 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TMZ)   Carl Reiner dies 1902 years earlier than expected   (tmz.com) divider line
77
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

1796 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 30 Jun 2020 at 9:39 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



77 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Carl Reiner dies 1902 years earlier than expected

That was Mel, Subby. And Mel turned 94 just two days ago. Couple of god damn legendary geniuses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Nooooooooo!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rest in Peace, funnyman.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
98 (most of them highly successful) is a pretty good run
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rest In Peace sir.

I'll do my best to make your dream of a Trump loss come true.
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oceans 11 (the modern version) is one of top ten favorite movies of all time, due in no small part to Reiner.
I've been watching him (or his movies) all my life, but that role was my absolute favorite.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poor Meathead.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I guess this is some old-timey joke to a 34 year old man like me. 98 years? Darn at that point I would hope they live to be 100. Still impressive, though.
 
booger42
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
shiat shiat shiat shiat.   Now I'm worried about Mel Brooks, Bob Newhart
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So obvious yet so angry. fark 2020.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He's having what Estelle is having.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sending my sincerest condolences to his son, Meathead. RIP
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who is Mel Brooks going to eat dinner with now?

But seriously, RIP Carl Yarborough.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Carl Reiner dies 1902 years earlier than expected

That was Mel, Subby. And Mel turned 94 just two days ago. Couple of god damn legendary geniuses.

[Fark user image 850x478]


That was both of them. FTFA:

Carl made a best-selling album with Mel Brooks called "2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks" which earned a Grammy nomination and sparked his writing career.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size


RIP Marty DiBergi
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mel Brooks turns 94, and two days later his best friend not named Anne Bancroft dies. Mel probably knew Carl was about to leave us, which is why he probably didn't celebrate his 94th birthday very publicly (knowing you are about to attend your best friends funeral probably puts a damper on a party).
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Who is Mel Brooks going to eat dinner with now?

But seriously, RIP Carl Yarborough.


This is what happens when Jeopardy has to go into reruns.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was far more worthy than a farking TMZ link, Subby. JFC
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That is sad.
We're losing legends.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid is one of my favorite comedies of all time. He was a comedic genius.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: So obvious yet so angry. fark 2020.


?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He had a great run.  I feel sad for his family, including Mel Brooks.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
RIP
 
henryhill
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
a true legend
 
1funguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
....when you can only stand so much Donald Trump...

Good bye funny guy.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Badmoodman: Carl Reiner dies 1902 years earlier than expected

That was Mel, Subby. And Mel turned 94 just two days ago. Couple of god damn legendary geniuses.

[Fark user image 850x478]

That was both of them. FTFA:

Carl made a best-selling album with Mel Brooks called "2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks" which earned a Grammy nomination and sparked his writing career.


And was instrumental in getting Mel his first date with Anne.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Who is Mel Brooks going to eat dinner with now?

But seriously, RIP Carl Yarborough.


I'm afraid Mel will be next. Those two were so close, I don't see Mel lasting long without him. It will be almost the last of the entertainment greats who were inspired by and mentored by the vaudeville stars of the day. We still have Carol Burnett, but I can;t think of anyone else.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DAMN YOU, 2020! HAVEN'T YOU CAUSED ENOUGH TROUBLE? HE WAS ONLY 98, FOR GOD'S SAKE!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow. Just, wow.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: 98 (most of them highly successful) is a pretty good run


My Gran was 102 when she died. 4 years make a difference, and if you don't believe me, high school...never mind...
 
TortugaKat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

booger42: shiat shiat shiat shiat.   Now I'm worried about Mel Brooks, Bob Newhart


and Dick Van Dyke, Carol Burnett....


I was thinking about this Sunday on Mel's birthday - once the first one of this group goes, they're
all going to go fast.  And that is really going to leave a mark.

FU 2020. Goddam, what's next?


And thank you, Carl.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
R.I.P.  Carl Reiner. A true comedic legend.
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Trik: That is sad.
We're losing legends.


We're always losing legends.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dang it! 2020 is never satisfied...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: Spartapuss: So obvious yet so angry. fark 2020.

?


Flash Harry: DAMN YOU, 2020! HAVEN'T YOU CAUSED ENOUGH TROUBLE? HE WAS ONLY 98, FOR GOD'S SAKE!

What they said.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
SID CAESAR: The Haircuts - Teardrops (CAESAR'S HOUR, May 14 1956)
Youtube pa5yvP0hKPk


Raindrops are fallin'.
RIP Tom Haircut
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Oceans 11 (the modern version) is one of top ten favorite movies of all time, due in no small part to Reiner.
I've been watching him (or his movies) all my life, but that role was my absolute favorite.


Hear, hear.

When Danny asks him if he is up for the job, his reply "If you ever ask me that question again Daniel, you will not wake up the following morning." was just so great.

Good night extremely funny man.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

innocuous77: Torgo_of_Manos: 98 (most of them highly successful) is a pretty good run

My Gran was 102 when she died. 4 years make a difference, and if you don't believe me, high school...never mind...


Good on your Gran for going back to high school at 98!
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Opti-Grab takes another life...
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: Oceans 11 (the modern version) is one of top ten favorite movies of all time, due in no small part to Reiner.
I've been watching him (or his movies) all my life, but that role was my absolute favorite.


He's the best part of the film for sure! Just so charming.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a jerk!

/RIP comedy genius
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
RIP Whittaker Walt
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kobrakai: Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid is one of my favorite comedies of all time. He was a comedic genius.


A HIGHLY underrated movie.
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: FU 2020. Goddam, what's next?


By all the gods, please don't ask.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


/RIP
 
innocuous77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: Trik: That is sad.
We're losing legends.

We're always losing legends.


But we're not replacing them.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: booger42: shiat shiat shiat shiat.   Now I'm worried about Mel Brooks, Bob Newhart

and Dick Van Dyke, Carol Burnett....


I was thinking about this Sunday on Mel's birthday - once the first one of this group goes, they're
all going to go fast.  And that is really going to leave a mark.

FU 2020. Goddam, what's next?


And thank you, Carl.


Ahhhh, Dick Van Dyke. I knew I was missing one more person inspired by/mentored by vaudevillians. We just don't have actors that do what vaudeville did anymore... :-(
 
Displayed 50 of 77 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.