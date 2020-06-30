 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Did you enjoy that Saharan dust storm this past weekend? Good news: It's happening again   (usatoday.com)
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good. Let it keep up all summer and destroy the supposedly huge hurricane season.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Good. Let it keep up all summer and destroy the supposedly huge hurricane season.


I should have suspected a sunny-yellow-shaded poster would beat me here to say that.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: dodecahedron: Good. Let it keep up all summer and destroy the supposedly huge hurricane season.

I should have suspected a sunny-yellow-shaded poster would beat me here to say that.


Why yes, fellow sunny yellow poster!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Diogenes: dodecahedron: Good. Let it keep up all summer and destroy the supposedly huge hurricane season.

I should have suspected a sunny-yellow-shaded poster would beat me here to say that.


/ I reserve yellow for Fundies for some reason. Not many of them here on Fark.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There was a dust storm?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It made for an incredible sunset in St. Louis..It really was purple like that, it's not a shop..
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that why it's 45 degrees right now?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Is that why it's 45 degrees right now?


No.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Somewhere out there Jim Cantore is crying.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
if it comes with the breeze like last weekend, i'm ok with it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why go to Africa for a vacation, when Africa can come to you!
 
dryknife [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ha!
Boobs!
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Is that why it's 45 degrees right now?


Ain't it great?  Lawn is green, nothing's on fire....
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

little big man: cryinoutloud: Is that why it's 45 degrees right now?

Ain't it great?  Lawn is green, nothing's on fire....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wight night [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

little big man: cryinoutloud: Is that why it's 45 degrees right now?

Ain't it great?  Lawn is green, nothing's on fire....


Amen to that. It's only 56 degrees here right now too. I'll be tickled pink if we dodge a major fire season two years in a row from all this late June rain.
 
proton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Good. Let it keep up all summer and destroy the supposedly huge hurricane season.


Is it good?  Preventing Earth from cooling herself off?  It's early in the season anyway.  I'm sure big storms are coming.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dust, to dust.

/if the whiskey don't get you the women must
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Santa: Why go to Africa for a vacation, when Africa can come to you!


If this happens every year, how come the Sahara is still full of dust and sand?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe there's some sort of higher power giving us a hint that we should wear fabric coverings over our breathing holes.
 
