(WFAA Fort Worth)   Trader Joe's Tiffany has met her mask-free match: Chicken Chucking Chelsea   (wfaa.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Keep chucking that chicken!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I prefer Pork Pulling Paula. But I'll take what I can get.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"She was wearing her mask but by the time she was in line she had taken it off."....The woman stormed out of the grocery store, while waving a mask in her hands. She left the area before officers arrived on the scene.

WTF?  She had one, and had been wearing it.  Checkout is probably one of more important places to wear it (closer quarters).

She Karen Kaboom.

Katie Ka-Boom - Driving Lesson
Youtube a4kTFt7aIOo
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ugh. white women.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To be fair it was Buy One, Chuck One. She just got confused is all.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
no matter how pretty someone somewhere has had it up to here with her shiat.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She sure showed.... someone.... something, I suppose.

Stiggnit!!!!
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
She seems ... nice.

/ And remarkably stable.
// Hell's Bells, did you throw a tantrum when the stores starting requiring you to bring your own bags?
/// What the actual f*ck?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

brap: [i.gifer.com image 720x404]


DRINK!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is beginning to become a public nuisance.

Seriously, can the cops take fifteen minutes from their busy murdering-unarmed-black-people and rouging-up-peaceful-protesters schedules to slap some cuffs on these Karens? There's gotta be something they can be charged with? Disturbing the peace, anyone?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Grocery store workers had to clean up the mess the woman left behind."

Shocking....
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
2 Buck'd 2 Chuck
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've got the perfect mask for her
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The woman stormed out of the grocery store, while waving a mask in her hands. She left the area before officers arrived on the scene.

That's OK. The video shows her face well enough. Shouldn't be too hard to find her and cite her, especially after someone tells her that she needs to issue a non-apology lest she be thought a selfish, moronic, self-entitled asshole that shouldn't be endangering others.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Ugh. white women.


ain't nothing uglier than an old, white woman.
~ Fred Sanford.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After arresting her, make sure she pays for the groceries that the store (I hope) had to throw away.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks like quite the workout. If she keeps that up her chicken arms are gonna get beefy.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She accidentally went into the express virus lane for under 20 copies/mL only.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You ever tried to chuck a chicken?
Friend of mine (Ol' Three finger Joe) says it's a bad idea...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just one good dog walking would cure all of this.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I've got the perfect mask for her
[Fark user image 425x432]


I'll be in my bunk.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Short Victoria's War: You ever tried to chuck a chicken?
Friend of mine (Ol' Three finger Joe) says it's a bad idea...


Chicken chuckin' just ain't right.  Now Turkey Bowling... that's the sport of kings.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Short Victoria's War: You ever tried to chuck a chicken?
Friend of mine (Ol' Three finger Joe) says it's a bad idea...

Chicken chuckin' just ain't right.  Now Turkey Bowling... that's the sport of kings.


As I get older I find Beef Bocce more appealing.
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: mikaloyd: Ugh. white women.

ain't nothing uglier than an old, white woman.
~ Fred Sanford.


That was a different era:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pretty clear that these ladies are looking to create a problem. I get it. being in lockdown makes us all a little loopy. I even get the desire to upset libs. unfortunately, this doesn't really upset libs, we all just laugh at you and that just makes the problem worse then you have to double down.

it is also a really good way to get fired, though these two look too young to lose their trophy wife job for another few years.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Next up:
Taco Bell Lucille
Luby's Ruby
Target Margaret
and Wendys
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welp, at least it wasn't chicken choking Calvin.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What is war good for?

For people like that to get some perspective.


Too soft for too long has led to idiots like that needing to publicly front like they know wtf about hard times and tough living.

Your inner chimp knows you're bottom of the ladder prey inside and makes you flail about wildly in hopes of scaring off the threat of the real world.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought those 2 were the same person
 
