 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Seagull performs a feat that would be like a human eating a house cat in a single gulp   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 1:05 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seagull Swallows Rabbit Whole
Youtube Qwq9bi11Pqk


/rabbits are bigger
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qwq9bi11​Pqk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/rabbits are bigger


farking savage! devil birds
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seagulls On Laxatives Prank!
Youtube WEvsqspmnW4
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: Tr0mBoNe: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qwq9bi11​Pqk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/rabbits are bigger

farking savage! devil birds


Agreed... too bad it's illegal to kill them here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A seagull eating a rat might be the single greatest contribution that species has made to the planet.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A seagull eating a rat might be the single greatest contribution that species has made to the planet.


Isn't that considered cannibalism?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: beezeltown: A seagull eating a rat might be the single greatest contribution that species has made to the planet.

Isn't that considered cannibalism?


circle of life. hakana matada
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is at least the third time this has hit main
 
red5ish
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They also eat starfish.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Isn't that considered cannibalism?


Family Guy : Seagull kfc drunk
Youtube JG0MxhkQ67w
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.