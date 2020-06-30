 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   In the wake of Princeton dropping Woodrow Wilson's name from campus, NJ Governor announces that he too is woke to anti-racism, and is doing his part by no longer using Wilson's old desk   (cnn.com) divider line
45
    More: Strange, Woodrow Wilson, New Jersey, Princeton University, Grover Cleveland, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, African American, United States, right thing  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 10:48 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Dude segregated the Federal government
//It had been integrated since the Civil War
///Apparently subby thinks "Woke" is an insult meaning "doesn't support the Klan"
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what about the woodrow wilson service area on the turnpike?  they going to change that too?
 
Barnacles! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
and what about bloody volleyballs?

imagizer.imageshack.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Barnacles!: and what about bloody volleyballs?

[imagizer.imageshack.com image 850x481]


They're re-mastering "Castaway", changing it to "Spalding"
 
Jesterling [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Barnacles!: and what about bloody volleyballs?

[imagizer.imageshack.com image 850x481]

They're re-mastering "Castaway", changing it to "Spalding"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
TIL

Office furniture can be racist.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What about that Quaker school on the Main Line?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?
 
jekfark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?


People are stupid and think they are solving problems
 
duke3522
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just fart on it if it makes you feel better.

Better pull up the streets in most of the South as slaves owners might have walked on them.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?


You have a lot to learn about virtue signaling.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When someone pointed out that the desk that he was sitting at once belonged to Woodrow Wilson, who was racist, - which is bad - he gets a new desk that has nothing to do with Wilson - which is also bad.  Can't win for losing, apparently.

IMO, he was told that something had connections to someone who was racist and he made a change to break that connection.  Yes, it can be seen as pandering, but if you want changes to happen and someone is clueless, education is necessary and then they can make a change.  So good for him for getting rid of the desk.  Hopefully it went into storage so it can go into a museum.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Racism is finally solved in New Jersey. We are a shining beakon to the rest of the world.
 
1funguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.


Trump.
You're wrong.

Done.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.


D2S
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let the purge continue. Wonder who will be out in 100yrs.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He will be remembered as a hero in the great Desk Wars of History.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jekfark: NotThatGuyAgain: It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?

People are stupid attention whores and think they are solving problems


Fixed that for you.
 
jwookie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.


You baitin'?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: what about the woodrow wilson service area on the turnpike?  they going to change that too?


This is Howard Stern's big opportunity!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stuffy: Let the purge continue. Wonder who will be out in 100yrs.


Oh, lot's of people. Decisions made to the political whims of the present are subject to the political whims of the future.  Nothing is guaranteed, nothing is forever, and everything will be forgotten.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?


It survived the "being sat on by Chris Christie"  test.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.


Buchanan, Johnson, Cleveland II, Harding, Hoover, Dubya, and Turnip.
 
duke3522
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

1funguy: duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.

Trump.
You're wrong.

Done.


Trump is present. I said history.

And since Wilson was one of the main authors of The Lost Cause myth, I can make a case that the causes of this nightmare can be traced right back to Wilson.

Anyone want to try again?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jekfark: NotThatGuyAgain: It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?

People are stupid and think they are solving problems


If erasing lends purpose to an otherwise purposeless existence, where's the harm?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Desks have racist cooties
 
someonelse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: Let the purge continue. Wonder who will be out in 100yrs.


Yeah, it'd be a real shame if we didn't continue honoring overt racists.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: jekfark: NotThatGuyAgain: It's just a goddam desk, and probably a well made one at that.  Who gives a fark who used to own or use it?

People are stupid and think they are solving problems

If erasing lends purpose to an otherwise purposeless existence, where's the harm?


That makes sens........waitaminute....are you a desk salesman?
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How brave.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
first note... I support BLM completely

That being said, some of the things people are doing to show how "woke" they are really are not helping the cause, but are rather changing the narrative and minimizing the impact of the movement.

I am waiting for someone to come out and say.. "To support BLM I will no longer separate my whites from colors when I do my laundry"
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wilson was essentially a much more intellectual Trump and probably ten times better at being a racist than Trump could ever be.

Similarly, he was another cosplayer in that he had a Confederate fetish, despite representing New Jersey while in elected office. It's not like New Jersey has some long history in regards to the south.
 
zang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duke3522: 1funguy: duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.

Trump.
You're wrong.

Done.

Trump is present. I said history.

And since Wilson was one of the main authors of The Lost Cause myth, I can make a case that the causes of this nightmare can be traced right back to Wilson.

Anyone want to try again?


According to Wikipedia, Woodrow Wilson is generally considered by historians to be one of the ten best historical presidents.

/Protesters editing that page in 3...2...
 
Sun Khan [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: What about that Quaker school on the Main Line?

[Fark user image image 400x533]


The biggest tragedy of removing that sign will be that a convenient PokeStop will also be lost.
 
Magnus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

duke3522: 1funguy: duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.

Trump.
You're wrong.

Done.

Trump is present. I said history.

And since Wilson was one of the main authors of The Lost Cause myth, I can make a case that the causes of this nightmare can be traced right back to Wilson.

Anyone want to try again?


What's your definition of worst President?  A President who offended you or something actually objective?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As someone who lives outside a city that has a petition with around 30k signatures to rename it to "Flavortown" I am starting to wonder how far this will go.  Are the Jefferson and Washington memorials on the clock?
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

1funguy: duke3522: Wilson was the worst POTUS in history! Prove me wrong.

Trump.
You're wrong.

Done.


Literally not even the worst president of the last two decades. We recently had a guy who started a war, wasted a trillion dollars, and actually killed hundreds of thousands of people for no reason. And drove the economy into a depression. Remember him?

This recency chauvinism constantly has people dramatizing whoever is in the White House at the moment. Writing mean tweets doesn't even rank on the leaderboard of horrible shiat presidents have done.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: When someone pointed out that the desk that he was sitting at once belonged to Woodrow Wilson, who was racist, - which is bad - he gets a new desk that has nothing to do with Wilson - which is also bad.  Can't win for losing, apparently.

IMO, he was told that something had connections to someone who was racist and he made a change to break that connection.  Yes, it can be seen as pandering, but if you want changes to happen and someone is clueless, education is necessary and then they can make a change.  So good for him for getting rid of the desk.  Hopefully it went into storage so it can go into a museum.


Maybe he could have signed some anti-racist executive order(s) or legislation, like police reforms, on that desk as a middle finger to Wilson.  No this is better, he gets to show how anti-racist he is and doesn't have to do anything that actually matters.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So when are they removing the 3 block monument to FDR?
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Need to remove everything and everyone connected to slavery.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MugzyBrown: So when are they removing the 3 block monument to FDR?


Right after they blow up Hoover Dam
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

joker420: Need to remove everything and everyone connected to slavery.


Starting with pimps
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.