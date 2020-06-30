 Skip to content
(The Root)   The Racist White People of America Summer Tour makes a stop in Michigan with Noise Complaint Nancy   (theroot.com)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with these angry old white broads?  Institutional racism combined with menopause?  Nobody will have sex with them?  The store was out of bon bons?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
Please remember, Ripped pink top, gunt lady in her PJs votes.
Please, everyone, encourage your young voter friends to view this and remind them they can vote out racists and make them lose their voice in our government.
This person will vote for racists.
We need a million votes opposite her one to do this.
Tell them that, and tell them to share it out.

If America had 1,000,000 votes against racists per every one vote for, we could change this nation.
But you have to do it every election, at every level. Every time.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: What's with these angry old white broads?  Institutional racism combined with menopause?  Nobody will have sex with them?  The store was out of bon bons?


I don't know but it is some kind of insecurity for sure.  I have one down the street who is incredibly nosy Trump supporter who knows every little detail of what everyone does (it seems).  I've only spoken with her a few times but it appears she is racist as well as she one walked by and biatched about a Mexican (as in zero-generation *from* Mexico) gathering scrap from piles for heavy trash day.  She did it with a subtle racist context that almost seemed like she was probing or testing to see if I would agree with her.  Fark head.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling a someone the n-word is considered an insult by racists everywhere.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Karen gonna Karen.

Bragging about calling everyone the N-word is a new element in the competition for Top Laren of 2020.

I gotta ask tho, if it's true, WTF is up with moving shiat at 3 a.m.  I ain't gonna be throwing racist epithets at 3 a.m. at you, but I may throw something.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I still believe in a last desperate attempt to shore up the base, Trump* will toss out a loud and proud N-BOING! at one of his rallies near election day.  And it will work (with the base).

/convince me I'm wrong
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phrawgh: I still believe in a last desperate attempt to shore up the base, Trump* will toss out a loud and proud N-BOING! at one of his rallies near election day.  And it will work (with the base).

/convince me I'm wrong


Haven't multiple sources said he is comfortable using the word in private?  I am surprised it has not legit slipt out of his mouth yet.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phrawgh: I still believe in a last desperate attempt to shore up the base, Trump* will toss out a loud and proud N-BOING! at one of his rallies near election day.  And it will work (with the base).

/convince me I'm wrong


He'll leave it to his crowd of braying morons to actually say it, then he'll retweet it, delete it with a shrug and not so much as a 'whoopsie'.

Remember when such a thing would have been news and controversy for months? Cause I sure as fark don't anymore.
 
A'isha P. [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
According to a now-deleted Facebook post made by Evans, she claimed the people she was screaming at weren't Black, but that she uses the slur all the same, Newsweek notes.

Well, that's not racist at all!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jenkins tells Slurry Susan that she "can't say that word," to which Evans replies, "Really, n-r? You're a n-r, honey," and "Do you think because you're not brown you're not a n-r?"

Jesus Christ and grandma too!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: According to a now-deleted Facebook post made by Evans, she claimed the people she was screaming at weren't Black, but that she uses the slur all the same, Newsweek notes.

Well, that's not racist at all!


But she used to work 3 cubes down from a black person, so it's all cool.
 
Gramma
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I get why she's pissed and she had every right to confront the people moving in at that hour.
But there is no excuse for her racist language. None.
 
Spego
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
'A white woman in Adrian, Mich....'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puzzled
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
why didn't she just call the police and have them shot?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This doesn't give the whole story of what happened before the video started.
They must have done something to provoke her.
Why can't those people be more cooperative, and simply respond when questioned?
I never have any of these kinds of problems with other people, because I don't cop an attitude.
Why is the lamestream media always doing fake news to make it look like white people are racist?

There. Did I miss any?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
america, you gots to deal with your racist assholes.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: What's with these angry old white broads?  Institutional racism combined with menopause?  Nobody will have sex with them?  The store was out of bon bons?


If you have 44 minutes and enjoy psychology, this explains it:

The Karen Mindset: The Psychology of Entitlement
Youtube cI_xUG6pEEI
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: According to a now-deleted Facebook post made by Evans, she claimed the people she was screaming at weren't Black, but that she uses the slur all the same, Newsweek notes.

Well, that's not racist at all!


In a way, it's quite inclusive.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Jenkins tells Slurry Susan that she "can't say that word," to which Evans replies, "Really, n-r? You're a n-r, honey," and "Do you think because you're not brown you're not a n-r?"

Jesus Christ and grandma too!


No love for Jackson Pollock?
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If a word exists that can only be used by a certain race without penalty, that is the very definition of racism.
What a bunch of hypocrites you are.
Look in the mirror: YOU ARE THE PROBLEM.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

puzzled: why didn't she just call the police and have them shot?


Because they _weren't_ black.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ugh , white women
 
Petey4335
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ugh. I need something happier to wake up to.

Big D and the Kids Table - Noise Complaint
Youtube lxGH2h2paY0
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: This doesn't give the whole story of what happened before the video started.
They must have done something to provoke her.
Why can't those people be more cooperative, and simply respond when questioned?
I never have any of these kinds of problems with other people, because I don't cop an attitude.
Why is the lamestream media always doing fake news to make it look like white people are racist?

