 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Adult poRn star shows her 'O' face after filming sex scene after getting caught on a bus without face mask. Police now looking for her about breaking coronavirus regulations, something on the side (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
48
    More: Dumbass, Pornography, Actor, Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins, Oscar Ortiz, Cali, Colombia, video ends  
•       •       •

2808 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 11:48 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holey moley, is Colombia doing so well that cops have nothing better to do than to put out an APB on a porn star. Haha just kidding, they're cops of course they've got nothing better to do.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is a lot of latitude for the term "pron star."
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well ,the first cop that finds her gets to accept her bribe to "Make the Ticket Go Away."
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: There is a lot of latitude for the term "pron star."


There IS an awful lot of them.. but I don't recognize the name or the face, and I watch a lot of porn.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a porn "star" she seems rather healthy, and eats well.  I'm going to need more evidence, lots more, more farkers, come on farkers give it to me daddy, I've been a bad farker, give it to me.......

*lights cigarette*

Ya know. Actually I'm good and don't care now...
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.K. is becoming a very strange place.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing sexier than a bus seat
 
pc_gator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So filming porn on a public bus is OK...as long as you have a mask on? Good to know,
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, one without sharp knees.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: The U.K. is becoming a very strange place.


True, but this happened in Shakiraland.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "pr0n" you feeb.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"adult porn star"? Is there another type of porn star subby is beating it to?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So filming the sex scene on the bus was OK, but they draw the line at not wearing a mask?

OK!
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This may hurt her chances of getting elected (or some other word) at the RNC convention.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AROP?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 3223 covid deaths in Colombia, let her free
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: The U.K. is becoming a very strange place.


The UK likes it tabloids, but this happened in Cali, Columbia
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: There is a lot of latitude for the term "pron star."


Seems like they are all stars.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The company added in a statement that the video showed a lack of respect for other bus users."

Ridiculous!


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also in the news:  pron stars take the bus to work!
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Also in the news:  pron stars take the bus to work!


In this case she took the work to the bus.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wyalt Derp: EvilElecBlanket: The U.K. is becoming a very strange place.

True, but this happened in Shakiraland.


petec: EvilElecBlanket: The U.K. is becoming a very strange place.

The UK likes it tabloids, but this happened in Cali, Columbia


Oh, so I'm supposed to read TFA now?! This is Fark!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gunther_bumpass: "The company added in a statement that the video showed a lack of respect for other bus users."

Ridiculous!


[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Today's lesson:  how to do prison rapes right. Mr. Kenny here will play the victim and I will show you proper grooming and technique, including the use of PPP and face masks.

YOU GONNA GET RAPED BIG BOY!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: brantgoose: Also in the news:  pron stars take the bus to work!

In this case she took the work to the bus.


Yeah, I figured that out after I posted. See, reading the thread is not entirely useless. Even reading the article can help with reading comprehension!
 
somakid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Star keeps a deep stable of hard hitting journalists
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice tits.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An upload to pornhub makes you a star now?  Interdasting.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All spellchecks should automatically add quotation marks around the word "star" if said instances are preceded by the word "porn"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Jack Sabbath: There is a lot of latitude for the term "pron star."

Seems like they are all stars.


West Hollywood. Everybody is a future Hollywood star or else a has-been or never-was like Ed Woods.

The world is not full of water-tight compartments like the Titantic, it is full of salt water and sea life, like the Titantic.
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

somakid: The Star keeps a deep stable of hard hitting journalists


It's for folks who think The Daily Mail is too high brow and that The Sun isn't smutty enough.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that fat women with a lazy housewife physic is suppose to be a porn star ?


nvm UK

guess she's a UK 8 and a everywhere else 3.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: An upload to pornhub makes you a star now?  Interdasting.


Virtual killed the video star. Er, the Internet star. Radio, oodly enough, is still going gangbusters because it carries nothing but ads and merchandizing disguised as content.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluewave69: So that fat women with a lazy housewife physic is suppose to be a porn star ?


nvm UK

guess she's a UK 8 and a everywhere else 3.


Article needs more pictures of the bus. And to tell us whether it is a camel.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Target Builder: brantgoose: Also in the news:  pron stars take the bus to work!

In this case she took the work to the bus.


How very Russian of her.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You can imagine where it goes from there.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's not a porn star.

They were nice enough to link to an actual one though:
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/love-sex/​a​dult-star-dani-daniels-waited-22275894​
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: There is a lot of latitude for the term "pron star."


It's shorter than "adult film also-ran".
Like the man said, "Everybody is a star".
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: That's not a porn star.

They were nice enough to link to an actual one though:
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/love-sex/a​dult-star-dani-daniels-waited-22275894​


Dani Daniels and Mia Malkova in one article.
Huh. I'll be in my bunk.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So she is in Cali, Colombia, where they like em a little thicker.

That is not a porn star. That is a hooker.

Every hooker in Colombia calls themselves a porn store if they have been on a cell phone cam for 30 seconds.

She is a chaturbate cam whore(which means a real whore) and Colombians have a lot of fetishes and doing naughty things on the bus with whores is one.

She is not bad for being thick, and most of you farkers would throw a leg on her.

Kaori7dominick !! How Chaturbate can really change your life ♥
Youtube uUCnk27BrvE
 
chawco
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'The woman then reportedly gave the man her underwear as a memory as the video ends which was also arguably unhygienic'

Yup... Unhygienic.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The woman then reportedly gave the man her underwear as a memory as the video ends which was also arguably unhygienic."
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: "The woman then reportedly gave the man her underwear as a memory as the video ends which was also arguably unhygienic."


Ha ha beat you to it.

Ha ha... Beat...

snicker.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chawco: 'The woman then reportedly gave the man her underwear as a memory as the video ends which was also arguably unhygienic'

Yup... Unhygienic.


*shakes sanitized, socially-distant tiny fist*
 
zamboni
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wyalt Derp: EvilElecBlanket: The U.K. is becoming a very strange place.

True, but this happened in Shakiraland.


The hips are a lie!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's a trick she does with ping pong balls.

She's still working on it.
 
Bad Luck Schleprock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why can nobody on this site simply type the word "porn?"
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.