(Phys Org2)   But were they spherical?   (phys.org) divider line
30
    More: Interesting, Chicken, large international team of researchers, Red Junglefowl, large number, recent times, Phasianidae, evidence of the birds, Grey Junglefowl  
•       •       •

1822 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 30 Jun 2020 at 2:58 PM (1 hour ago)



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're from southwest China, how long did it take them to get to Europe and the Americas?  Were chickens here before Columbus or Erikson?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no, the cows were spherical, or so i assume
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/werner herzog called it
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So they're from southwest China, how long did it take them to get to Europe and the Americas?  Were chickens here before Columbus or Erikson?


Yes but they were 30 feet tall and had tusks.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Origin of domesticated chicken identified

cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a movie in which time travellers went back in time to the origin of chickens. It was called Bwock to the Future.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: no, the cows were spherical, or so i assume


With uniform density.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess. They came from some species that existed a long, long time ago?

/dnrtfa
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: [Fark user image image 275x183]

You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.


It's more like they narrowed it down from 5 birds that all kind of look like that
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading all that, at least 3 chickens will die for my dinner tonight.

(I'm assuming a dozen wings kills 3, 4 pieces per...)
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedingoatemybaby: [Fark user image 275x183]

You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.


Uh, does that not look pretty much like a modern rooster to you?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: thedingoatemybaby: [Fark user image 275x183]

You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.

Uh, does that not look pretty much like a modern rooster to you?


I might have missed the sarcasm. I just don't know any more.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HailRobonia: There was a movie in which time travellers went back in time to the origin of chickens. It was called Bwock to the Future.


Not to mention a movie about street level drug dealing chickens. It was called Cluckers.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesseL: JesseL: thedingoatemybaby: [Fark user image 275x183]

You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.

Uh, does that not look pretty much like a modern rooster to you?

I might have missed the sarcasm. I just don't know any more.


I know. Perhaps this one flies? Unless it does, I wouldn't be able to tell it apart from a chicken to save my life.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mcall.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday I paid homage to this research.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: thedingoatemybaby: [Fark user image image 275x183]

You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.

It's more like they narrowed it down from 5 birds that all kind of look like that


abqjournal.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, which came first, ffs?
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so chicken, egg.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So they're from southwest China, how long did it take them to get to Europe and the Americas?  Were chickens here before Columbus or Erikson?


Which came first the chicken or the Nokia?

Also  - username checks ou
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No, they were cubicle
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FAKE NEWS!!!

Chicken come from the supermarket.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

JesseL: thedingoatemybaby: [Fark user image 275x183]

You mean this creature's species was the originator of the chicken???? Wow... Couldn't believe my own eyes, but genetic analysis is genetic analysis.

Uh, does that not look pretty much like a modern rooster to you?


Yes it does.  It is also a picture of the originating species.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cab Calloway - A Chicken Ain't Nothin' But A Bird 1940
Youtube 88pD6vKNptk
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Cormee: So, which came first, ffs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: EvilEgg: So they're from southwest China, how long did it take them to get to Europe and the Americas?  Were chickens here before Columbus or Erikson?

Yes but they were 30 feet tall and had tusks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Turns out the Barenaked Ladies were right all along.
 
