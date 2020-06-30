 Skip to content
(ThreatPost)   Amazon's facial recognition "misidentified" more than 100 photos of US and UK lawmakers as criminals. Sure Jan, misidentified   (threatpost.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There are no bugs in software, only features.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Wanted for High Treason and generally being an asshat.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flart blooger
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
typo.

fecal recognition
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It should say that it misidentified all the rest as not being criminals
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MrBallou: [Fark user image image 185x273]
Wanted for High Treason and generally being an asshat.


Wanted for rape:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Wanted for destruction of government records:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Silver alert, suffering from dementia and missing from basement:

api.time.comView Full Size
 
Fox10456 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Facial Recognition: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube jZjmlJPJgug
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gar1013: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 185x273]
Wanted for High Treason and generally being an asshat.

Wanted for rape:

[Fark user image 196x257]


Wanted for destruction of government records:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1260]

Silver alert, suffering from dementia and missing from basement:

[api.time.com image 850x599]


And, of course, the Trumpers had to show up. Stick to the Pol tab, dude.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
False positives are the key bug in all neural net based software.

Including the wet one in your head.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Algorithms can't be biased. They can be ineffective on certain skin tones, or face types, or badly programmed, but they, literally, cannot be racially biased.
 
joker420
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They will work the bugs out and the cameras will be everywhere.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 185x273]
Wanted for High Treason and generally being an asshat.

Wanted for rape:

[Fark user image 196x257]


Wanted for destruction of government records:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1260]

Silver alert, suffering from dementia and missing from basement:

[api.time.com image 850x599]


*Activate Bullwinkle voice*
"No one ever believes my bullshiat, but this time for sure!!!"
*Deactivate Bullwinkle voice*
 
Nimbull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are you sure that is misidentified? I mean at least 51 Senators allowed a man who is doing nothing for bounties on US soldiers not be impeached. If anything I'd say it was being conservative in it's estimate especially when you factor in the people in the House who voted to let him off the hook.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: gar1013: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 185x273]
Wanted for High Treason and generally being an asshat.

Wanted for rape:

[Fark user image 196x257]


Wanted for destruction of government records:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1260]

Silver alert, suffering from dementia and missing from basement:

[api.time.com image 850x599]

And, of course, the Trumpers had to show up. Stick to the Pol tab, dude.


I missed where you complained about the other politicians depicted.

Oh yeah, because you are a rape apologist.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: gar1013: MrBallou: [Fark user image image 185x273]
Wanted for High Treason and generally being an asshat.

Wanted for rape:

[Fark user image 196x257]


Wanted for destruction of government records:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1260]

Silver alert, suffering from dementia and missing from basement:

[api.time.com image 850x599]

*Activate Bullwinkle voice*
"No one ever believes my bullshiat, but this time for sure!!!"
*Deactivate Bullwinkle voice*


Truth, like Holy Water, is your enemy, huh?
 
dillengest
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alex10294: Algorithms can't be biased. They can be ineffective on certain skin tones, or face types, or badly programmed, but they, literally, cannot be racially biased.


Police aren't racially biased. It's simply that their fingers can be ineffective at resisting trigger pulls on certain skin tones.
 
