(Indy100)   Cities discover just what happens when you cut public toilets by a third but open up outside access. Spoiler: it's not pretty and it does involve human feces and urine   (indy100.com) divider line
15
700 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 9:14 AM (1 hour ago)



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 Polaroid app on my iPhone
Filming sh***ers on London Fields... 🎵
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, no shiat, err um...
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, when I lived in London, I was just a block and a half away from a club, and the entrance to my building was recessed. It was piss non-stop.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
it is my right as a man to urinate where ever i damn well please
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Public toilets are disgusting. I only use them if I'm wildly drunk, and then only to pee.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


poop thread
 
gwenners
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And here I assumed this would be about San Francisco.
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's my fetish!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gwenners: And here I assumed this would be about San Francisco.


Everywhere is now San Francisco.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but was it about the parks, or the GOP Convention?
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

OldJames: Public toilets are disgusting. I only use them if I'm wildly drunk, and then only to pee.


The candle lit churches are much cleaner, and more relaxing, for dropping a deuce?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i poop on my neighbors lawn to confuse and frighten them
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i poop on my neighbors lawn to confuse and frighten them


I do in the neighbor's cat's litter box. Save up some big ones measuring at least a few courics in size and they wonder what the hell is wrong with Fluffy.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

