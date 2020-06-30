 Skip to content
Masked socially distant lions, oh my
    More: Amusing, New York Public Library, Library's beloved marble lions, Mayor of New York City, intelligent lions, library branches, John Jacob Astor, Leo Astor, Astor family  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Southern rural Republican Lion is having none of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
COVIDCATS HO! The Movie

/coming to Hulu spring 2021
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meh. Grand Junction, CO did this back in March.
https://mix1043fm.com/someone-put-fac​e​-masks-on-the-statues-in-downtown-gran​d-junction/
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Meh. Grand Junction, CO did this back in March.
https://mix1043fm.com/someone-put-face​-masks-on-the-statues-in-downtown-gran​d-junction/


Yeah, and the Chicago Art Institute lions already had this done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that said, it's still cool
 
