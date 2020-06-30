 Skip to content
(Fox 4 KC)   I guess she did nazi him pointing the rifle at her   (fox4kc.com)
102
    Scary, Warrant, Sheriff, Constable, Coroner, Swastika, GARFIELD COUNTY, Garfield County Sheriff's deputies, Jody Helm  
•       •       •

102 Comments
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.


She is...kind of a hero. Low level hero, but kind of a hero.

The shooter had better watch his back though. He escalated over a flag. She was already leaving when he shot her. I hope that was not a legal shooting in his region. (I hope that is not a legal shooting anywhere).
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude's moustache looks like he sneezed hair and didn't wipe.

Also, this nazi fark belongs in a cell.  Preferably one that's hermetically sealed with a cannister inside labelled "Zyklon-B."
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the neighbor, Feaster has only been flying his flags for about one year.

Oh, it's only been one year?  That makes it totally OK then.  I mean, if a guy has only been flying a swastika flag for about a year, it's not like he's a lifelong Nazi or anything, right?  It's probably just a little joke or something, I'm guessing.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Bennie Crabtree: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

She is...kind of a hero. Low level hero, but kind of a hero.

The shooter had better watch his back though. He escalated over a flag. She was already leaving when he shot her. I hope that was not a legal shooting in his region. (I hope that is not a legal shooting anywhere).


Likely not a legal shooting.

Oklahoma's closest thing to a castle doctrine law only applies to people attempting to gain forcible entry to a residence, business or vehicle - not just property. She didn't enter or try to enter the residence, she even dropped the item she had taken and was actively running away from the property. There was no reasonable basis to believe she intended to forcibly enter the residence.

This is going to result in at least a manslaughter charge. Possibly 2nd degree murder with hate crime additions if she had any obviously protected status.

Also, he should probably look at moving any particularly flammable possessions to a storage facility. Because "neighborhood nazi shoots partygoer for stealing swastika flag" is going to attract a lot of attention he didn't want.
 
vygramul [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How would you feel if you were the person who dared her?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With enough vodak in ya, any one of us would have taken that dare. Who woulda guessed the Nazi had motion sensors on his swastikas?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the snotstash
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like taking a swastika someone has in their front yard is a less than stellar idea...
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thecactusman17: This is going to result in at least a manslaughter charge. Possibly 2nd degree murder with hate crime additions if she had any obviously protected status.


She isn't dead, unless the DA is considering charging her corpse:

Any charges against the woman who was shot are being left up to the district attorney.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another fine example of der meister race.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the neighbor said. "He's been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.""

Nazi Man am gud he dindoo nuffin
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's never really been a problem. His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it's ever come to violence," the neighbor said. "He's been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone."

So he's a good guy it seems.  Outside of wanting everyone not as white as him  or the wrong nose length dead or subjugated.  But pretty nice guy all around... I guess.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

She is...kind of a hero. Low level hero, but kind of a hero.

The shooter had better watch his back though. He escalated over a flag. She was already leaving when he shot her. I hope that was not a legal shooting in his region. (I hope that is not a legal shooting anywhere).


I expect to hear of his losing a home due to fire any day now.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: How would you feel if you were the person who dared her?


That triple dog dare is nothin' to mess with.
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear this guys has been a meme already...
 
Prevailing Wind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy*
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: "It's never really been a problem. His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it's ever come to violence," the neighbor said. "He's been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone."

So he's a good guy it seems.  Outside of wanting everyone not as white as him  or the wrong nose length dead or subjugated.  But pretty nice guy all around... I guess.


I hear his BBQs were awesome. He said it came from years of experience.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why in the farking fark would you be flying Nazi flags in the United States, you piece of shiat?
I would love for you to move to Germany and try pulling that shiat there.  After all, that's where it all started, right?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Dude's moustache looks like he sneezed hair and didn't wipe.

Also, this nazi fark belongs in a cell.  Preferably one that's hermetically sealed with a cannister inside labelled "Zyklon-B."


Snot stash Nazi doesn't deserve the Zyklon. Besides, I hear natural gas can get the job done faster:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Love the snotstash


iat's quite small...
Little Tiny Mustache - Stephen Lynch
Youtube _Jk9633YgKU
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: How would you feel if you were the person who dared her?


