(Popular Mechanics)   If you know anything about military UFO's, tell congress, because they would really like to know too   (popularmechanics.com) divider line
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, I do not know anything about military UFO has.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFOs are real.  I just saw a UFO.  I'm pretty sure it was a sparrow, but I really couldn't identify it.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Think happy thoughts.
Air Force Maj. Charles Hall says the Tall White space aliens can read your mind and make you feel a sense of overwhelming dread. They enjoy humanity's fashion and art. When our civilization grows up a bit, they will trust us with some of their science, though they've already leaked a few benign technologies into mass production so that they can have them as readily available spare parts. Never play Blackjack with a space alien.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're here.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If space aliens exist and have visited us, it would be great if they could come back soon.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Military UFO's?
 
rcain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FFS, I thought those Navy vids were thoroughly debunked as sea birds and a parallax effect as seen from 30,000' up
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yes, this is money (and time) well spent
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
