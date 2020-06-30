 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   "Of the 967 deaths, 642 have recovered" I knew Montanans were tough but this is a bit much   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Biden said 120 million instead of 120 thousand
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Montana; they're all fictional people to begin with
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's, what, 642,000 gil for the Phoenix Downs? More?
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"They were only mostly dead."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I would have liked to have seen Montana as a zombie"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh give me a home where the zombies do roam....
 
flart blooger
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
hannah corona.
 
zez
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
almost right on schedule

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's something in those dental floss fields, I'm telling you.
 
OldJames
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

propasaurus: But Biden said 120 million instead of 120 thousand


Old people don't understand orders of magnitude very well. If it were seconds, that's the difference between 33.33 hours and 3.81 years.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
With 22 deaths, nearly a thousand cases, and the persistent belief that Covid-19 is a respiratory infection it can be inferred that somewhere around 100 more people have died of Covid-19 related stroke, heart attack, or kidney failure without a PCR+ diagnosis.

Get your shiat together, MT.
 
genner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where did they bury the survivors?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: There's something in those dental floss fields, I'm telling you.


Pygmy Pony sign.

As in: WAtNW, we have PygmyPonysign the likes of which even God has never seen.
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So he got to see Montana?
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

genner: Where did they bury the survivors?


On the other side.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Montana, eh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I feel happy!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I feel like a malevolent God is creating scenarios to make 2020 even worse on a constant basis

Oh no, Color Me Bad is back
 
godxam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
how subby if every article with a typo got green lit - we look at nothing else
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: I feel like a malevolent God is creating scenarios to make 2020 even worse on a constant basis

Oh no, Color Me Bad is back


*Badd

/but still, funny
//yes i am ashamed that i knew it had a second 'd' but my brain doesn't let me forget
 
lefty248
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

genner: Where did they bury the survivors?


10 minutes late. Well played.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
brains brains brains brains
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

genner: Where did they bury the survivors?


next to their families. duh.
 
muphasta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they actually recover, or did someone use Worcestershire sauce as embalming fluid?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
