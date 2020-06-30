 Skip to content
(NPR) Audio A closer look at how America's prison labor system functions. Come for the ridiculous story of how much inmates are paid, stay for, "Sorry, we don't hire felons," to the inmate with 10 years experience working for that company while on the inside   (npr.org) divider line
    Prison, United States, 19th century, Prison labor, AT&T, Victoria's Secret, Whole Foods, official employment statistics  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In fairness, said felon would have to be paid at a full wage, rather than the $5 a day that he previously got. He priced himself right out of a job. Maybe if he wanted to continue working for these folks he should have stayed in prison. Ever think about that, Libs? No, because you just think about yourselves.

/Hell
//one plz
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The American Penal System :

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hubiestubert: In fairness, said felon would have to be paid at a full wage, rather than the $5 a day that he previously got. He priced himself right out of a job. Maybe if he wanted to continue working for these folks he should have stayed in prison. Ever think about that, Libs? No, because you just think about yourselves.

/Hell
//one plz


Don't know why you'd need a ticket to hell for making a completely valid point. The free market is the free market, and once one decides to enter it one must accept its harsh governance. If he was unprepared to actually compete in the free market he should have elected to remain in the more protected environment offered by prison. Furthermore, a true entrepreneur, upon learning that he was not being offered a job at the company where he had been accumulating a decade's worth of experience, would have secured capital and started his own competing business, which in short order (based on his ground-level expertise and his willingness to hire other ex-prisoners with similar experience) would have shortly outpaced his former employer, enabling him to acquire that business, expand his own, and expect a significant IPO within only a few years of launch. It just takes gumption, which sadly this particular individual does not appear to have.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America


Unless you count college sports.

Yeah exploitation is not slavery and "they get a degree out of it" don't get uppity.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America

Unless you count college sports.

Yeah exploitation is not slavery and "they get a degree out of it" don't get uppity.


I had forgotten college sports, which is annoying, as I'm perfectly happy to claim that college sports is modern day slavery.
 
oopsboom [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.


the wealthy overlords realized a while back that if you let 5% or so of the slaves free you can keep enslaving the rest and whenever someone points that out you just point at the ones you let out and go...
"those guys are doing fine.  if these ones arent it must be their own fault!"
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America


It's in the Constitution...and people laughed at Kanye when he brought it up.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OHSU just decided to stop using prison labor for its laundry. Providence hospital system still does.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.


I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.


That, and plain ol' post-slavery racism.

Gotta keep those uppity attractive and successful African-Americans down.

/ban the box
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America

Unless you count college sports.

Yeah exploitation is not slavery and "they get a degree out of it" don't get uppity.


College sports aren't meant to be a job.

Here's an idea:  let's just get rid of them unless they are a "club" and put them on the same level as the debate team.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixed opening statement:

Prison Slave labor has been a part of the U.S. economy since at least the late 19th century. Today it's a multi-billion dollar industry. Incarcerated Enslaved people do everything from building office furniture and making military equipment, to staffing call centers and doing 3D modeling.
Companies like Walmart, AT&T, Whole Foods and Victoria's Secret have all relied on the labor of incarcerated enslaved people. And right now there are people in prisons all over the country working for little to no money making hand sanitizer and face masks to help fight COVID-19.
This industry is not well understood. Incarcerated Enslaved workers are not included in official employment statistics and there's not a ton or economic research done on this topic, so it can be difficult to know just how substantial this sector of our economy actually is.
Today on the show, we bring you one person's story of working behind bars, and we look at what it can tell us about how America's prison slave labor system functions.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.


Ah. The old America doesn't need to be any better than Communist China argument.

Real convincing
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.


"Other countries have slaves, so it's okay." said gar1013
 
TheFoz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people understood just what a scam the prison industry is in America, there'd be outrage. But it's just too easy to ignore inmates with the assumption that they're criminals so they deserve whatever they get.

Hell, even without the mass outrage, politicians in both parties have started to back off on their rhetoric that led to this stuff, and there's even been actual talk of reform. But I'm not holding my breath.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America

It's in the Constitution...and people laughed at Kanye when he brought it up.


No. We laugh at Kanye for everything else.

/Broken clock syndrome.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe John Oliver did that, what, 2 years ago or more? If you can be outraged any longer. My tank is pretty farking dry.
 
jake_lex [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: In fairness, said felon would have to be paid at a full wage, rather than the $5 a day that he previously got. He priced himself right out of a job. Maybe if he wanted to continue working for these folks he should have stayed in prison. Ever think about that, Libs? No, because you just think about yourselves.

