(CBC) Boobies If she's concerned, maybe she should stay out of places like that   (cbc.ca)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


I've been to one in Montreal  I would tell you what it was like, but I honestly don't remember.  So I guess I will describe it as unremarkable.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you get exposed to a lot of stuff at a strip club, it's just the nature of the game
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Things must be tough in Canada if the Provincial Health Officer has to take a second job at night.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Things must be tough in Canada if the Provincial Health Officer has to take a second job at night.


She's working her way through college.
 
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Way to blame the victim.
 
comrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I usually pay extra to have her cough on me.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But seriously, strip clubs are far from essential.

Fap at home, folks. Porn is really, really good these days.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

comrade: I usually pay extra to have her cough on me.


Mr President?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So if one of the strippers shoots a ping pong ball out at you is it assault with a deadly weapon?
 
50th
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure if things are still this way in Vancouver, or were ever this way in the rest of Canada, but in the mid-90s I visited Vancouver and a few of the bars we visited had a single stripper pole in the corner, often being used in the middle of the day.

My friends even coined a term for one naked lady - "Lasagna Noodles".
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?

I've been to one in Montreal  I would tell you what it was like, but I honestly don't remember.  So I guess I will describe it as unremarkable.


Like Anna Nicole Smith's anus?
 
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: So if one of the strippers shoots a ping pong ball out at you is it assault with a deadly weapon?


Yes. The bears will be attracted to the scent.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


Since they have $1 coins, you make it hail instead of make it rain.
 
Telos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


I know this isn't a serious question, but it probably varies by region. In Niagara Falls, ON they are full nude and tipping the girl means you lie on stage with the toonie in your mouth, she the dancer can straddle you and use her boobs to lift it out.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yellow Beard:

That's the jome
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


That's not the buffet, that's the dancers.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
kittyhas1000legs:

Put a toonie is your mouth only to get it picked up by a pair of lips
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Further news on the radio about this today:

One of the conditions for businesses to be allowed to reopen is that they have submit a health and safety plan on how the will minimize risk to staff and patrons. Brandi's submitted a plan but ... you might want to sit down for this ... they ignored it.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

50th: Not sure if things are still this way in Vancouver, or were ever this way in the rest of Canada, but in the mid-90s I visited Vancouver and a few of the bars we visited had a single stripper pole in the corner, often being used in the middle of the day.

My friends even coined a term for one naked lady - "Lasagna Noodles".


Went to one in Northern BC in the afternoon.  The music started, the lady walked on to stage and promptly passed out.  DJ played the rest of her set, and the bouncer carried her off the stage, and the introduced the next one.... probably the saddest thing I had seen to that point.

Small town circuits are not good...
 
mfsst10
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: kittyhas1000legs:

Put a toonie is your mouth only to get it picked up by a pair of lips


100% This
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If one of those ping pong balls land in your beer, show the bartender and demand a new glass.
Soory.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: comrade: I usually pay extra to have her cough on me.

Mr President?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


Yes
But only between periods of the hockey game
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


As someone who has been to strip clubs in every Province in Canada (except Saskatchean - because I couldn't find one), I can tell you that they are all very different.

They have some similarities by city but vary greatly by Province.

Commonalities:
1) 3 song sets (boobs by second song and muff by third)
2) Some form of extra revenue: lap dances, champagne room dances, loonie toss (this one was in Alberta and the weirdest)
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Things must be tough in Canada if the Provincial Health Officer has to take a second job at night.


Worst than you think.  Provincial Health Officer is her second job.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here in Ohio, a friend runs a club.
/they bypass social distancing etc by having the strippers hold a drink tray during lapdances etc,
//not my bag , baby but it's admittedly clever...
 
fredsnake
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
exactly another busy Karen :(
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

50th: Not sure if things are still this way in Vancouver, or were ever this way in the rest of Canada, but in the mid-90s I visited Vancouver and a few of the bars we visited had a single stripper pole in the corner, often being used in the middle of the day.

My friends even coined a term for one naked lady - "Lasagna Noodles".


Daytime strippers are sad. My friends and I used to go to a club on Saturday around noon for the free steak lunch. You had to buy a beer, and the steaks were mediocre and you got a baked potato. Everyone bought a round of beer, so three beers and a steak and potato lunch was good times.

Anyways, sometimes you see strippers hanging at a table with some moneyed dude just staring at the food like they had not eaten in a week. The old ladies would always do a circuit on the stages. One was nicknamed 'the Building' as she was old enough to come with the building decades ago when it opened. The other was nicknamed Thorozine Shuffle for the way she grandma danced on the stage.

The only daytime strippers I have seen with an A-rating was at a club in Detroit. It was amazing, so when my friends visited we stayed there for 12 hours. Daytime awesome ended up changing to the night shift and we were lucky not to get beat up by the Russian mob bouncers.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WonderDave1: 50th: Not sure if things are still this way in Vancouver, or were ever this way in the rest of Canada, but in the mid-90s I visited Vancouver and a few of the bars we visited had a single stripper pole in the corner, often being used in the middle of the day.

My friends even coined a term for one naked lady - "Lasagna Noodles".

Went to one in Northern BC in the afternoon.  The music started, the lady walked on to stage and promptly passed out.  DJ played the rest of her set, and the bouncer carried her off the stage, and the introduced the next one.... probably the saddest thing I had seen to that point.

Small town circuits are not good...


Having spent a summer in Northern BC, this story tracks.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UberDave: I wonder what a Canadian strip club is like.  Is the stage all canoe themed?  Do all the girls dance to Loverboy and Rush and BTO?  Is the buffet all back bacon, bagles, dried salmon and poutine?


In Windsor - fully nude, serve alcohol, no touching. Otherwise very similar to US strip clubs.You tip in ($1 and $2) coins, which is kind of strange, but they sometimes do fun games where you try to fip coins into a cup between their breasts and stuff.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Toss 'em Loonies!!  make it hail!
 
NearCanuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder how many husbands are thinking up cover stories, for how they caught the COVID.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In Dave Chapelle's voice: "What is a, Loonie?"
 
