(Columbus Dispatch)   Cloth masks will dangerously reduce oxygen levels, masks don't work, and other idiotic myths dispelled
18
    Facepalm, Carbon dioxide, Health care, Oxygen, Masks, Respirator, Cloth masks, Occupational safety and health, effectiveness of different kinds of face masks  
posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 12:50 PM



TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I admit, I have a tough time yawning in a mask.  I'm still wearing my farking mask though.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since this whole seemingly never-ending pandemic situation has me teetering on the abyss of severe depression, I've been going out of my way to find any positives I can.  One of the upsides of wearing masks is that I haven't had any allergy symptoms.  I only realized this when I went to the country last weekend and was able to walk around maskless and had had a massive allergy attack.   I then remembered that usually by this time of year, I've gone through a couple of gallons of Flonase, and I hadn't needed it at all so far this year.

So if anything, I've learned that wearing a mask alleviates my allergy symptoms better than medication does.

I have also learned that a large portion of our population is tantrum-throwing toddlers living in adult bodies.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I've noticed the same thing with allergies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a mask

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the best summary I have seen so far:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wear a mask. If you really do have a medical condition which prevents you from covering your face with a little bit of cloth, get stuff delivered or arrange for curb-side pickup. Or would you prefer the other kind of mask?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still haven't heard of an actual medical condition that would permit you to be out in public, but somehow also make it impossible for you to wear a mask. Is there one?
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
/Covidiot mode on

'C' 'O' t t 'O' n = CO2. The "science" doesn't get any simpler than that. Wear a cotton mask, die of CO2 poisoning.

/Covidiot mode off, back to procrastinating at work.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karenitis, MAGA Syndrome
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Any issue causing low lung volume? If you're breathing more often but transferring less air with every breath, I could see a problem arise as the air isn't expelled by the mask, but puffs it out just enough to capture it, to let you breath it all back in again.

Here, let Heavy Breathing Cat explain this. Take it away Heavy Breathing cat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I still haven't heard of an actual medical condition that would permit you to be out in public, but somehow also make it impossible for you to wear a mask. Is there one?


I mentioned this in another thread.  My MIL is convinced she's got the go ahead from her Dr's office to use a clear face shield instead of a cloth mask due to her COPD.  Yes, better than nothing, but if you can't handle a cloth mask, WTF are you doing going out and about, the way she is?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karenitis, MAGA Syndrome


MAGAllons disease? FibroMAGAlgia?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your high level decision making abilities are lowered from high CO2 blood levels. Masks cause higher CO2 levels. So, there are downsides other than discomfort, just the are minor if you are shopping, less so if you are wearing one while working a job that requires a lot of thinking.

https://youtu.be/1Nh_vxpycEA
On my phone, too lazy to link to actual studies.

I still wear one when inside a public space.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Masks that tens of thousands of healthcare professionals have been wearing for hours on end every day for more than a century are now suddenly dangerous.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not complicated. Masks are designed to let oxygen in and carbon dioxide out. They are effective in protecting others from you because the virus doesn't travel in air; it travels in water droplets, which get caught. Some masks also have a static charge that further helps trap the virus.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Severe Asthma
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Good thing surgery doesn't require high level thinking.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Same here. My seasonal allergies (tree pollen) seemed almost missing year. I really thought that I was going to be worried about whether my sneezing etc. was going to be just my allergies or I finally get the 'rona.

I used to only wear masks regularly when I'm sick but have to get out of the house, but I think I'll be wearing it a lot come next Spring. The things you learn.

/although with a mask and hoodie I look a ninja
//or going to an Alan Walker set
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One issue not addressed here is masks being used as a substitute for social distancing or hand hygiene.  Anyone else noticing people violating the 6 foot rule or touching their faces more now that they are wearing masks?  Are people just assuming that these things just aren't important anymore when wearing a mask?
 
