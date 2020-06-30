 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Is it more impressive that the monkey survived or that someone taught a pig how to do transplants? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don not taunt the swine liver monkey.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x345]


denim? on a pig?

Honey, pigs prefer satin.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A team of Chinese scientists have successfully transplanted organs from pigs to three monkeys in what could potentially prove to be a step forward in finding solutions to the global organ shortage.

Speaking on behalf of monkeys, I appreciate the work of these scientists, but FFS can you guys focus on all the viruses coming out of China?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x345]


option 3

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby doesn't English good because "from" and "by" aren't synonyms and that's not even an ambiguous usage
 
casenickles
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"All the organs have been working perfectly inside the receivers' bodies, according to the report."

"But the eight-year-old heart recipient died after seven days, while the nine-year-old monkey with a porcine kidney lived just 24 hours following the three procedures performed on June 13."

Why not both?
 
comrade
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
16 days? Sign me up!
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

foo monkey: A team of Chinese scientists have successfully transplanted organs from pigs to three monkeys in what could potentially prove to be a step forward in finding solutions to the global organ shortage.

Speaking on behalf of monkeys, I appreciate the work of these scientists, but FFS can you guys focus on all the viruses coming out of China?


Don't go gettin' your prehensile chitlins in an uproar.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Subbly doesn't English good because "from" and "by" aren't synenyms and thats not even unambiguous sausage


FTFY
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surviving and taking 16 days to die are not the same thing.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Some of my chimps need livers
Some of my chimps need lungs

Transplants - Gangsters and Thugs (Music Video)
Youtube UfNBpNWWhak
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 480x345]


Like this!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
