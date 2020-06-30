 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Vegas, the yoga stretching Pomeranian, puts the dog into downward-facing dog this Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
51
•       •       •

Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Morning all
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Morning all


Morning!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Gubbo: [Fark user image 591x227]


snicker
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Morning all

Morning!


big plans for today? Rained a little bit last night, not supposed to rain again until maybe tomorrow morning. Nice and cool outside
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Morning all

Morning!

big plans for today? Rained a little bit last night, not supposed to rain again until maybe tomorrow morning. Nice and cool outside


No plans today, but a quick trip to Grocery Outlet tomorrow is planned. Just some basics like bread, eggs, salad mix & the like, but I'm going mid-week since I know Friday will be crazy-busy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
A buddy in Boston dognapped a miniature pomeranian that was kept in a basement, fed scraps and hadn't been groomed in months. He put her in his jacket and smuggled her out.

He renamed her Kellie and every time he made a meal for himself, he'd make a smaller version for her.  She was the cutest thing. She'd run around in circles yipping and yapping whenever it was dinnertime.  He gave her a good life.  :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: A buddy in Boston dognapped a miniature pomeranian that was kept in a basement, fed scraps and hadn't been groomed in months. He put her in his jacket and smuggled her out.

He renamed her Kellie and every time he made a meal for himself, he'd make a smaller version for her.  She was the cutest thing. She'd run around in circles yipping and yapping whenever it was dinnertime.  He gave her a good life.  :)


Awwwww! ♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Morning all

Morning!

big plans for today? Rained a little bit last night, not supposed to rain again until maybe tomorrow morning. Nice and cool outside

No plans today, but a quick trip to Grocery Outlet tomorrow is planned. Just some basics like bread, eggs, salad mix & the like, but I'm going mid-week since I know Friday will be crazy-busy.


I am actually planning on going to bi Mart and the warehouse store formally known as cash and carry for groceries myself today. Need milk and they usually get shipment in on Monday so I know it's a fairly decent expiration date
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Non Sequitur Man: A buddy in Boston dognapped a miniature pomeranian that was kept in a basement, fed scraps and hadn't been groomed in months. He put her in his jacket and smuggled her out.

He renamed her Kellie and every time he made a meal for himself, he'd make a smaller version for her.  She was the cutest thing. She'd run around in circles yipping and yapping whenever it was dinnertime.  He gave her a good life.  :)


My rescue Pom will try to convince everyone that he has never eaten before. Even when you can see the remnants of his dinner in his bowl.

And especially when a kind neighbor on a walk gives him a treat, and he stays there in his begging pose, just demanding a 2nd one. He'll also dance at the word dinner

/never learned the word breakfast
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did someone say people food for doggies??
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Morning all

Morning!

big plans for today? Rained a little bit last night, not supposed to rain again until maybe tomorrow morning. Nice and cool outside

No plans today, but a quick trip to Grocery Outlet tomorrow is planned. Just some basics like bread, eggs, salad mix & the like, but I'm going mid-week since I know Friday will be crazy-busy.

I am actually planning on going to bi Mart and the warehouse store formally known as cash and carry for groceries myself today. Need milk and they usually get shipment in on Monday so I know it's a fairly decent expiration date


Our Bi-Mart is in the same sort of "strip mall" (It's called Gateway Plaza) area as Grocery Outlet, but I don't need anything from Bi-Mart and probably won't go there again until two of my medications need refills in a couple of weeks.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Diamond used to live on the streets of California.  Now he gets spoilt rotten, so he has a powerful waggle to his tail
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 425x334]

Diamond used to live on the streets of California.  Now he gets spoilt rotten, so he has a powerful waggle to his tail


Diamond looks awesome! What a tail
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

hubiestubert: [Fark user image 600x580]


very good!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
I take my cues from Tiny Tina.

