 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Liverpool Echo)   Signs you might need some help with your alcohol problem is when you feel the need to 'finish off the wine' after crashing your car as the police arrive   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
23
    More: Dumbass, Liverpool, Automobile, white Mercedes car, glass of wine, Merseyside Police, Lyme Cross Road, suspicion of drink, reports of a road traffic collision  
•       •       •

334 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 11:03 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, after you t-bone your car, you do need a drink...
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A man gets into a car accident, and when the dust settles, steps out to ask if the other driver is ok.
To his surprise, a Beautiful woman steps out of the other car. He stammers "Are you alright?"
She responds with a sultry flip of her hair, "I'm completely unharmed! It's a sign that we were destined to meet!"
He can't believe his good fortune and heartily agrees.
She wiggles back into her car and produces a bottle of the finest wine. "And even this bottle of wine survived. Let's drink to our being together!" And with that she deftly pulls the cork and hands him the wine.
He takes a hearty drink, finding it incredible and thanking his lucky stars he met this wonderful woman. After about half the bottle, he hands it back to her.
She corks the bottle, and returns it to him.
Confusedly, he asks "Aren't you going to have any?"
"No, I think I'll just wait on the police."
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
25 years ago, a friend of mine at Purdue had been drinking decided that she wanted to drive to Champaign to visit her boyfriend in a snowstorm.  She spun out her Trans Am somewhere on I-57 and went off the road.  She finished her beer, then hitched a ride with a trucker to a payphone.

This story sounds like the most redneck thing ever, but she was Chinese.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: 25 years ago, a friend of mine at Purdue had been drinking decided that she wanted to drive to Champaign to visit her boyfriend in a snowstorm.  She spun out her Trans Am somewhere on I-57 and went off the road.  She finished her beer, then hitched a ride with a trucker to a payphone.

This story sounds like the most redneck thing ever, but she was Chinese.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
F*ck you, subby. That's dedication to the profession.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: F*ck you, subby. That's dedication to the profession.


gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. I mean, you're farked anyways, might as well.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oops replied Wong comment
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, after you t-bone your car, you do need a drink...


if it's going to be a long night, might as well be drunk
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Well, shiat. I mean, you're farked anyways, might as well.


Yeah, I don't see the problem here.  Last time for a while you're going to drink wine that wasn't fermented in a toilet.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A lawyer could argue she drank after the crash and was not intoxicated before the crash.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I am definitely qualified to confirm that that's alcoholic behavior.

/just another Farker
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: A lawyer could argue she drank after the crash and was not intoxicated before the crash.


Yea, I thought that was one of those sketchy things where you run into a bar and have everyone see you ordering a drink to "calm your nerves" or something.  Wasn't sure if it was real or legend.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But it wasn't spilled! Bravo!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: A lawyer could argue she drank after the crash and was not intoxicated before the crash.


This is why I keep a fifth of vodka in the glove, ready to chug at a moments notice.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wait, the passenger got arrested for drunk driving too? What the hell, England.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Well, after you t-bone your car, you do need a drink...


This could be a defence.

"Your honour, after the accident my client was so shaken that he opened a bottle of wine and drank the whole thing.  The blood alcohol test was administered after this so it is therefore is invalid as is the drunk driving claim.  My client would like to plead guilty to public intoxication."
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: A lawyer could argue she drank after the crash and was not intoxicated before the crash.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In all fairness, the driver probably wasn't going to be allowed to drink again for quite a while, so you might as well finish off the bottle.  Or box, as the case may be.
 
KrustyKitten [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Well, shiat. I mean, you're farked anyways, might as well.


Reminds me of the times I'd sneak out of the house to party with my friends.  Once, I came back and the door was locked because my parents had woken up and discovered my absence.   When I realized they'd found me out, I turned around and started walking back out of the yard to go find my friends and keep partying.  My folks were actually taken aback that I didn't knock.
"Where the hell are you going?".
"I'm already busted, I figured I'd get another hour or two of fun in before we had this discussion."
"We were expecting remorse and apologies"
............... angsty teenage glare
 
sharper1 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kind of a Pro move.
Definitely throws out the breathalyzer evidence.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.