/Hell
//one plz


Pocket Ninja: hubiestubert: In fairness, said felon would have to be paid at a full wage, rather than the $5 a day that he previously got. He priced himself right out of a job. Maybe if he wanted to continue working for these folks he should have stayed in prison. Ever think about that, Libs? No, because you just think about yourselves.

/Hell
//one plz

Don't know why you'd need a ticket to hell for making a completely valid point. The free market is the free market, and once one decides to enter it one must accept its harsh governance. If he was unprepared to actually compete in the free market he should have elected to remain in the more protected environment offered by prison. Furthermore, a true entrepreneur, upon learning that he was not being offered a job at the company where he had been accumulating a decade's worth of experience, would have secured capital and started his own competing business, which in short order (based on his ground-level expertise and his willingness to hire other ex-prisoners with similar experience) would have shortly outpaced his former employer, enabling him to acquire that business, expand his own, and expect a significant IPO within only a few years of launch. It just takes gumption, which sadly this particular individual does not appear to have.


These two posts together sound like a Fox News panel discussion of this topic.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America

Unless you count college sports.

Yeah exploitation is not slavery and "they get a degree out of it" don't get uppity.


We could do away with college sports completely, and little of value would be lost.  Most schools lose  money on NCAA programs, and frankly the role of universities is to produce scholars, not athletes.   In my benevolent police state of the future, college althletics would be run by coaches paid on normal professor pay scales, and limited to competitions within a one day drive.  The hyper-lucrative junior league that the NCAA has become will be available to be run by private enterprises.  Surely they will make mad bank without the massive financial and in-kind contributions made by the colleges.  They can send me thank you notes written on crisp $100 bills.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.


Yeah but we're so much better than China because reasons.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fireclown: Tr0mBoNe: Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America

Unless you count college sports.

Yeah exploitation is not slavery and "they get a degree out of it" don't get uppity.

We could do away with college sports completely, and little of value would be lost.  Most schools lose  money on NCAA programs, and frankly the role of universities is to produce scholars, not athletes.   In my benevolent police state of the future, college althletics would be run by coaches paid on normal professor pay scales, and limited to competitions within a one day drive.  The hyper-lucrative junior league that the NCAA has become will be available to be run by private enterprises.  Surely they will make mad bank without the massive financial and in-kind contributions made by the colleges.  They can send me thank you notes written on crisp $100 bills.


But what will the colleges do with all those excess scholarships they have lying around. They might have to give them to people who deserve them based on being smart.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cheap labor is the motivation behind many of our institutions.
 
cartmans_evil_twin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.

"Other countries have slaves, so it's okay." said gar1013


"I fail reading comprehension"
Said WillJM8528 and everyone that smarted his comment.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

Yeah but we're so much better than China because reasons.


Also, Gitmo still exists, and still has people who have been in it for decades without trial.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stay tuned for more of the same.

America never abolished slavery. It just disguised it and moved it around.

Now that the Repugnants have decided to stop off-shoring slavery and pollution, they've be very diligent in killing environmental, labour, pollution and other legislation to enable them to bring the shiat jobs and the hazardous and toxic waste home  "making Murica grayte agin".

No illegals? No problem? Just fill the prisons with expendables at 8 cents an hour! You won't need to send overseers to Mexico or Indonesia, won't need to send the smokestakes to Shanghai or Wuhan.

Great, great, great, I am so great, so great am I. Trump is just a four-year old Bart Simpson banging on Marge's pots and pans while she has a migraine.

The great con game that was run when Capital felt threatened by communists is no more. The communists were right about it being bribery to kill internationalism and socialism. You got your $300 to vote Republican, now live with $30,000 less than you need a year to reproduce labour (your children and grandchildren).

Because everybody rich is making rents and stealing the lifeblood of labour, safe in the knowledge that while humanity goes extinct, the machines (which are capital) are replacing the stupid humans (which are labour).

Just wait until you get an eye load of expert programmes that can replace "doctors", "lawyers" and "accountants" as well as truck drivers, taxi cab drivers and the self-exploited Uber Underclass. You've already seen the results of that for a century or two, while the peasant class has been reduced to six percent of the population working in agro-industrial dark satanic mills full of Covid-19.

Lots of luck. And to think that Fermi asked why the neighbours don't call. What neighbours? Nobody is calling. If there are still civilizations out there, they are machine civilizations and have no curiosity, let alone compassion. You're just raw material for Mr. C.Montgomery Burn's Lisa brand slurry. Like the Executive Pink Powder, it has a thousand uses!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Cheap labor is the motivation behind many of our institutions.


Don't forget the cheap energy!

Coaling takes me away.

Sadly, China, Russia, Canada, Brazil, the Arctic, Antarctica, and Indonesia have all the cheap minerals, metals, and other resources, but that can be fixed, I am sure!

