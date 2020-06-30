 Skip to content
(Orlando Sentinel)   Wtf: Desantis has to veto bill allowing towns to ban sunscreen. Reality: Some sunscreens cause coral reef bleaching and they're only banning specific types   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
    Sunscreen, sunscreen bill, Medical prescription, Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, House sponsor Matt Willhite, Key West, local governments  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Desantis believes white coral is the best kind of coral even if that means dead coral.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guy's all over the map.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elections have consequences. Elect an anti-science Governor and get anti-science decisions.
What's the worst that could happen though?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how much sunscreen are we even talking about here?
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desantis, yes, an auld Irish family name.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/translucent lives matter
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another day, another dick move by Desantis

It's almost as if the entire GOP has a deliberate agenda against public health & safety and the environment
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Create a monument documenting the destruction and loss of the Coral Reefs. Name said monument after DeSantis and describe how he is at fault. Give him an incentive to back pedal and come to the right conclusion, Or make sure that all future generations know who to blame for the extinction of their natural habitats.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess there aren't very many Hawaiian Farkers because they passed a similar law years ago.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just held a water bill press conference and someone asked him about this. The guy is stubborn as hell, he will not budge from anything, no matter how accurate the science is that proves it.

There was NO mention today about mitigating the virus, and when he was asked about it he basically said he was just protecting the nursing homes and that anyone with symptoms can get tested. He's an ass and refuses to listen to what most people in this state want.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen) Lyrics
Youtube MQlJ3vOp6nI
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear the Dog, it's like the people running these companies  - any farking company - just need to put poison in every product. nothing can inly do its job, it also has to kill somebody, the more basic the species is to the food chain, the more they high five their buddies.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Elections have consequences. Elect an anti-science Governor and get anti-science decisions.
What's the worst that could happen though?

[Fark user image 850x547]



Over 6,000 for today, already.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abitofbuffalo: I guess there aren't very many Hawaiian Farkers because they passed a similar law years ago.


They have bans on these coral killing sunscreens in the Caribbean, NZ, and Australia too.

bugssawingoffflorida.png
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anal bleaching ones are still good?  Asking for a friend.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii did that a couple years ago.
https://www.cnn.com/2018/07/03/health​/​hawaii-sunscreen-ban/index.html

You'll get over it, haole.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks,Rapepublicans
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Desantis can EABOD covered in son cream
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: The anal bleaching ones are still good?  Asking for a friend.


It has to be applied with a tongue.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe coral likes to be bleached. Anyone stop to think about that? No. Of course not.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This makes no sense. There is no sane reason at all to object to banning coral-killing sunscreen. There are plenty of sunscreens that work just fine without killing coral and business can be given time to sell their existing inventory. This is pure stigginit. If environmentalists are for it, it has to be bad, right? Idiots.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

petec: abitofbuffalo: I guess there aren't very many Hawaiian Farkers because they passed a similar law years ago.

They have bans on these coral killing sunscreens in the Caribbean, NZ, and Australia too.

bugssawingoffflorida.png


Just nuke Tallahassee and it will solve most of our problems,
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Desantis believes white coral is the best kind of coral even if that means dead coral.


Dead coral lives matter?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang, I was looking forward to phone videos of rampaging Karens throwing Lib-approved sunscreen at Walgreens clerks and demanding the coral-killing versions.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Guy's all over the map.


What an asshole!

code7700.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sunscreen causes coral bleaching?

Doesn't that make you a climate change denier? Seriously. BURN THE WITCH!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is a serious problem. Coral already has enough problems with the carbon acidification and heating of the water. You kill the coral, you kill the fish, and you kill people, bottom line.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Diogenes: Guy's all over the map.

What an asshole!

[code7700.com image 425x234]


Can't mandate masks!  Cause that's like local home-rule authority stuff.

But it's totes OK to tell them they can't do their own paid sick leave, minimum wage, or regulate how their pharmacies sell.

Republicans only adhere to their principles when it's convenient.  They are hypocrites with no real convictions.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how dare anyone not ban something. dangit!
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So does hand sanitizer kill coral? Just imagine the clusterfark.
 
adamatari
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnphantom: This is a serious problem. Coral already has enough problems with the carbon acidification and heating of the water. You kill the coral, you kill the fish, and you kill people, bottom line.


You forgot one of the biggest killers, fertilizer runoff.

The entire system is built on doing the opposite of the smart things. It assumes humans exist outside nature.

Honestly, I think when global warming really gets going, we will see mass failures in agriculture. We are just finding every way to undermine ourselves, and it's not going to be pretty.

The great part of this is that we are running into the fire of our own destruction shouting "but my profits are in there!"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: eurotrader: Desantis believes white coral is the best kind of coral even if that means dead coral.

Dead coral lives matter?


Being white is all that matters.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Diogenes: Guy's all over the map.

What an asshole!

[code7700.com image 425x234]


That's Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul.

I'll be damned.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm certain DeSantis is correct about this issue.  Just like he's been spot on about the coronavirus.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Unobtanium: Diogenes: Guy's all over the map.

What an asshole!

[code7700.com image 425x234]

That's Mike Ehrmantraut from Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul.

I'll be damned.


He was also in Beverly Hills Cop.
 
alex10294
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Problem is, the ones that say are damaging are much better protection, and don't turn you white. See consumer reports testing. There aren't any that are as good.  They're also banning the sale, not the use in the ocean. So, basically, your options for daily non-ocean protection become greasy , chalky, less effective sunscreen.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hawaii did this a while back. There was no herderpy outcry because they aren't stupid, especially not Florida stupid.
 
OldJames
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Probably a good move, unless you think cops are smart enough to tell if the sunscreen you have on is legal.

"Our roadside test indicated blue, which means it was the illegal sunscreen, and our officer was well within accepted practices when he had to physically restrain and harm the criminals. The lab tests showed the sunscreen was legal, however the officer at the time had to go by the roadside test results"
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The state govt might be morons, but hopefully the adventure outfitters might be more responsible. Several years back our troop spent a week at the BSA Seabase high adventure camp, and all over the materials was a warning to only bring reef-safe sunscreen.

alex10294: Problem is, the ones that say are damaging are much better protection, and don't turn you white. See consumer reports testing. There aren't any that are as good.  They're also banning the sale, not the use in the ocean. So, basically, your options for daily non-ocean protection become greasy , chalky, less effective sunscreen.


I'm not going scuba diving any time soon, if ever, but coming from a family prone to skin cancer I've done really well with Blue Lizard. It's one of the zinc-oxides that can certainly leave that beautiful white glaze when partially rubbed on, but I usually have no problem applying it without looking like Casper and haven't burned (much less tanned) in several years.
 