I'd feel like holding a newspaper on cctv at a bar 2 towns away when the accident happens.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: According to the neighbor, Feaster has only been flying his flags for about one year.

Oh, it's only been one year?  That makes it totally OK then.  I mean, if a guy has only been flying a swastika flag for about a year, it's not like he's a lifelong Nazi or anything, right?  It's probably just a little joke or something, I'm guessing.


You've seen those Ancestry.com commercials? He just learned of his long lost heritage and wants to share it with the world.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Nazis.

If he wants to fly that flag he can go to Germany and see how that goes, but he's not welcome here.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Psychopusher: Dude's moustache looks like he sneezed hair and didn't wipe.

Also, this nazi fark belongs in a cell.  Preferably one that's hermetically sealed with a cannister inside labelled "Zyklon-B."

Snot stash Nazi doesn't deserve the Zyklon. Besides, I hear natural gas can get the job done faster:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x239]


Gasoline and match would be cheap, effective, and have less collateral damage.
 
Avery614
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: It seems like taking a swastika someone has in their front yard is a less than stellar idea...


Seriously, the only proper action in that situation is to set the house on fire and shoot whatever comes out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's been out mowing neighbors yards and just smiling and waving at everyone."

And Hitler enjoyed painting, and loved dogs.

Then stuff kinda went south.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avery614: iheartscotch: It seems like taking a swastika someone has in their front yard is a less than stellar idea...

Seriously, the only proper action in that situation is to set the house on fire and shoot whatever comes out.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand: NAZIs deserve to be punched

On the other hand: Looters

[red button meme.jpg]
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

She is...kind of a hero. Low level hero, but kind of a hero.

The shooter had better watch his back though. He escalated over a flag. She was already leaving when he shot her. I hope that was not a legal shooting in his region. (I hope that is not a legal shooting anywhere).


Which is why I say...
You know
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.


I would understand doing almost anything to the creep.  But do not do it. Stealing is stealing.  Don't do it.

However, there should be some nice legal ways to make the Nazi creep's life a living Hell.  Any lawyers, real lawyers not internet lawyers, in this thread want to suggest ideas?
 
NullReferenceException
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, getting shot for tearing down a Nazi flag is probably in the top quartile of least crappy ways to die.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.


Why not? I do. I condone the fark out of it.

Fark nazis, fark nazi flags, and fark people who'd shoot another human being over something like that. If he wouldn't have shot her I might be singing a different tune - slightly. Fark his nazi flag still in that case, but she'd be *slightly* in the wrong to have stolen something from him. Only slightly, because it's a GODDAMNED NAZI FLAG IN THE US IN 2020.

But being that he's someone who'd shoot a fleeing woman who grabbed his literal nazi flag and then dropped it while running from his rifle? Fark him. I wouldn't feel bad is his house burned down with him inside. I would be relieved it was one less nazi and continue my day.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

I would understand doing almost anything to the creep.  But do not do it. Stealing is stealing.  Don't do it.

However, there should be some nice legal ways to make the Nazi creep's life a living Hell.  Any lawyers, real lawyers not internet lawyers, in this thread want to suggest ideas?


Charge him with shooting with the intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and hopefully send him to prison for a very long time, which is coincidentally what appears to have happened.

Not sure why Farkers are assuming this guy had a legal right to shoot someone over attempted theft of a flag.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: How would you feel if you were the person who dared her?


like she lost the bet and needs to pay up.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Avery614: iheartscotch: It seems like taking a swastika someone has in their front yard is a less than stellar idea...

Seriously, the only proper action in that situation is to set the house on fire and shoot whatever comes out.

[i.imgflip.com image 850x459]


That was a war crime and I do have sympathy for soldiers.  War is hell.

This Nazi planned this.  He knew when he put those flags out there that someone would try to steal them.  Then, he put himself out there as the nice guy by mowing his neighbors' lawns and smiling at them because he wanted to see himself as justified when the day came when he killed someone for not putting up with his hate.  Give him some rope and teach him to tie a noose and tell him not to waste our time any longer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

She is...kind of a hero. Low level hero, but kind of a hero.

The shooter had better watch his back though. He escalated over a flag. She was already leaving when he shot her. I hope that was not a legal shooting in his region. (I hope that is not a legal shooting anywhere).


I know some wannabeNazis and they have a handful of Nazi flags in their garage.  Note, know does not mean friends.

