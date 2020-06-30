 Skip to content
 
(DW)   European Union opens borders to 14 countries, shiatholes still banned. Sorry, Americans   (dw.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, a Canadian flag patch on your backpack isn't enough.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: No, a Canadian flag patch on your backpack isn't enough.


How about a Canadian passport?
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The US, Brazil and Russia have made it on a list of countries whose nationals are indefinitely banned from entering the bloc.

I see we're in good company.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
See, libs!  I told you that President Trump would once again make the world fear America.
 
Paddy [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, what would expect? It's covid paradise over there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
spaceherpes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Europe, you son of a biatch!
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But, what will Trump do if he wants to buy another eastern European wife?
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They are very smart to ban the US right now.


The Twitter response from trump should be interesting.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Does that include mango mantits?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember when the US used to be respected?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donnie: "you can't do that! Banning people from specific countries is against international signed agreement law thingies!"
 
