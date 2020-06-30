 Skip to content
(WTOL 11)   Toledo city council meetings will have fewer attendees for the immediate future. Four fewer, to be exact   (wtol.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Silly crooks: WRONG PARTY.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai (2/11) Movie CLIP - Dr. Lizardo Loses His Mind (1984) HD
Youtube GjA92f_iCHQ
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS, folks. You can't be doing that shiat.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prison quorum.
They can legislate from behind bars
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
less attendees

/pet perv
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four Toledo city council members were offered bribes? What were they bribed with? One-way tickets out of Toledo?
 
Nothing To See Here [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wholly Toledo!
 
dbaggins
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who hands out bribes to get on a city council?   How many votes could you possibly be buying at a time that way?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gary Johnson sure has fallen in life.  Once governor of Now Mexico, 2016 presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party, now getting busted from the Toledo city council.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dustman81: Four Toledo city council members were offered bribes? What were they bribed with? One-way tickets out of Toledo?


Why would you? Have you seen the fun of a Saturday night in Toledo Ohio. It's like being nowhere at all!
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nothing To See Here: Wholly Toledo!


No, just partially.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Silly crooks: WRONG PARTY.


You mean right party.

You've obviously never heard of NYC or Chicago.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Silly crooks: WRONG PARTY.

You mean right party.

You've obviously never heard of NYC or Chicago.


No, he means you get arrested if you do bribes and are a Democrat.

If you are a Republican and you get bribes it is called free speech.
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"...Additionally it was determined that Harper used a local attorney, Keith Mitchell, to solicit and funnel her bribe payments."
Mitchell is being sought by the FBI, according to a news conference Tuesday afternoon."

Mitchell was last seen using a phone to order a dust filter for a Hoover Max Extract 60 Pressure Pro.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dustman81: Four Toledo city council members were offered bribes? What were they bribed with? One-way tickets out of Toledo?


And that's exactly what's happening to them.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Zen Philosopher Basho: less attendees

/pet perv


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mud Hens tickets were involved, weren't they?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Silly crooks: WRONG PARTY.


Crooks will profess whatever political belief benefit them the most.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nothing To See Here: Wholly Toledo!


damnit
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Play it long
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
weege001
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
4 dead in Ohio...
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good. I don't care what political party they belong to, I am tired of this country being run by criminals. Prosecute them all.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Toledo is to Ohio as Cleveland is to America.
 
