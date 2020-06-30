 Skip to content
(Real Clear Science)   How did a respiratory virus like the coronavirus get into semen? No your mom jokes until we figure this out   (realclearscience.com) divider line
    Reproductive system, Prostate, Sperm, Urinary bladder, Inflammation, Reproduction, SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, Gamete  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's a virus? And viruses wouldn't be around without being able to spread by any means.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ACE2 receptors are common on epithelial cells from the nose through the lungs and small intestie, and particularly in the testes, which may explain why men are more vulnerable than women except in modern societies where women are more likely to work in service sector, front line, essential jobs while men work in the back office, professional and managerial jobs that can be taken home virtually and by telephone or fax or whatever.

There are ACE2 receptors in many organs, tissues and systems in the body from head to toe. They are scarcer in small children and become more prevalent with age.

Ties it all together into neat little packages, wrapped up in brown paper and string, eh?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coronaviruses found in bats, by the way, spread poorly using these same ACE2 receptors. At some point, there was a mutation in some reservoir of animals and later more mutations in humans to make the virus better able to use the ACE2 keys to break into cells and trash the place.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evolution never sleeps. It finds new things to tinker with all the time. If you aren't be killed by good old fashioned war, violence, suicides and so forth, evolution is perfectly happy working with obesity, disease of old age, and the reproductive ability of gays and lesbians or of middle-aged Late Breeders.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't kink shame.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's dad needed a fix.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because someone doesn't know how viruses work?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think it was the port call in Da Nang, wasn't it?
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Contaminated sample probably.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I mean... Was it ever tested for the flu?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hobnail: I think it was the port call in Da Nang, wasn't it?


Is that on the way to Poon Tang?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See that farkettes??!?!?

If you swallow the semen will absorb the virus and sacrifice itself for your health!

Be safe out there!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The USS Theodore Roosevelt?

You got COVID in my SEMEN

You got SEAMEN in my COVID.....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They don't call it a blow job for nuthin'.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Same way Ebola does?  Its a farking virus, in your bloodstream, contaminating your entire system.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No mom jokes?

Well, then it was your sister, subby.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Because SARS-CoV-2 is not a respiratory virus. The respiratory tract is merely one of its main pathways into the body.

The more that comes out about the virus, the more it seems to be a virus that creates havok by attacking blood vessels and causing inflammation. That tidily pulls together all of the symptoms that, on the surface, don't seem to go together.
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess you can catch COVID coming or going.
 
amindtat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Because COVID-19 is a vascular disease?
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bughunter: They don't call it a blow job for nuthin'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not strictly a respiratory virus.
If it enters your system, it can reach your everything from brain to gut to reproductive cells.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: It's not strictly a respiratory virus.
If it enters your system, it can reach your everything from brain to gut to reproductive cells.


So there are people running around with brain damage from the virus? That explains a lot.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Evolution never sleeps. It finds new things to tinker with all the time. If you aren't be killed by good old fashioned war, violence, suicides and so forth, evolution is perfectly happy working with obesity, disease of old age, and the reproductive ability of gays and lesbians or of middle-aged Late Breeders.


Yup. Communicable diseases that spread rapidly through dense populations result in higher fatality rates when you over populate. A natural failsafe when ecological resources start failing stress tests, and you need to correct the population externally when it won't do it itself via war & violence.

Nature gives us unbiased chaos which we can't blame on our political systems.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Great. Now the slobs in No Lives Matter are going to think mandates to wear pants somehow infringe upon their freedoms
 
Burchill
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a stupid question.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope they dont test for this the same way they do when they shove a giant q tip up peoples noses
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Coronavirus didn't get into semen, semen got into coronavirus. People got so horny during lockdown, they finally gave in and got down with the sickness.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought the evidence was mounting that while it is primarily a respiratory illness, once it is in your body it attacks just about everything.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Could people STOP calling COVID-19 a "respiratory virus"?!??!?

It's a virus that, among its more common effects, causes SARS.

SARS is not a virus, it's a syndrome caused by various diseases (viral and bacterial).

It is, however, firmly conflated with SARS-CoV, the variant of Coronavirus that appeared in 2003.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I hope they dont test for this the same way they do when they shove a giant q tip up peoples noses


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Could people STOP calling COVID-19 a "respiratory virus"?!??!?

It's a virus that, among its more common effects, causes SARS.

SARS is not a virus, it's a syndrome caused by various diseases (viral and bacterial).

It is, however, firmly conflated with SARS-CoV, the variant of Coronavirus that appeared in 2003.


Could all of the doctors stop calling it that when they make public appearances? Maybe you should start with the actual responsible parties?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: LesserEvil: Could people STOP calling COVID-19 a "respiratory virus"?!??!?

It's a virus that, among its more common effects, causes SARS.

SARS is not a virus, it's a syndrome caused by various diseases (viral and bacterial).

It is, however, firmly conflated with SARS-CoV, the variant of Coronavirus that appeared in 2003.

Could all of the doctors stop calling it that when they make public appearances? Maybe you should start with the actual responsible parties?


I don't care what they call it as long as they get hold of it and beat it.

I have a similar policy for second dates.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: LesserEvil: Could people STOP calling COVID-19 a "respiratory virus"?!??!?

It's a virus that, among its more common effects, causes SARS.

SARS is not a virus, it's a syndrome caused by various diseases (viral and bacterial).

It is, however, firmly conflated with SARS-CoV, the variant of Coronavirus that appeared in 2003.

Could all of the doctors stop calling it that when they make public appearances? Maybe you should start with the actual responsible parties?


You'd think the medical community would be particularly scrupulous when it comes to language. AIDS is not a virus, HIV is a virus that causes AIDS. They seem to be forever linked together, but without looking it up, I assume there are other viruses that could cause the syndrome. It helps to understand the context if we stop conflating the condition for the cause.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because it's not just a respiratory virus?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think it might be my fault. Sorry.
 
p51d007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"systemic local inflammation"
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i am trying to get the virus out with the vacuum cleaner now.

/that is what i told the wife when she caught me...
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: "systemic local inflammation"


I think I saw them play at the Cabooze.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: I hope they dont test for this the same way they do when they shove a giant q tip up peoples noses


Sounding painful.
 
sleep lack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
MY GIRLFRIEND SUCKED COVID 19 DICKS!
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well... that's it for the porn industry until we can Vax this bastard into submission.

/You were all thinking it.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EdgeRunner: Mikey1969: LesserEvil: Could people STOP calling COVID-19 a "respiratory virus"?!??!?

It's a virus that, among its more common effects, causes SARS.

SARS is not a virus, it's a syndrome caused by various diseases (viral and bacterial).

It is, however, firmly conflated with SARS-CoV, the variant of Coronavirus that appeared in 2003.

Could all of the doctors stop calling it that when they make public appearances? Maybe you should start with the actual responsible parties?

I don't care what they call it as long as they get hold of it and beat it.

I have a similar policy for second dates.


I call it 'Hector'. The wife seems OK with that.
 
