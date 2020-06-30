 Skip to content
(CNN)   Does Hallmark have a card that says "I'm so very sorry my great-great-Grandpa colonized your country, enslaved your people, pillaged your resources, and killed 10 million of your citizens"? Because someone get the King of Belgium that card   (cnn.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lol it's like the opposite of an apology. "Mistakes were made, acts of violence were committed, isn't that all regrettable, now let's not bicker over who killed half the population of who, now, who wants to discuss some mining rights, after all we have a long shared history of shared memories such as 'you giving us all of your natural wealth' and 'us not paying you' and 'half your population died in a generation of horror so outrageous it scandalised the world' so let's let bygones be bygones and get down to business, eh?"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I wish we could lend a hand! Err... umm..."
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: "I wish we could lend a hand! Err... umm..."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BKITU: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: "I wish we could lend a hand! Err... umm..."

[Fark user image image 340x202]


Errbody know you gotta hand it to the Belgians.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made from 100% Recycled South Americans...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as I still get my supply of Trappist ales.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Magic the Gathering has a card!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hallmark probably doesn't have a card for it, but I bet the Germans have a word for it.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You think thats bad? You shoulda read the FARK annual fathers day thread of people not apologizing for their fathers. Hoo Boy.

I can sum it up though in a four word band name.

f4.bcbits.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark Twain approves this timely exposé.

Assuming rumours of his death are still great exagerated.

I'd also like to put in a word for S.J. Perlman who wrote about the Dutch colonialists and imperialists when he toured Indonesia.

Did you know that Denmark had an Empire? It wasn't just Iceland and Greenland, either.

Canada is accused of imperialism -- in the Carribean. Where else? It's close, it's warm, it's nearly safer than Florida.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Mark Twain approves this timely exposé.

Assuming rumours of his death are still great exagerated.

I'd also like to put in a word for S.J. Perlman who wrote about the Dutch colonialists and imperialists when he toured Indonesia.

Did you know that Denmark had an Empire? It wasn't just Iceland and Greenland, either.

Canada is accused of imperialism -- in the Carribean. Where else? It's close, it's warm, it's nearly safer than Florida.


Scotland tried imperialism but disease and Nicaraguans killed off so many occupiers and used up so much of the treasury they damned near went bankrupt and England had to rush in and take over their Gaelic ass house before they hurt themselves any worse
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apologizing for last centuries society when comparing it to this centuries society is idiotic

I demand all blacks quit using the word slave since that is a white race word. 

Comes from the word Slavic since whites were the original slaves we need to come up with a different power word for the blacks 

Does that seem silly to you ?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So send em some chocolates with the card.
 
batlock666
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great-great-granduncle to be precise.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It isn't like Africans enslaved other Africans and then brokered them to whites. Nope.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you haven't read King Leopold's Ghost, prepare to be shocked.
Not only did King Leo rape and pillage to his heart's content, but when he was done, he had the audacity to sell what was left of the Congo to Belgium.
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All slaves that came from Africa were owned by a black man first, BTW
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'murrica:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't get why the Fark filters allow the rudest word in the universe in a headline, but still filter "shiat".
 
BKITU [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

joker420: All slaves that came from Africa were owned by a black man first, BTW


Well, that's certainly irrelevant to the thread, but thanks for exposing yourself.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: the rudest word in the universe


What, "Belgium"?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: It isn't like Africans enslaved other Africans and then brokered them to whites. Nope.


Get a load of this asshole.
 
joker420
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BKITU: joker420: All slaves that came from Africa were owned by a black man first, BTW

Well, that's certainly irrelevant to the thread, but thanks for exposing yourself.


Yeah! gotta hate facts.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

joker420: All slaves that came from Africa were owned by a black man first, BTW


Phhhhtttt, the Belgians were too morally just for slavery. They were too busy instilling Christian values and lifting up the local culture to be as refined and elevated as the white man to mess with slaves.

One of those values was the pride in an honest days hard work. So they'd set those high high rubber quotas. Of course, the way you dried rubber at the same time you were still collecting it was to smear the sap all over your body. Ain't no Christian ever preached the value of having skin or hair on your body!

And if you didn't want to learn the value of hard work, why, obviously you and your children don't need those hands!

Another of those Christian values was learning the value of the honest dollar. Which is why Belgium outlawed all currency in the Congo and replaced 'em with brass rods. Can't learn about the sins of glutton, usury, and greed if there's nothing of value left in the country!

Now some might think this was ethnic and cultural genocide, but good Christians like you and I know the difference, right? God wouldn't have invented the chicote if he didn't want it used by honest white Christians bringing the values of western culture to unwashed hordes of Africa!

Oh, hey, did you know there were blacks that sold black slaves to white? Shameful display, I say!

(Some things are worse than slavery. The blatant genocide in the Belgian Congo was one of these things.)
 
Excelsior
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The unusual thing about Belgium and Congo is that the Congo wasn't treated as a 'standard' European colony, but as the overseas personal property of the Belgian king himself.

And even among colonies, Congo was probably the most brutal one of all.  Large-scale institutionalized kidnapping of children as forced laborers, which chopping off hands and other body parts as standard punishment for pretty much anything, including failure to meet quotas.
 
