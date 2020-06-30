 Skip to content
(IndyStar)   Satanic Priest compares Black Lives Matter to "maggots and parasites" trying to create a "new species of human". My bad, it was a Catholic Priest   (indystar.com) divider line
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Catholic Church, BML is bad. Catholic Church, f*cking children is good. Another example of how religion poisons everything.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Francis really needs a direct line to the masses so they can report this shiat.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a "Satan is just God when he's drunk" joke here, but I can't quite put my finger on it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the Satanists I know are at least understanding of BLM, even if they're not 100% on board yet.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When was the last time the Catholic church did a good old fashioned excommunication? Or maybe just put the whole country under an interdict.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and questioned whether Frederick Douglass and Martin Luther King Jr. would have been marching with the Black Lives Matter organizers because of the "alleged systematic racism."

Area Man strongly supports who he imagines MLK to be.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How timely...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
not fooling me, Subby. I know the church of Satan would not do that.

Church of the dead zombie blue eyed blond jesus on a stick screwing kids in the butt, however....
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is why I don't  tithe.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Catholic Church, BML is bad.


Dyslexic lives matter too, floks.
 
MBooda
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Catholic Church, BML is bad.


Never go full BML.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
According to a stupid number of fundagelicals, those are the same thing.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human made in the likeness of man and not in the image of God."

Seriously, what. in. the. fark. is wrong with this guy.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, Satanists have been making way more sense than Catholics have for a very long time.

/very little to do with Satan
//more like secular humanism in teachings
///unholy trinity of slashies
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Antifa

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
in the words of the great flip wilson...."the devil made me do it....."
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Zombie Father Coughlin?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: All the Satanists I know are at least understanding of BLM, even if they're not 100% on board yet.


The ones I know are on board. Satanists care about all of humanity, because that's their whole farking point.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It could be reaction to the beatings that happened.

https://www.kmov.com/news/catholics-a​n​d-protesters-clash-over-louis-ix-statu​e-in-forest-park/article_2eaa97ec-ba4c​-11ea-ab06-c790b40a420e.html
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: swaniefrmreddeer: Catholic Church, BML is bad.

Dyslexic lives matter too, floks.


Ever since I was diagnosed in 1st grade.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: "They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human made in the likeness of man and not in the image of God."

Seriously, what. in. the. fark. is wrong with this guy.


He honestly believes he is "in the image of God" and thus can sit in judgement of you scum.
 
advex101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: "They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human made in the likeness of man and not in the image of God."

Seriously, what. in. the. fark. is wrong with this guy.


"image of God" is a dog whistle for White.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I expect Father Rothrock to issue a clarification about his intended message. I have not known him to depart from Church teaching in matters of doctrine and social justice."  (emphasis mine)

And therein lies the problem.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can only imagine the beotch slap God's going to give this guy someday. I bet it'll even make Ike Turner flinch.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How very tolerant and Jesusy of him.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was a little confused about the whole deal at first. I started worshipping satin for a bit, while it is nice and soft, I realized that it was all wrong. Then I started worshipping this guy named Stan and that didn't work out either and now I have a restraining order against me. This time around I think I may have it down.

/all kidding aside, "Satanists" are usually good peoples
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Antifa

[Fark user image 425x359]


Yes,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Liquid_Bacon: This is why I don't  tithe.


You should though, with lit Molotov cocktails.  FARK THESE PRIMITIVE SCREWHEADS
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alright dude, I agree BLM has become insidious and destructive as a movement and organization but your Church has never gone down a good path when it started dehumanizing people and this one won't be any different.

His words deserve all the condemnation they receive.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lafayette? Not remotely surprising.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: FTFA: "I expect Father Rothrock to issue a clarification about his intended message. I have not known him to depart from Church teaching in matters of doctrine and social justice."  (emphasis mine)

And therein lies the problem.


I'm not sure of your meaning.

Is it a problem that the bishop didnt know his priest was a nutter?

Or is it a problem that the priest isnt departing from what church doctrine?

Because I can assure you the priest is departing from official catholic church social justice doctrine.

BLM's message actually reflects catholic social doctrine better than this priest's message does
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Satanist are pretty chill, in fact I think their "commandments" are a better life philosophy than Judeo-Christianity's


I
One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.

II
The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.

III
One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone.