They're bikers.  Bonafide not-quite-1% bikers.  They have gobs of 1% MC friends covered in <insert SPLC hate symbol> prison tatts.  Pieces of dog shiat on society's shoe.

But these pieces of shiat have a propensity for violence.  You don't want to fark with them.  You really don't.  Will the guy in TFA go to jail?  More than likely, IMO, but he will have plenty of friends inside who will laud his efforts to defend their precious wannabeNazi flag.  More importantly, he will also have plenty of friends who are not incarcerated who can, and may well, retaliate.  And most of them won't give a shiat if they go to jail because they got some street cred.

I'm sure this thread will be full of ITGs telling us how they're not afraid of these wannabeNazis.  Sounds good, but if you fark with them you will have every reason to be afraid.

Pick your battles carefully with these assholes.  They don't think like genersl society.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

Why not? I do. I condone the fark out of it.

Fark nazis, fark nazi flags, and fark people who'd shoot another human being over something like that. If he wouldn't have shot her I might be singing a different tune - slightly. Fark his nazi flag still in that case, but she'd be *slightly* in the wrong to have stolen something from him. Only slightly, because it's a GODDAMNED NAZI FLAG IN THE US IN 2020.

But being that he's someone who'd shoot a fleeing woman who grabbed his literal nazi flag and then dropped it while running from his rifle? Fark him. I wouldn't feel bad is his house burned down with him inside. I would be relieved it was one less nazi and continue my day.


WOAH WOAH WOAH, slow your roll there tough guy.  If he has any pets you want to be sure they're safely outside first.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: With enough vodak in ya, any one of us would have taken that dare. Who woulda guessed the Nazi had motion sensors on his swastikas?


Lol, most of the wannabeNazis I've seen are involved in all sorts of gang activity, including hard drugs and guns.

I'd be more surprised if they didn't have security cams with motion sensing.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

I would understand doing almost anything to the creep.  But do not do it. Stealing is stealing.  Don't do it.

However, there should be some nice legal ways to make the Nazi creep's life a living Hell.  Any lawyers, real lawyers not internet lawyers, in this thread want to suggest ideas?


As much as they are hated on Fark; this is where a home owners association comes in handy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Private_Citizen: Psychopusher: Dude's moustache looks like he sneezed hair and didn't wipe.

Also, this nazi fark belongs in a cell.  Preferably one that's hermetically sealed with a cannister inside labelled "Zyklon-B."

Snot stash Nazi doesn't deserve the Zyklon. Besides, I hear natural gas can get the job done faster:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
[Fark user image image 425x239]

Gasoline and match would be cheap, effective, and have less collateral damage.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Vacation Bible School:

You've seen those Ancestry.com commercials? He just learned of his long lost heritage and wants to share it with the world.

Don't you mean Klancestry.com?
 
GRCooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnny queso: vygramul: How would you feel if you were the person who dared her?

like she lost the bet and needs to pay up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TheMysteriousStranger: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

I would understand doing almost anything to the creep.  But do not do it. Stealing is stealing.  Don't do it.

However, there should be some nice legal ways to make the Nazi creep's life a living Hell.  Any lawyers, real lawyers not internet lawyers, in this thread want to suggest ideas?

As much as they are hated on Fark; this is where a home owners association comes in handy.


Doesn't that mean nazis vs nazis?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So according to the neighbors, he's a really nice guy, aside from the whole Nazi thing.

Newsflash: That automatically makes you a not nice guy.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Nobody wants to look at them as the problem," said one neighbor who didn't want their identity to be revealed.

You better be talking about the Nazi that lives next door to you.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow she sucks at capture the flag.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: wejash: I don't condone what she did.

But I understand.

I would understand doing almost anything to the creep.  But do not do it. Stealing is stealing.  Don't do it.

However, there should be some nice legal ways to make the Nazi creep's life a living Hell.  Any lawyers, real lawyers not internet lawyers, in this thread want to suggest ideas?


Zealous prosecution of every crime he committed by shooting somebody five times with a rifle in a residential are over what probably amounts to attempted petty theft when they weren't a threat?
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
According to TFA he also walked around with all full black clothes with a Nazi armband on.  78 years ago Americans died to fight that, now here we are. Just walking around in the open with that shiat. Un-farking-believable.
 