Tiny tina talkin to her skag
Youtube OVM3Lu-7TPU
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Hello Woofday friends! I hope things are a little better for everyone this week.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
ROUGH ROUGH ROUGH!
 
powerful katrinka [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Beethoven makes an obstacle course in my halls and doorways.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The ladies out in the park enjoying the sun but as usual it ended in violence.

Fark user imageView Full Size


No beagles were harmed or at least not harmed very much.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: ROUGH ROUGH ROUGH!


BARK 
Fark user imageView Full Size
BARK
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage: howdy DLC (insert witty comment here) how you doing?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

powerful katrinka: Beethoven makes an obstacle course in my halls and doorways.
[Fark user image 850x637]


wow that is really unusual characteristic in pets (he says sarcastically) :-) Still a beautiful furball though
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

RTOGUY: [Fark user image 479x511]

The ladies out in the park enjoying the sun but as usual it ended in violence.

[Fark user image 513x651]

No beagles were harmed or at least not harmed very much.


How could you promote violence like that :-) joking of course, lovely to see the ladies!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]


Umm, I knew I was different, I did not know I was in a different time spot then the rest of the world? :-) Did your shopping trip go OK mine was passable but had to make second stop because after I left the first store my wife asked me to go back because she forgot to ask me to get something. So second trip to the first store. And then she wanted something different for lunch so I went to Burger King To the drive-through and it seemed like they had to reinvent every item that they made every time somebody went to the window for there order so it took forever. I did however make it home eventually, I just not did not realize it took a whole day in that crazy drive-through line :-)
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I guess it's fitting that today I finally realize we've got a dedicated pup thread around here. This helps.

I've spent the last two days alongside my dad as we agonized over the options for our family dog. A dog we've run alongside, hiked with and travelled with for ten years. Without a clear diagnosis over multiple vet trips, we resigned ourselves to it being cancer and had to make the decision to put the poor guy down. It was only four days ago I was playing with him in their backyard, as seemingly healthy as can be. But now it's like I'm not even looking at the same pet. Emaciated, unable to eat, barely drinking, labored breathing and barely able to move.

Getting back home for the final time yesterday, opening up the back of the Jeep and watching my dad crawl on top of him, crying and apologizing profusely, was a scene I'll never forget. The words "I'm so sorry. It wasn't supposed to go this way. You deserved one last run; one last ride; one last meal." will rattle around in my head for a long, long time.

I've lost other pets in the past, but this one is going to leave a void that's just too big to fill. As much as I've talked about wanting a dog of my own, I don't know that I can go down that road after this. It's a level of brokenness I've never experienced. Never again having that joyous fur machine slobbering at my feet every time I show up isn't something I can even begin to fathom.

Hug them. Love them. Every goddamn day.

In another life, dude.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]


Friday's a holiday for us, so it's "Wednesday-and-a-half" :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I guess it's fitting that today I finally realize we've got a dedicated pup thread around here. This helps.

I've spent the last two days alongside my dad as we agonized over the options for our family dog. A dog we've run alongside, hiked with and travelled with for ten years. Without a clear diagnosis over multiple vet trips, we resigned ourselves to it being cancer and had to make the decision to put the poor guy down. It was only four days ago I was playing with him in their backyard, as seemingly healthy as can be. But now it's like I'm not even looking at the same pet. Emaciated, unable to eat, barely drinking, labored breathing and barely able to move.

Getting back home for the final time yesterday, opening up the back of the Jeep and watching my dad crawl on top of him, crying and apologizing profusely, was a scene I'll never forget. The words "I'm so sorry. It wasn't supposed to go this way. You deserved one last run; one last ride; one last meal." will rattle around in my head for a long, long time.

I've lost other pets in the past, but this one is going to leave a void that's just too big to fill. As much as I've talked about wanting a dog of my own, I don't know that I can go down that road after this. It's a level of brokenness I've never experienced. Never again having that joyous fur machine slobbering at my feet every time I show up isn't something I can even begin to fathom.

Hug them. Love them. Every goddamn day.

