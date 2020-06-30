 Skip to content
(Wide Open Spaces)   Man vs. Giant Rock. Who will win?
    ALASKAN GRIZZLY BEAR ATTACK, giant rock, man  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a rich article, full of exciting and well-researched details. Great blog, hope we see a lot more from it.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good question.  I'm not watching a 16 minute video to find out.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy... that sure shows we need f*cking anti-tank weapons for self defense from all the rock attacks we have.

What the f*ck?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Boy... that sure shows we need f*cking anti-tank weapons for self defense from all the rock attacks we have.

What the f*ck?


Anti-armor... before someone freaks out.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"What he is doing is highly dangerous idiotic, so please don't try any of these experiments masturbatory fantasies."
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does anyone have the original of this?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
50 cal ricochet: Rifle Range ... Read before watching clip ..
Youtube LpfuqfwTRrY
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What's the point of all this?
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ldiot didn't have a ricochet shield in front of him...not surprised.  Looked about as stupid.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That rock seems kind of soft. I mean it's not like he is shooting at the chalk bluffs of Dover, but those bullets are penetrating kind of deep. He would probably pee his pants in delight from the porous dolomite limestone around here. Or the porous shale on the bottom of the Great Lakes that is super strong when it is under water but becomes relatively brittle when the water level exposes it.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a giant Rock might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If he doesn't die I don't want to watch. Disarm this lunatic.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: NewportBarGuy: Boy... that sure shows we need f*cking anti-tank weapons for self defense from all the rock attacks we have.

What the f*ck?

Anti-armor... before someone freaks out.


Are you saying taNKS AREN'T aRMOR?!??!?!?

/lol
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

p51d007: ldiot didn't have a ricochet shield in front of him...not surprised.  Looked about as stupid.


He never does.  I used to periodically watch his videos and he has done things like firing what he perceives as straight up in the air and then running for cover under his truck and shooting propane tanks that explode and spin off randomly.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Unavailable for comment?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What he is doing is highly dangerous, so please don't try any of these experiments.

Thank you Captain Obvious.

And now, a word from our sponsor.

For shooting accessories, visit walmart.com.
 
jpcerutti
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: What's the point of all this?


There is none. He's not particularly well educated. He points out at the beginning there's shiny bits in the rock he's shooting, and that he knows that it isn't gold, but thinks it might be copper or brass.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a rock, it doesn't have any vulnerable spots!!
 
bigfire
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Darwin wins eventually.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Darwin.

Darwin always wins.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sisyphus never wins.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am by no means an expert in firearms but isn't he practically begging to catch a rebound to the face?

Talk about stupid games, stupid prizes.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bigfire: Darwin wins eventually.


stupidcupidblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: [bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 480x640]
Unavailable for comment?


hey, that's the guy who killed my wife!!
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's not a giant rock. This is a giant rock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They can move you know...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wake me when he tries head ramming.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Boy... that sure shows we need f*cking anti-tank weapons for self defense from all the rock attacks we have.

What the f*ck?


I imagine the number of times a Barrett has been used to commit a crime is incredibly low.  The number of times it has been used in self defense even lower.   The Barrett is simply a toy for long range shooting.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: I am by no means an expert in firearms but isn't he practically begging to catch a rebound to the face?

Talk about stupid games, stupid prizes.


he's firing up at the rock.  The odds of it coming directly back at him are very very low.

He's still stupid for not having some sort of protection,
 
bigfire
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Darwin.

Darwin always wins.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Victoly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: That's not a giant rock. This is a giant rock.
[Fark user image image 375x450]


Giant Boulder of Death (Main Theme)
Youtube c3jZB1uhrQ0
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's really mad at that rock or he wants to marry that rock and it rejected him
 
Sapper_Topo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bigfire: Darwin wins eventually.


bughunter: Darwin.

Darwin always wins.


QFT
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: What's the point of all this?


It's at the top of his head. That's why he wears a hat.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: That's not a giant rock. This is a giant rock.
[Fark user image 375x450]


i hope indy got away
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [Fark user image image 425x228]
Does anyone have the original of this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
