(WCNC Charlotte)   Most of the US will be able to see a total lunar eclipse on July 4th   (wcnc.com)
    Lunar eclipse, lunar eclipse, Earth, South America, first lunar eclipse, third kind of lunar eclipse, Moon, western Europe  
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a penumbral eclipse, which means just some of the light will be blocked by the Earth. It'll look like a somewhat dimmed full moon. The next total lunar eclipse - where you get to see the shadow of the earth cross the moon and it turn red will be in May.

A good site for the schedule of eclipses is https://www.timeanddate.c​om/eclipse/li​st.html
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's July. It will likely be cloudy anyway.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

thisispete: It's a penumbral eclipse, which means just some of the light will be blocked by the Earth. It'll look like a somewhat dimmed full moon. The next total lunar eclipse - where you get to see the shadow of the earth cross the moon and it turn red will be in May.

A good site for the schedule of eclipses is https://www.timeanddate.co​m/eclipse/list.html


So, there'll be another penumbral eclipse on November 30th.  And before that is a blue moon on Halloween.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we really sure about this? I mean, didn't they got this wrong the last time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I already booked my Learjet to Nova Scotia.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's nothing I can do.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: thisispete: It's a penumbral eclipse, which means just some of the light will be blocked by the Earth. It'll look like a somewhat dimmed full moon. The next total lunar eclipse - where you get to see the shadow of the earth cross the moon and it turn red will be in May.

A good site for the schedule of eclipses is https://www.timeanddate.co​m/eclipse/list.html

So, there'll be another penumbral eclipse on November 30th.  And before that is a blue moon on Halloween.


Point of clarification: a "blue moon" isn't the second full moon in the month; it's the third full moon in a season with four full moons.

Still, I look forward to the Opening of the Portal to the Elder Gods. And yes, the way this year is going, it will be opened for sure.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: It's a penumbral eclipse, which means just some of the light will be blocked by the Earth.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
rolladuck [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But I already booked my Learjet to Nova Scotia.


Even if that were the right time of eclipse, you'd be two weeks off.
So, just enough time to get released from quarantine. So, you're actually planning farther ahead than the average farker. Good job!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This will be the first lunar eclipse visible from this part of the world since 2019"

OMG!!!!  SINCE 2019?!?!?!?!?!?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As per TFA there are 3 types of lunar eclipses. July 4's is the weakest type. Subby lied to us. I was hurt, and I can't understand why they did what they did.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's not auspicious.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicki French Total Eclipse Of The Heart (Dance Version)
Youtube 7EolLvBcWaA
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how this year is going so far, we better start planning some human sacrifices.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm seeing total loonies eclipse everything and everyone else on a daily basis.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember not to stare directly at it.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
this means four more years of trump.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Remember not to stare directly at it.


But that's where the fun is!
 
luckyeddie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: this means four more years of trump.


Definitely not - total loony eclipsed.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about the last of us?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: [YouTube video: Nicki French Total Eclipse Of The Heart (Dance Version)]


Total Eclipse of the Heart Literal Video Version
Youtube fsgWUq0fdKk
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eclipse? What makes you think the sun is coming back? It's 2020. Sun ain't coming back.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xanadian: thisispete: It's a penumbral eclipse, which means just some of the light will be blocked by the Earth. It'll look like a somewhat dimmed full moon. The next total lunar eclipse - where you get to see the shadow of the earth cross the moon and it turn red will be in May.

A good site for the schedule of eclipses is https://www.timeanddate.co​m/eclipse/list.html

So, there'll be another penumbral eclipse on November 30th.  And before that is a blue moon on Halloween.


So sayeth the prophecy.
 
youncasqua [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7EolLvBc​WaA]


Trivia: Total Eclipse of the Heart was originally written as part of a musical about vampires.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: "This will be the first lunar eclipse visible from this part of the world since 2019"

OMG!!!!  SINCE 2019?!?!?!?!?!?


Considering we're halfway through the year...

/yay! We made it halfway!
//six months to go
///needs an eggshell over his head
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Did you even read the article you posted subby?

And do you know that words mean things?

A penumbral eclipse, while still awesome and cool, is by no means a "total" eclipse

And now i think you're a moron
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But I already booked my Learjet to Nova Scotia.


You're so vane.
 
