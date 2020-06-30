 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Stay classy Aurora police officers   (nypost.com)
    Aurora Police, Elijah McClain, Aurora Police Department, Internal Affairs  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Many cops still think this was funny.

We kneed to knit the thin blue line in to a piece of thin blue fabric, wipe our asses on it, and flush it.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He died days later of "undetermined" causes.

Sure, Jan.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

It was a cop that turned them in. At least some cops are getting sick of this shiat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

It was a cop that turned them in. At least some cops are getting sick of this shiat.


I really want to stop posting these things.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I feel such a complete lack of surprise it borders on precognition.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They killed the real life Steve Erkle and think it funny.  All three of the officers involved had their body cameras fall off during the incident.  Imagine that.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Medics who responded injected him with ketamine, and McClain went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

I'm not a doctor, but is that SOP for someone who's been asphyxiated?
 
eiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

It was a cop that turned them in. At least some cops are getting sick of this shiat.


If the rank-and-file ever find out who he is....
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

It was a cop that turned them in. At least some cops are getting sick of this shiat.


They'll figure out who turned them in, and that cop is gonna be a target.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

It was a cop that turned them in. At least some cops are getting sick of this shiat.


One piece of corn doesn't unspoil the log.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

allears: CruiserTwelve: "Thursday afternoon, I was apprised of allegations reported to Internal Affairs by an Aurora Police Officer alleging multiple Aurora Police officers were depicted in photographs near the site where Elijah McClain died," Vanessa Wilson said in the statement.

It was a cop that turned them in. At least some cops are getting sick of this shiat.

They'll figure out who turned them in, and that cop is gonna be a target.


Ninja'd by seconds! Congratulations!
 
