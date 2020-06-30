 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   How to properly assess your Covid-19 risk in public. Tl;dr: pretty much everything ends with "Consider avoiding nonessential activities" or "No"   (chicagotribune.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
most things i would do as non-essential activities don't exist at the moment, so it's not hard to just stick to essential things
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm still behaving like it's the end of March, e.g. I still have a grain alcohol soaked towel in a pint ball jar handy in the Jeep and one in the kitchen. Any time I exit a store, everything touched in the Jeep gets a wipe down, the lid of the jar, and so on. Everything except building materials gets wiped down once on the property. We only go out for food, booze, and gardening/building materials. If I die from this virus, you can't say I didn't put up a fight.
 
6nome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wear a condom everywhere. Has worked so far.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stay home, wear a mask, give a damn.

Movies, sports, and haircuts can wait, godammit.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If everyone did this that'd be great. But they aren't so nonessential activities are pretty much a bad idea for everyone.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: I wear a condom everywhere. Has worked so far.


You joke, but I do see parallels between this and HIV when it first showed up.  New, unknown disease.  Hospital employees hit hard because they don't know or don't care about dealing with contagions.  Initial symptoms known, but scientists have not fully figured out what it does once the initial symptoms are gone.  It is not known what the long-term effects to the infected will be one year, five years, ten years from now.  What is known is that it isn't just a simple respiratory disease.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Me going up north to sit on the boat this weekend is essential.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Other than to the grocery store, and petrol station, we haven't gone anywhere for a while really. I've gone flying, but that's just me in the Cherokee maintaining currency requirements, don't have to have face to face contact with anyone. Due for a BFR this September though, and my yearly recurrent training for the TBM (Insurance) is in November :(
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've gotten a few emails from the massage place saying they're open for business with precautions in place: sanitizing, limited appointments, masks, etc. I would LOVE to get a massage, it would greatly help my stress level. However even with precautions it's still an hour of close contact, in a small, closed room, with both of us breathing the same air. Ain't gonna happen.
 
meanmutton [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Me going up north to sit on the boat this weekend is essential.


Just follow the guidelines - keep your distance from people not in your household, wear a mask when you're in public, avoid enclosed spaces with lots of people for extended periods of time. Sitting on your own boat outside away from everyone else is fine. Tying your boat up with a few hundred other boats so a few thousand people can engage in a bacchanalian orgy of trashiness isn't.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Other than to the grocery store, and petrol station, we haven't gone anywhere for a while really. I've gone flying, but that's just me in the Cherokee maintaining currency requirements, don't have to have face to face contact with anyone. Due for a BFR this September though, and my yearly recurrent training for the TBM (Insurance) is in November :(


What are your opinions on the Cherokee versus, say, a 172?

/kicking around the idea of getting a PPL for the fark of it.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, and the "I'm not gay old, so I won't get it" argument from younger Covidiots.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Me going up north to sit on the boat this weekend is essential.


This guy gets it. I will be doing the same on Monday after the holiday madness is over.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Some people just want to feel their lungs burn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
