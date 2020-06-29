 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Just in time .... duunnn dunnn... for NYC beaches to reopen, ... duuuunnnn duun... a guest shows up to welcome swimmers ... duuunnnnnnnn dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dun dunnnnnnnnnnn dunnnn   (nypost.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Beach, Shore, Rockaway Beach, 43-year-old real estate agent, Coast, Thresher shark, Parks Department, first shark sighting  
•       •       •

1164 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hundreds of beachgoers waved off social distancing protocols as they swarmed toward the big fish, she said.

You're doing it wrong. You are supposed to run away form sharks, not towards them you morans.

Also:
Rockaway Beach (2017 Remaster)
Youtube s0cLMW181mo
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Walker: Hundreds of beachgoers waved off social distancing protocols as they swarmed toward the big fish, she said.

You're doing it wrong. You are supposed to run away form sharks, not towards them you morans.

Also:
[YouTube video: Rockaway Beach (2017 Remaster)]


I think that the last few months have proved "avoid it like the plague" needs to be retired since humans don't do that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Even Nature is telling you to stay home.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it wearing a mask?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, I guess we do need a bigger boat after all.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must sacrifice a skinny dipper to set in motion the chain of events that shall change the world. As the prophecy foretold.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bostonmagazine.comView Full Size


Paging Captain Quint. Captain Quint to the white courtesy phone, please.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.nbc.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sharks are just getting in line early for the buffet.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Flowers M'aam...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Even Nature is telling you to stay home.


Nah. Nature is telling you:
I'm baaaaack!

/nothing a shockwave from a dropped xx megaton won't cure
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Hundreds of beachgoers waved off social distancing protocols as they swarmed toward the big fish, she said.

You're doing it wrong. You are supposed to run away form sharks, not towards them you morans.

Also:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/s0cLMW18​1mo]


Running towards them is okay, wading or swimming towards them on the other hand, not so okay.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [img.nbc.com image 850x478]


*knock knock* "Pizza!"

"I didn't order a pizza!"

"Candygram!"

"I'm not falling for that, I know it's the landshark!"

"Landshark!"

"OK!"
/opens the door
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's 2020, folks! Business as usual! Carry on if you're not on fire!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Walker: Hundreds of beachgoers waved off social distancing protocols as they swarmed toward the big fish, she said.

You're doing it wrong. You are supposed to run away form sharks, not towards them you morans.

Also:
[YouTube video: Rockaway Beach (2017 Remaster)]


Done in one
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If you've ever been in the ocean; you've very likely been within 300 yards of a shark. Sharks don't eat people.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe a god or gods are trying to tell us something?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe a god or gods are trying to tell us something?


Yeah, he is:

STAY THE F*CK AT HOME!
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So the beaches were open to sunbathing but closed to swimming due to Covid-19? How would swimming make it worse?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe a god or gods are trying to tell us something?

Yeah, he is:

STAY THE F*CK AT HOME!


We're gonna have to learn to live with this. We can't shut down the economy and stay home forever.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
When I was a kid my grandparents had a great old house that backed right up to the rockaway beach boardwalk.  We had to shower the sand off in an outdoor wooden stall before coming back into the house after swimming.  I never quite appreciated how awesome that house and its ocean view was, I guess because I wasn't crazy about getting dragged away from my toys to go visit my grandparents.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: The Irresponsible Captain: Maybe a god or gods are trying to tell us something?

Yeah, he is:

STAY THE F*CK AT HOME!


I would think that you, of all farkers, would know that he's saying "eat more shark"
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.