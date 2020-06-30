 Skip to content
(My Kawartha)   You never go full potato   (mykawartha.com)
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
peels back problem with Mr. Potato Head glitch

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like someone was putting a placeholder in and forgot to change it.

Could been worse
imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm suspecting someone actually did try something malicious, and didn't complete it or someone caught on to it and stopped other stores from their local DB refreshes.

To make every UPC scanned come up as this product with this price means someone figured out how to manipulate database pointers.  I don't see this being an accident unless they keep their database in farking Excel and someone could accidentally overwrite an entire column.

Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid.  I hope not, but I can't rule it out.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid. I hope not, but I can't rule it out.


POS systems are not named that by accident.  I used to install them back when we had retail establishments, and managers would mark down everything in the store with nauseating regularity.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Top Secret: Potato Farm
Youtube YA3LJialjmo
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bird, bird, kill it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a story so nice it's 'tatered twice!
counting one potato, two potato...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: TWX: Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid. I hope not, but I can't rule it out.

POS systems are not named that by accident.  I used to install them back when we had retail establishments, and managers would mark down everything in the store with nauseating regularity.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm suspecting someone actually did try something malicious, and didn't complete it or someone caught on to it and stopped other stores from their local DB refreshes.

To make every UPC scanned come up as this product with this price means someone figured out how to manipulate database pointers.  I don't see this being an accident unless they keep their database in farking Excel and someone could accidentally overwrite an entire column.

Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid.  I hope not, but I can't rule it out.


Target doesn't hire *good* IT staff.
Neither does King Soopers.
Or Home Depot.
Walmart doesn't hire the "smart kids" either.
I mean, really, ALL self checkout systems are so insecure right now, any decent IT person could literally walk out without paying anything if they really wanted to.
With a receipt.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
/dupe
//from 3hrs ago
///https://www.fark.com/comments/1086​5258​/Store-temporarily-closed-after-every-​item-scanned-comes-up-as-Mr-Potato-Hea​d
 
RussianPotato [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They sell my people like we're chattel.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: I'm suspecting someone actually did try something malicious, and didn't complete it or someone caught on to it and stopped other stores from their local DB refreshes.

To make every UPC scanned come up as this product with this price means someone figured out how to manipulate database pointers.  I don't see this being an accident unless they keep their database in farking Excel and someone could accidentally overwrite an entire column.

Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid.  I hope not, but I can't rule it out.


It is Canadian Tire after all. I once bought a collapsible Canadian flag "camping chair" which rang up at least 10$ CDN below the advertised price, and it wasn't on sale.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every once in a while you've gotta roll the potato.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

tdyak: TWX: I'm suspecting someone actually did try something malicious, and didn't complete it or someone caught on to it and stopped other stores from their local DB refreshes.

To make every UPC scanned come up as this product with this price means someone figured out how to manipulate database pointers.  I don't see this being an accident unless they keep their database in farking Excel and someone could accidentally overwrite an entire column.

Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid.  I hope not, but I can't rule it out.

Target doesn't hire *good* IT staff.
Neither does King Soopers.
Or Home Depot.
Walmart doesn't hire the "smart kids" either.
I mean, really, ALL self checkout systems are so insecure right now, any decent IT person could literally walk out without paying anything if they really wanted to.
With a receipt.


I've started doing Shipt orders as a "side gig", which for my area and miles of travel per trip is actually paying pretty well. Target merely scans my phone, and doesn't check the items in my cart (using self checkout). It would be extremely easy for me to slip something of high dollar value into the cart for myself, although I would never consider doing that.

Not that it relates to your narrative directly, but it certainly is related. IT systems are only as good as the people running them, especially on the "front lines".
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I looked online at what a Canadian Tire was and it seems it is not a place to buy tires?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: I looked online at what a Canadian Tire was and it seems it is not a place to buy tires?


It does indeed have tires.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In Latvia is no potato, is only in dream to have!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I will go full Mssr. Potato Head every time, and you losers are Fundamentally unAmerican little Idaho spuds, here and now sometimes. Take it from a big city prick who makes more freedom fries for good than your country cousins could peel in a lifetime of service. Just 'cuz I can and would.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: I will go full Mssr. Potato Head every time, and you losers are Fundamentally unAmerican little Idaho spuds, here and now sometimes. Take it from a big city prick who makes more freedom fries for good than your country cousins could peel in a lifetime of service. Just 'cuz I can and would.


WTFDidIJustRead.jpeg
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: new_york_monty: I will go full Mssr. Potato Head every time, and you losers are Fundamentally unAmerican little Idaho spuds, here and now sometimes. Take it from a big city prick who makes more freedom fries for good than your country cousins could peel in a lifetime of service. Just 'cuz I can and would.

WTFDidIJustRead.jpeg

WTFDidIJustRead.jpeg


Just... US.
 
new_york_monty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

new_york_monty: xxBirdMadGirlxx: new_york_monty: I will go full Mssr. Potato Head every time, and you losers are Fundamentally unAmerican little Idaho spuds, here and now sometimes. Take it from a big city prick who makes more freedom fries for good than your country cousins could peel in a lifetime of service. Just 'cuz I can and would.

WTFDidIJustRead.jpeg

Just... US.

WTFDidIJustRead.jpeg

Just... US.


Like if you can't legally flip your legally and ethically bound and mixed up ship binarily on ordinal lines, your marriage doesn't implicitly damn half of society by it's moral disolution, does it. Welcome to my chaos MOJO. WTF do you do with your head shiats when you lay them into existence. Dangerous game that.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: I'm suspecting someone actually did try something malicious, and didn't complete it or someone caught on to it and stopped other stores from their local DB refreshes.

To make every UPC scanned come up as this product with this price means someone figured out how to manipulate database pointers.  I don't see this being an accident unless they keep their database in farking Excel and someone could accidentally overwrite an entire column.

Now that I think about it, it's possible that they really are just that stupid.  I hope not, but I can't rule it out.


Hanlon's Razor: Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.
 