IV
The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.

V
Beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs.

VI
People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one's best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.

VII
Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.


If only other major western religions had such respect for self, others and nature with complete respect for justice and scientific understanding
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At their best, religious leaders wallow in the confirmation bias of their followers and can encourage positive thought and works. At their worst, they are no better than the common hateful schmucks we unfollow see on social media on a daily basis. The only common thread is that they are human, and suck anecdotally and accordingly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: Alright dude, I agree BLM has become insidious and destructive as a movement and organization but your Church has never gone down a good path when it started dehumanizing people and this one won't be any different.



Bad actors on both sides, gotcha.
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chrohn's disease, IBS, and some other diseases are probably caused by a lack of parasites in our modern lifestyle.

/hygiene hypothesis
//look it up
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pastor's thirsty for clicks.

But sure, tell us who the real parasites are as you pass the collection plate around again.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
swaniefrmreddeer: BML is bad.

Bacon, mutton, lettuce?  You don't like tomatoes?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He went on to say the church must oppose Black Lives Matter and Antifa

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, this is shocking.
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: Bad actors on both sides, gotcha.


Wow, that's a real simplistic and uncritical interpretation of what I wrote. I guess that's why you completely missed what I said.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

advex101: berylman: "They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human made in the likeness of man and not in the image of God."

Seriously, what. in. the. fark. is wrong with this guy.

"image of God" is a dog whistle for White.


Meh.  Speak for yourself.

Pretty sure I share zero resemblence with an extradimensional entity that exists outside our fundamental concepts of space, time, power and dimension.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rcain: Satanist are pretty chill, in fact I think their "commandments" are a better life philosophy than Judeo-Christianity's


I
One should strive to act with compassion and empathy toward all creatures in accordance with reason.

II
The struggle for justice is an ongoing and necessary pursuit that should prevail over laws and institutions.

III
One's body is inviolable, subject to one's own will alone.

IV
The freedoms of others should be respected, including the freedom to offend. To willfully and unjustly encroach upon the freedoms of another is to forgo one's own.

V
Beliefs should conform to one's best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one's beliefs.

VI
People are fallible. If one makes a mistake, one should do one's best to rectify it and resolve any harm that might have been caused.

VII
Every tenet is a guiding principle designed to inspire nobility in action and thought. The spirit of compassion, wisdom, and justice should always prevail over the written or spoken word.


If only other major western religions had such respect for self, others and nature with complete respect for justice and scientific understanding


These tenets do not accurately reflect the views of most satanists. This list is from The Satanic Temple, who as a group are political outliers in the broader community of satanists.


Many satanists, even other left leaning ones, have criticized TST as being SINOs because these tenets are so weak and frankly unsatanic.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"...the only power they seek is their own," Rothrock wrote in his weekly message on Sunday.

So he does get it...
 
AeAe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How did Rev. Rothrock have time to render such an opinion when he's so busy sexually abusing little boys? I don't believe this ..
 
CanisNoir [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CanisNoir: MBooda: Bad actors on both sides, gotcha.

Wow, that's a real simplistic and uncritical interpretation of what I wrote. I guess that's why you completely missed what I said.


Actually, that's rather uncharitable of me and I have to leave soon, so let me explain how your assertion is completely wrong.

This is a story of a priest writing stupid dehumanizing stuff in his weekly news letter or what ever. There is only *one* actor - the priest. So to claim I was saying "Bad actors on both sides" indicates that you're divorced from the reality of the situation.

Then I ended by stating the words deserved all the condemnation they received indicating only one party.

You think you've "scored points" with your knee jerk reaction, but really you just demonstrated a lack of critical thought and reading comprehension.
 
MBooda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Then I started worshipping this guy named Stan and that didn't work out either

Did you sell him your soul?

https://mst3k.fandom.com/wiki/Stan_Jo​h​nson
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hamilton county is a place where the rich folk live if they work in indy. Other than the ampitheater, its just a sea of expensive homes, out of reach apartments and boring storefronts.   I'm sure anything other than a white and republican is an affront to their sensibilities.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: "They are serpents in the garden, seeking only to uproot and replant a new species of human made in the likeness of man and not in the image of God."

Seriously, what. in. the. fark. is wrong with this guy.


The 4th century crawled into his brain and never left.
 