COALING TAKES ME AWAY!

Takes away millions of people and animals with respiratory disorders, cancers and cardio-vascular problems as well, provided they don't die of meth, suicide or gun wounds in the meantime.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Cheap labor is the motivation behind many of our institutions.


Cheap labor is motivation behind the entire premise of capitalism.

Pay the least for resources.

Pay the least for labor.

Sell for highest price attainable.

Take that profit and give a tiny, little sliver to the laborer (even though they produced the value themselves) or an even smaller sliver to the prisoner (because he doesn't even have a goddamn choice), and the capitalist keeps what's left.

The entire concept of "getting paid what you're worth" will never happen under capitalism.  It's literally setup to NOT do that.

Prison labor is just one of a million ways capitalism has found to lower labor costs.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Stay tuned for more of the same.

America never abolished slavery. It just disguised it and moved it around.

Now that the Repugnants have decided to stop off-shoring slavery and pollution, they've be very diligent in killing environmental, labour, pollution and other legislation to enable them to bring the shiat jobs and the hazardous and toxic waste home  "making Murica grayte agin".

No illegals? No problem? Just fill the prisons with expendables at 8 cents an hour! You won't need to send overseers to Mexico or Indonesia, won't need to send the smokestakes to Shanghai or Wuhan.

Great, great, great, I am so great, so great am I. Trump is just a four-year old Bart Simpson banging on Marge's pots and pans while she has a migraine.

The great con game that was run when Capital felt threatened by communists is no more. The communists were right about it being bribery to kill internationalism and socialism. You got your $300 to vote Republican, now live with $30,000 less than you need a year to reproduce labour (your children and grandchildren).

Because everybody rich is making rents and stealing the lifeblood of labour, safe in the knowledge that while humanity goes extinct, the machines (which are capital) are replacing the stupid humans (which are labour).

Just wait until you get an eye load of expert programmes that can replace "doctors", "lawyers" and "accountants" as well as truck drivers, taxi cab drivers and the self-exploited Uber Underclass. You've already seen the results of that for a century or two, while the peasant class has been reduced to six percent of the population working in agro-industrial dark satanic mills full of Covid-19.

Lots of luck. And to think that Fermi asked why the neighbours don't call. What neighbours? Nobody is calling. If there are still civilizations out there, they are machine civilizations and have no curiosity, let alone compassion. You're just raw material for Mr. C.Montgomery Burn's Lisa brand slurry. Like the Executive P ...


Except "America" needs to be replaced with "World Elites". America itself has outlived its usefulness.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So we actually do have a universal income in place, huh?  Whodathought?
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: fireclown: Tr0mBoNe: Gubbo: The American Penal System. The last holdout of legal slavery in America

Unless you count college sports.

Yeah exploitation is not slavery and "they get a degree out of it" don't get uppity.

We could do away with college sports completely, and little of value would be lost.  Most schools lose  money on NCAA programs, and frankly the role of universities is to produce scholars, not athletes.   In my benevolent police state of the future, college althletics would be run by coaches paid on normal professor pay scales, and limited to competitions within a one day drive.  The hyper-lucrative junior league that the NCAA has become will be available to be run by private enterprises.  Surely they will make mad bank without the massive financial and in-kind contributions made by the colleges.  They can send me thank you notes written on crisp $100 bills.

But what will the colleges do with all those excess scholarships they have lying around. They might have to give them to people who deserve them based on being smart.


I am, of course, OK with that.  Scholarships should be for scholars.  How fast you can run 40 Meters is a poor system for distributing funds.
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Recent New Yorkerhas a long, depressing article about an Arkansas prison/work camp basically built on top of an old cotton plantation right after the Civil War that hasn't really updated procedures much since then.

/bonus: the prison doctor lost his license for drunkenness
//it's fine if you don't give a fark about the prisoners, but multiple guards have tested positive for Covid right alongside them, unsurprisingly
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The constitution allows forced labor due to incarceration. That said, there's no reason why private companies should be allowed to profit from this situation, since crimes are against the public and so any benefits of a person's incarceration should go to the public and not a company. So I think we need the following reforms:

1) A federal law requiring that companies pay at least the prevailing minimum wage for inmate labor.
2) Laws requiring that inmates be paid at least 1/3 of that wage, with the remainder going first to the inmate's outstanding fines and fees, and following that, to a public nonprofit that benefits crime victims - such as courthouse daycare services.
3) Companies who utilize prison labor cannot discriminate based on someone's criminal history status.
 
rcain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: hubiestubert: In fairness, said felon would have to be paid at a full wage, rather than the $5 a day that he previously got. He priced himself right out of a job. Maybe if he wanted to continue working for these folks he should have stayed in prison. Ever think about that, Libs? No, because you just think about yourselves.

