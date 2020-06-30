 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   Westchester high school tries to have a socially distant graduation. Too bad they didn't account for the two morons just back from Florida not wearing masks   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, New York City, New York, Chappaqua, New York, High school, New York State Department of Health, high school graduation events, graduation ceremony, New Yorkers  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Being it's Westchester, I would be more worried about undiagnosed mutant genes kicking in than COVID-19.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And this is why it's so damn hard to get the R-value down to less than 1.  Even if most people are responsible, and even if most people who contract it isolate, one person can infect a dozen in a single event.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family drama

Have a cousin in Texas. She and her wife take all this very seriously as do cousin's parents and rest of my family. Her wife's family does not. Yes, they're huge Trump supporters and rich as fark. Family birthday party last week, the girls are there and masked up, the rest of the family is not.

The brother in law is getting way too close to my cousin so she tells him to back off. He's starts making fun of her and her masks and all that jazz. Today, he's hospitalized with the COVID. Waiting to hear who else is going to have it but hoping the cousin and her wife are okay.

They're both ready to bail on the whole scene. Unfortunately, spouse's parents are so busy guilting her about taking it seriously and usually avoiding the family that everybody is just miserable. Hopefully COVID guy will be the most miserable.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoarce Greeley. Its gonna be fun when those folks get their lawyers involved. Its an extremely well off part of Westchester. Someone is gonna get sued.

The School that gave us Festivus
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but... but... spring break dude!
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we get an updated "This is fine" gif with a ventilator?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of the friends and family mix, family is way more toxic, even worse the closer to Queens.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TWX: And this is why it's so damn hard to get the R-value down to less than 1.  Even if most people are responsible...


That had yet to happen in any significant population in the United States.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They're young, nothing will happen!

(CSB)

One of my daughter's ex-roommates (college) recently posted on FB that she had contracted Covid. She is a 22 year old devoted bar-hopper and Trump-supporting anti-masker (as well as one of the least intelligent young people I've ever met).

Well, no more. After spending two weeks in bed and coming close to calling an ambulance to take her to the hospital, she's a true believer that this thing is the real deal. She's on FB telling everyone she knows to wear the mask and social distance.

Three weeks after symptoms, she's still farked up and can barely eat. Sucks that it takes something like this to knock some sense into someone, but, mission accomplished.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

So what you are saying is, "THEY" got to her and brainwashed her?
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Article says nothing about "not wearing masks ".  I guess the facts are just whatever subby imagines them to be.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: TWX: And this is why it's so damn hard to get the R-value down to less than 1.  Even if most people are responsible...

That had yet to happen in any significant population in the United States.


R below 1?

The NY metro area (ny/jersey/ma) seem to have succeeded.

Their infection curve is following that of most of Europe.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TWX: And this is why it's so damn hard to get the R-value down to less than 1.  Even if most people are responsible, and even if most people who contract it isolate, one person can infect a dozen in a single event.


America R value is 62 million.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jgok [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Article says nothing about "not wearing masks ".  I guess the facts are just whatever subby imagines them to be.


FTA: "Two officers were going through the crowd. They were putting reminders to everybody. We did not issue any summonses. Most people were complying,"

"Most were complying". Care to take a stab at what the rest were doing?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 564x753]


2paragraphs.comView Full Size
 