In another life, dude.
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x300]


our hearts are with you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I guess it's fitting that today I finally realize we've got a dedicated pup thread around here. This helps.

I've spent the last two days alongside my dad as we agonized over the options for our family dog. A dog we've run alongside, hiked with and travelled with for ten years. Without a clear diagnosis over multiple vet trips, we resigned ourselves to it being cancer and had to make the decision to put the poor guy down. It was only four days ago I was playing with him in their backyard, as seemingly healthy as can be. But now it's like I'm not even looking at the same pet. Emaciated, unable to eat, barely drinking, labored breathing and barely able to move.

Getting back home for the final time yesterday, opening up the back of the Jeep and watching my dad crawl on top of him, crying and apologizing profusely, was a scene I'll never forget. The words "I'm so sorry. It wasn't supposed to go this way. You deserved one last run; one last ride; one last meal." will rattle around in my head for a long, long time.

I've lost other pets in the past, but this one is going to leave a void that's just too big to fill. As much as I've talked about wanting a dog of my own, I don't know that I can go down that road after this. It's a level of brokenness I've never experienced. Never again having that joyous fur machine slobbering at my feet every time I show up isn't something I can even begin to fathom.

Hug them. Love them. Every goddamn day.

In another life, dude.
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x300]


I'm so sorry to hear about the loss of your pup. He looks like a very good boy! (Hint: They all are!)

But you've come to the right place to heal your heart. We understand what you're going through and are happy to let you vent, share experiences and work through the grieving process at your own pace. It sounds crazy now, but there will come a time when you'll look at the pictures that make you cry today--and you'll smile instead.

You'll get there. We'll help as much as possible (or as much as you want us to). :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]

Umm, I knew I was different, I did not know I was in a different time spot then the rest of the world? :-) Did your shopping trip go OK mine was passable but had to make second stop because after I left the first store my wife asked me to go back because she forgot to ask me to get something. So second trip to the first store. And then she wanted something different for lunch so I went to Burger King To the drive-through and it seemed like they had to reinvent every item that they made every time somebody went to the window for there order so it took forever. I did however make it home eventually, I just not did not realize it took a whole day in that crazy drive-through line :-)


Heh!

Proof I'm getting old. Posted that image a day too soon. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I guess it's fitting that today I finally realize we've got a dedicated pup thread around here. This helps.

I've spent the last two days alongside my dad as we agonized over the options for our family dog. A dog we've run alongside, hiked with and travelled with for ten years. Without a clear diagnosis over multiple vet trips, we resigned ourselves to it being cancer and had to make the decision to put the poor guy down. It was only four days ago I was playing with him in their backyard, as seemingly healthy as can be. But now it's like I'm not even looking at the same pet. Emaciated, unable to eat, barely drinking, labored breathing and barely able to move.

Getting back home for the final time yesterday, opening up the back of the Jeep and watching my dad crawl on top of him, crying and apologizing profusely, was a scene I'll never forget. The words "I'm so sorry. It wasn't supposed to go this way. You deserved one last run; one last ride; one last meal." will rattle around in my head for a long, long time.

I've lost other pets in the past, but this one is going to leave a void that's just too big to fill. As much as I've talked about wanting a dog of my own, I don't know that I can go down that road after this. It's a level of brokenness I've never experienced. Never again having that joyous fur machine slobbering at my feet every time I show up isn't something I can even begin to fathom.

Hug them. Love them. Every goddamn day.

In another life, dude.
[Fark user image 425x283]
[Fark user image 425x300]


I'm so sorry for your family's loss! ((((((HUG))))))
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]

Umm, I knew I was different, I did not know I was in a different time spot then the rest of the world? :-) Did your shopping trip go OK mine was passable but had to make second stop because after I left the first store my wife asked me to go back because she forgot to ask me to get something. So second trip to the first store. And then she wanted something different for lunch so I went to Burger King To the drive-through and it seemed like they had to reinvent every item that they made every time somebody went to the window for there order so it took forever. I did however make it home eventually, I just not did not realize it took a whole day in that crazy drive-through line :-)

Heh!

