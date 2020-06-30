 Skip to content
(Indy100)   Aaaaaaand here come the giant rats   (indy100.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they exist.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about Trump supporters?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put it on the calendar for July, June already has something that's happened.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they wearing masks?
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they from Sumatra?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: [Fark user image image 600x385]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltnor: Is this about Trump supporters?


DRINK!
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Put it on the calendar for July, June already has something that's happened.
[Fark user image image 532x547]


Don't forget about the Canary Islands tsunami. Wiping out the entire eastern seaboard and thus ensuring Trump's reelection seems right up 2020's alley.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They're probably just looking for cider, but watch out - they'll cut ya.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Seriously. We are a few nukes and some deathclaws away from Fallout....
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
Must be very big to need Hanzo steel
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe the folks in Monkey City Thailand could spare some monkeys to eat the rats.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAWU AAAAAAAA AAAAAA
*que guitar riff*
 
ippolit
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ippolit: [i.giphy.com image 720x404] [View Full Size image _x_]


I actually had that happen once with a little mouse. I was a room away from the bathroom and heard a "bloop" coming from it. I got up and wandered in to see what it was, and there he was. A little mouse in the toilet. He had to come from the toilet instead of falling into the toilet because I had two cats between the entrance of the bathroom and the room I was in. A mouse couldn't have sneaked by them.

I took him outside and released him.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: Put it on the calendar for July, June already has something that's happened.
[Fark user image 532x547]


Here's the official 2020 theme song:


Yoko Ono - Why
Youtube g_cwuRmjhsY
 
