Russia to Scandinavia...new radiation leak is not theirs, not good, not bad
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they are going to announce that their nuclear powered missile test was successful
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they are going to announce that their nuclear powered missile test was unsuccessful.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they are going to announce that their nuclear power is unsuccessful.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they are going to announce that their nuclear powered missile test was actually weather balloon.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There's likely to be trouble, however, when the fallout hits the anus.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never believe it until the Kremlin denies it.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like they are going to announce that their nuclear powered missile test was actually a nuclear wessel.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Like they are going like and subscribe to your nuclear weapon test.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's 1986? My time machine worked!
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Subby:

meanwhileinbudapest.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like they're Putin this on someone else.
 
HappyGryphon [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is Russian Nuclear Safety™  "I'm telling you... the reactor exploded."

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Like they're going to announce that their success is nuclear-powered...
 
alex10294
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All the power stations are working as usual. The nuclear powered cruise missile just does that. Nothing to see here.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did you hear Noway put bar codes on all their naval vessels?
So when the ships come back to port, they can Scandinavian.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't ask me, I have a vasectomy. My little guys are not swimming around inside me then returning to their hives. My sperm has been living in quarantine for years.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size



I wonder why it tapers down and gets pointy off the coast of England? If this was a volcano cloud instead of a radiation cloud then I would guess the volcano was off of Englands East coast
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I guess more like Scotland but Britain's East coast anyhow.
 
rcain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I bet no one expected Kaiju to emerge from the Baltic Sea
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The scary thing is, they could be telling the truth.  All of their plants could be functioning fine, and none of the rods in use have suffered any damage.

The isotopes detected suggest a damaged fuel rod... so what if that is the case...  an old fuel rod, sitting in an abandonned depot that is no longer being maintained and has no records, has burst?  That is of course assuming that the rod was disposed of correctly in the first place, and not just dumped in an old gravel pit lake to save money.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rcain: I bet no one expected Kaiju to emerge from the Baltic Sea


Michael Nesmith - Rodanne from Elephant Parts
Youtube t6GUpmHFvME
 
dallylamma
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

England sucks?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

Is nothing, comrade.
 