Proof I'm getting old. Posted that image a day too soon. :D


I don't think of you as old, and I love you just the way you are. I told you about the dog and the cats always come running when we call out Kitty Krack. They love those Temptation treats! Well I say they all come running actually Sammy being a good dog that she is just sits up and waits for us to give them to her. Here is a picture of Andrew Coming down the stairs from the attic, and you could just see him licking his chops after mom called out Kitty Krack

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Deku is still too short to see outside but he's doing his best ☺
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not really a dog but Bakugo is in a dog bed so that counts...
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Deku is still too short to see outside but he's doing his best ☺


I'm sorry that you are vertically challenged Deku, but you're still a good doggie!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]
Not really a dog but Bakugo is in a dog bed so that counts...


yep!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]

Umm, I knew I was different, I did not know I was in a different time spot then the rest of the world? :-) Did your shopping trip go OK mine was passable but had to make second stop because after I left the first store my wife asked me to go back because she forgot to ask me to get something. So second trip to the first store. And then she wanted something different for lunch so I went to Burger King To the drive-through and it seemed like they had to reinvent every item that they made every time somebody went to the window for there order so it took forever. I did however make it home eventually, I just not did not realize it took a whole day in that crazy drive-through line :-)

Heh!

Proof I'm getting old. Posted that image a day too soon. :D

I don't think of you as old, and I love you just the way you are. I told you about the dog and the cats always come running when we call out Kitty Krack. They love those Temptation treats! Well I say they all come running actually Sammy being a good dog that she is just sits up and waits for us to give them to her. Here is a picture of Andrew Coming down the stairs from the attic, and you could just see him licking his chops after mom called out Kitty Krack

[Fark user image 843x1500]


Salem is anything but patient when it's gooshie fud or Greenies time. He stretches out his body to the point that the tips of his front paws are on the kitchen counter and if I'm not moving quick enough for his tastes he gets louder and louder accompanied by hard head butts on my tummy, hip and thighs. I'm pretty sure the neighbors can hear him too. :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 850x531]

Umm, I knew I was different, I did not know I was in a different time spot then the rest of the world? :-) Did your shopping trip go OK mine was passable but had to make second stop because after I left the first store my wife asked me to go back because she forgot to ask me to get something. So second trip to the first store. And then she wanted something different for lunch so I went to Burger King To the drive-through and it seemed like they had to reinvent every item that they made every time somebody went to the window for there order so it took forever. I did however make it home eventually, I just not did not realize it took a whole day in that crazy drive-through line :-)

Heh!

Proof I'm getting old. Posted that image a day too soon. :D

I don't think of you as old, and I love you just the way you are. I told you about the dog and the cats always come running when we call out Kitty Krack. They love those Temptation treats! Well I say they all come running actually Sammy being a good dog that she is just sits up and waits for us to give them to her. Here is a picture of Andrew Coming down the stairs from the attic, and you could just see him licking his chops after mom called out Kitty Krack

[Fark user image 843x1500]

Salem is anything but patient when it's gooshie fud or Greenies time. He stretches out his body to the point that the tips of his front paws are on the kitchen counter and if I'm not moving quick enough for his tastes he gets louder and louder accompanied by hard head butts on my tummy, hip and thighs. I'm pretty sure the neighbors can hear him too. :D


Andrew is not very loud but Barney and Puddytat can certainly be. Andrew likes to stand on his hind legs and lean up against something, or my legs to get attention. But doesn't normally like to be picked up that way. weird cat!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 256x320] [View Full Size image _x_]


nice doggie!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: howdy DLC (insert witty comment here) how you doing?


Delayed response due to sleep.  Things are better today than they were yesterday, and three day weekend coming.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tomorrow is Friday for me.
 
Charmin Mao Tse-Bung [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pregaming for bedtime

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
