(Twitch.tv)   1pm Eastern - It's the first Fark News Livestream of the week. What's important, what's under the radar, and a finale farewell to Fark regular feature Jack Whittacker and the unluckiest Powerball winner ever who was somehow outlived by Henry Earl   (twitch.tv) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Who's Henry Earl?

I am guessing one of these two:

Henry Earl | Annex | Fandom
https://annex.fandom.com/wiki/Henry_E​a​rl
Henry L. Earl (born October 24, 1949) is a homeless man from Lexington, Kentucky who became a local icon and Internet celebrity due to his extensive police record. Currently the most-arrested individual in the city, Earl has a large fan following within the Lexington area and on the Internet.

Henry Earl Estate Wines
https://www.henryearlwines.com
Henry Earl Estate Wines features wines made from grapes grown in the Red Mountain and Walla Walla wine regions.

Now which of these would be a Drew Curtis In-Joke?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If  you miss the Florida Nostagic and Patriotic Mask Goatse, your reign of terror is over, Drew.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: If  you miss the Florida Nostagic and Patriotic Mask Goatse, your reign of terror is over, Drew.


Gimme links in case I did
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The first one
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline on Fark:  This Florida Mask Evokes Nostalgia.

https://modishgears.com/florida-usa-a​d​justable-3d-print-3-layer-veil-dtt-fm8​3-012?ICID=ref_fark&options=pack-of-1-​3-layer-mask&utm_content=link&utm_medi​um=website&utm_source=fark&v=5ef31b409​251d70651e776d5

It's hard to believe how old that meme is.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Oh, you're no fun any more! You must be still sober for 1:00 PM.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm on a different pc and don't remember my twitch password.  I guess I'll just lurk today and listen.
 
