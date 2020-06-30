 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   With farmers markets closed & ambulance rides so expensive, 70 yr old crashes into an ER   (ajc.com) divider line
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You are a sick sick funny person
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she had been braking, I don't think she would be breaking into the emergency room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rich old people do more damage with high horse-powered suv compared with a poor guy in a 30yo geo metro
 
Coloman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My money is that in a few days we hear about some unintended acceleration lawsuit against Mercedes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ajc.comView Full Size


Headline of the farking article says "1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into ER at Piedmont Hospital".  That's not an SUV.  Not even close.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Congrats you died to someone who shouldn't be behind the wheel.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [ajc.com image 850x545]

Headline of the farking article says "1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into ER at Piedmont Hospital".  That's not an SUV.  Not even close.


https://www.mbusa.com/en/vehicles/cla​s​s/gle/coupe/type-amg

"The soul of a sports car, the skills of an SUV, and the elegance of a coupe"
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
One of my EMTs at work is 66, so I'm getting a kick out of this post.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm very familiar with this driveway. You wind around a couple of walls before you get to the parking deck entrance and if go too fast this is what happens. It also doesn't help the hospital has been under construction for the last two years.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Geotpf: [ajc.com image 850x545]

Headline of the farking article says "1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into ER at Piedmont Hospital".  That's not an SUV.  Not even close.

https://www.mbusa.com/en/vehicles/clas​s/gle/coupe/type-amg

"The soul of a sports car, the skills of an SUV, and the elegance of a coupe"


That's a 'Mall Utility Vehicle'.
Has the ground clearance of a sports car, the cornering of a 4x4 and the cost of operation of an exotic.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Get off my lawn Doctor boy!!

/Petal to the metal til I'm 90
 
passive
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: [ajc.com image 850x545]

Headline of the farking article says "1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into ER at Piedmont Hospital".  That's not an SUV.  Not even close.


It's like you're in my head, man.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey at least they had convenient access to medical care.

/probably be an extra fee added to bills now
 
Geotpf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Geotpf: [ajc.com image 850x545]

Headline of the farking article says "1 killed, 4 injured after SUV crashes into ER at Piedmont Hospital".  That's not an SUV.  Not even close.

https://www.mbusa.com/en/vehicles/clas​s/gle/coupe/type-amg

"The soul of a sports car, the skills of an SUV, and the elegance of a coupe"


It's not a coupe either!  It has four farking doors!  I can see them!

/goes to set fire to the Mercedes Benz marketing department
 
