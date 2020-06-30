 Skip to content
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Subby!  Made me chuckle
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the theme to Spider Pig!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The flames coming from the bagpipes were a nice touch
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was amusing :D
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting Superman like last time.

Ukulele Batman vs. Bagpipe Superman (Theme Song Battle)
Youtube 5BIAzP4KInc
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bio-Dome - Iron Man Song
Youtube fBMVGOK70pw
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL... the Batman was funny enough, but Spiderman put it over the top.

Is this Portland?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Spider-Man, Spider-Man
Does whatever a spider can.
Spins a web
Any Size.
Catches thieves,
Eats those guys!
Hey, wait!
Don't do that Spider-Man!

/Not mine
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: LOL... the Batman was funny enough, but Spiderman put it over the top.

Is this Portland?


No sir, this is an Arby's.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks subby. That was fun.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
O. . .kay, umm. I think my evening meds may not have worn off yet.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is the best thing to have ever happened, EVER.
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: LOL... the Batman was funny enough, but Spiderman put it over the top.

Is this Portland?


Very much yes.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How to Take Out AT-ATs - EASY METHOD EXPLAINED!!
Youtube mQ8sFRuDyiU
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zbtop: cyberspacedout: LOL... the Batman was funny enough, but Spiderman put it over the top.

Is this Portland?

Very much yes.


_Portlandia_ was a documentary (used to live there)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/holy shelob batman
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm just impressed he can play the ukulele with thick gloves on. And yes very amusing
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
BAD GUY by Billie Eilish but it's BATMAN
Youtube df2m0AsXBfI
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well that made getting out of bed worth it thanks Subby
 
