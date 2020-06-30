 Skip to content
(Vice)   When can we kiss again...and do the nasty in these coronavirus times? Asking for a desperate friend   (vice.com)
    Giggity, Figure It Out, Eric Dolphy, high-risk, New York City, close friends, Zo McLaren, infectious disease epidemiologist, established partner  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Condom + glory hole = right now.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
everybody does it.  I just did it, and I'm ready to do it again
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: everybody does it.  I just did it, and I'm ready to do it again


Sure everybody does it. My question is when doing it to Ms. Pinky: Do you wash out her mouth before kissing her afterwards?  Mine never talks back like a lady might do
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom has re-opened for business.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: johnny_vegas: everybody does it.  I just did it, and I'm ready to do it again

Sure everybody does it. My question is when doing it to Ms. Pinky: Do you wash out her mouth before kissing her afterwards?  Mine never talks back like a lady might do


*shrug* it's good to be the king
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, you know what I'm waiting for...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Yes, I'm a hugger
 
crackpancake
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jesus, there are countless going to die and all she can think about is kissing??  DUDE!!! get a vibe!  If you're still single there's probably a reason!
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jokes on you all, I'm married, so that all stopped years ago.

/JK
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

crackpancake: Jesus, there are countless going to die and all she can think about is kissing??  DUDE!!! get a vibe!  If you're still single there's probably a reason!


My hope is this is an Episode of twilight zone where she ends up being the last human left.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Jokes on you all, I'm married, so that all stopped years ago.

/JK


Your wife won't be happy
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No but, I'm sure "scissoring" is perfectly safe.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: everybody does it.  I just did it, and I'm ready to do it again


Am I the exception that proves the rule?  Haven't kissed anybody in years.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Subby's mom has re-opened for business.


Is it Cartman's mom?

Cartman's mom german sh*t
Youtube XV_Zc-tsLHo
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cornelius Dribble
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We've been perfectly willing to risk herpes, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis. I can't see why we shouldn't be willing to risk a little coronavirus.
 
phedex
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Boondock3806: Subby's mom has re-opened for business.

Is it Cartman's mom?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XV_Zc-ts​LHo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Its so frustrating that SP is only on hbo max now. re-watching classic episodes really helped this fella through quarantine.

As for kissing and sex, man I'd willingly risk it right now.  I'm used to dry spells with having/not having a woman in my life, but this quarantine really made me feel lonely in a different way than I'm accustomed to.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bout an hour ago.
That's when.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: johnny_vegas: everybody does it.  I just did it, and I'm ready to do it again

Sure everybody does it. My question is when doing it to Ms. Pinky: Do you wash out her mouth before kissing her afterwards?  Mine never talks back like a lady might do


Does she look kinda like Grace Slick?
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All the pros here are only taking it doggy style or on top w/ mask or reverse cowgirl.

Some that have the means are doing the whole one-step up while you stand on the landing thing, that's a good way to distance your saliva unless you're a spitter.

So I've heard from my more adventurous friends; the amount of romance in this house consisted of us each asking when the last time was that we brushed our teef.
 
Flurching
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Jokes on you all, I'm married, so that all stopped years ago.

/JK


Yep, just cause you can doesn't mean you want to.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LewDux: mongbiohazard: Jokes on you all, I'm married, so that all stopped years ago.

/JK

Your wife won't be happy


Yeah, but my girlfriend's OK with that.

/glad my wife reads Fark, but not the comments
//she thinks I'm funny, dammit
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Look, Subby, your aunt Edna isn't ready to kiss you again, even when this COVID-19 thing passes, when you come to visit her in the rest home, because you keep slipping her the tongue. She certainly has no plans to let you do the nasty with her, either.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You married people aren't into S&M?

Married S&M = One sleeps, one masturbates.

Credit: Bill Burr, F is for Family. IIRC
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Subby's mom has re-opened for business.


Thubby'th mom re-opened? She wath never clothed!
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.