/Hell
//one plz

Don't know why you'd need a ticket to hell for making a completely valid point. The free market is the free market, and once one decides to enter it one must accept its harsh governance. If he was unprepared to actually compete in the free market he should have elected to remain in the more protected environment offered by prison. Furthermore, a true entrepreneur, upon learning that he was not being offered a job at the company where he had been accumulating a decade's worth of experience, would have secured capital and started his own competing business, which in short order (based on his ground-level expertise and his willingness to hire other ex-prisoners with similar experience) would have shortly outpaced his former employer, enabling him to acquire that business, expand his own, and expect a significant IPO within only a few years of launch. It just takes gumption, which sadly this particular individual does not appear to have.


Hear hear! What this fellow needs is some Moxie! A bottle of that will give him that rootin' tootin' all American spirit to help make him a true Captain of Industry

THE MOXIE SONG - ARTHUR FIELDS 1921
Youtube JHX0g7WMK6Q
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PunGent: Recent New Yorkerhas a long, depressing article about an Arkansas prison/work camp basically built on top of an old cotton plantation right after the Civil War that hasn't really updated procedures much since then.

/bonus: the prison doctor lost his license for drunkenness
//it's fine if you don't give a fark about the prisoners, but multiple guards have tested positive for Covid right alongside them, unsurprisingly


There are several good histories of Angola, the Louisiana prison farm.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Rucker10: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

Yeah but we're so much better than China because reasons.

Also, Gitmo still exists, and still has people who have been in it for decades without trial.


The United States has done every "bad" thing that China has ever been accused of. We aren't the good guys.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Testiclaw: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Cheap labor is the motivation behind many of our institutions.

Cheap labor is motivation behind the entire premise of capitalism.

Pay the least for resources.

Pay the least for labor.

Sell for highest price attainable.

Take that profit and give a tiny, little sliver to the laborer (even though they produced the value themselves) or an even smaller sliver to the prisoner (because he doesn't even have a goddamn choice), and the capitalist keeps what's left.

The entire concept of "getting paid what you're worth" will has never happened under capitalism.  It's literally setup to NOT do that.

Prison labor is just one of a million ways capitalism has found to lower labor costs.


Slight adjustment, but still accurate.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Geotpf: Rucker10: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

Yeah but we're so much better than China because reasons.

Also, Gitmo still exists, and still has people who have been in it for decades without trial.

The United States has done every "bad" thing that China has ever been accused of. We aren't the good guys.


Right. That's why the US needs a good ol' fashioned general uprising by the people. Those in power need to be scared.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Rucker10: Geotpf: Rucker10: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

Yeah but we're so much better than China because reasons.

Also, Gitmo still exists, and still has people who have been in it for decades without trial.

The United States has done every "bad" thing that China has ever been accused of. We aren't the good guys.

Right. That's why the US needs a good ol' fashioned general uprising by the people. Those in power need to be scared.


I like to phrase it as "watering the tree of liberty".  It confuses people.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Testiclaw: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Cheap labor is the motivation behind many of our institutions.

Cheap labor is motivation behind the entire premise of capitalism.

Pay the least for resources.

Pay the least for labor.

Sell for highest price attainable.

Take that profit and give a tiny, little sliver to the laborer (even though they produced the value themselves) or an even smaller sliver to the prisoner (because he doesn't even have a goddamn choice), and the capitalist keeps what's left.

The entire concept of "getting paid what you're worth" will has never happened under capitalism.  It's literally setup to NOT do that.

Prison labor is just one of a million ways capitalism has found to lower labor costs.

Slight adjustment, but still accurate.


Hasn't, isn't, won't, ever.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gubbo: gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.

Ah. The old America doesn't need to be any better than Communist China argument.

Real convincing


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Remember folks. The system is designed this way. The ones financing it are playing all sides.

Larry Fink of BlackRock Inc is playing the woke card on paper. While they do this, they finance police organizations, prisons and military arms manufacturers.

They profit from the prisons themselves and the labor. They incentivize the police departments and city governments to keep the prisons stocked.
 
HovercraftFullOfEels
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.

"Other countries have slaves, so it's okay." said gar1013


More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/even includes a "you said on an iPhone" in the same comic for good measure
 
HovercraftFullOfEels
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Harlee: Gubbo: gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Slavery.

Our system still uses slavery to build wealth.

I hope you don't think the US is alone in this, as you read this comment on something made in China.

Ah. The old America doesn't need to be any better than Communist China argument.

Real convincing

[Fark user image 267x189]


*shakes tiny fist*
 