There. Did I miss any?


Before you go swinging for the fences for the victims of this one, know that:

1. They're white.
2. They were moving in three days in a row at 3 am.
3. They apparently got into loud fights outside around the same time.

That said, the crazy lady's go-to was to rush outside and yell at them to STFU. That was her introduction to her new neighbors. Not "Hey, nice to meet you, but it's 3 in the morning and I wonder if you could keep the noise down?" or anything else. Just "WHY DON'T YOU SHUT THE FARK UP?" and then a bunch of random N-words directed at white people for some oddball reason. Oh, and her "government" pay is welfare, not a government job, if anyone was curious. She's unemployed.

All of this was on Reddit days ago and someone posted her ranting, crazy Facebook post. She's a certifiably crazy conservative racist, no doubt, but she was also triggered by some new neighbors being a little bit inconsiderate in their new neighborhood. That doesn't excuse her at all, but it gives some context and indicates that maybe... just maybe... the people who shot the video were also assholes.

And no, this isn't a BSAB thing. This is a "If you don't want crazy neighbors to freak out on you, don't make lots of noise at three o'clock in the morning every night" thing. I (very slightly) sympathize with the nutball Karen... At least, I did until she started whipping out N-bombs like it was nothing. Now I kinda hope the new neighbors are throwing loud parties every night.

Either way, the story is more nuanced than it appears and both parties might just be jerks.
 
camarugala
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Racism is the new nasty word that is taking the place of communist mccarthyism of the '50s. Nothin new here
However  if you decide that you want to light fireworks all night, be prepared that me and my cohorts will blast train whistles all night. If I can't sleep, you sure as shiat wont.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: jso2897: This doesn't give the whole story of what happened before the video started.
They must have done something to provoke her.
Why can't those people be more cooperative, and simply respond when questioned?
I never have any of these kinds of problems with other people, because I don't cop an attitude.
Why is the lamestream media always doing fake news to make it look like white people are racist?

There. Did I miss any?

Before you go swinging for the fences for the victims of this one, know that:

1. They're white.
2. They were moving in three days in a row at 3 am.
3. They apparently got into loud fights outside around the same time.

That said, the crazy lady's go-to was to rush outside and yell at them to STFU. That was her introduction to her new neighbors. Not "Hey, nice to meet you, but it's 3 in the morning and I wonder if you could keep the noise down?" or anything else. Just "WHY DON'T YOU SHUT THE FARK UP?" and then a bunch of random N-words directed at white people for some oddball reason. Oh, and her "government" pay is welfare, not a government job, if anyone was curious. She's unemployed.

All of this was on Reddit days ago and someone posted her ranting, crazy Facebook post. She's a certifiably crazy conservative racist, no doubt, but she was also triggered by some new neighbors being a little bit inconsiderate in their new neighborhood. That doesn't excuse her at all, but it gives some context and indicates that maybe... just maybe... the people who shot the video were also assholes.

And no, this isn't a BSAB thing. This is a "If you don't want crazy neighbors to freak out on you, don't make lots of noise at three o'clock in the morning every night" thing. I (very slightly) sympathize with the nutball Karen... At least, I did until she started whipping out N-bombs like it was nothing. Now I kinda hope the new neighbors are throwing loud parties every night.

Either way, the story is more nuanced than it appears and both parties might just be ...


Well, it IS a BSAB.  I don't want to live next to either one of these assholes in this story.  Just because you get yelled at by a crazy racist old lady doesn't give you a free pass.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Well, it IS a BSAB.  I don't want to live next to either one of these assholes in this story.  Just because you get yelled at by a crazy racist old lady doesn't give you a free pass.


I think in this case one side proved to be far worse than the other side. Yes, both sides suck, but one side is louder, ruder, and suckier for sure. The Facebook post makes it clear that the lady in the video is going to be a nightmare to live next to. I'd already be looking for a new place if I were those people.

However, loud shiat at 3 am... They kinda belong together.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: jso2897: This doesn't give the whole story of what happened before the video started.
They must have done something to provoke her.
Why can't those people be more cooperative, and simply respond when questioned?
I never have any of these kinds of problems with other people, because I don't cop an attitude.
Why is the lamestream media always doing fake news to make it look like white people are racist?

There. Did I miss any?

Before you go swinging for the fences for the victims of this one, know that:

1. They're white.
2. They were moving in three days in a row at 3 am.
3. They apparently got into loud fights outside around the same time.

That said, the crazy lady's go-to was to rush outside and yell at them to STFU. That was her introduction to her new neighbors. Not "Hey, nice to meet you, but it's 3 in the morning and I wonder if you could keep the noise down?" or anything else. Just "WHY DON'T YOU SHUT THE FARK UP?" and then a bunch of random N-words directed at white people for some oddball reason. Oh, and her "government" pay is welfare, not a government job, if anyone was curious. She's unemployed.

All of this was on Reddit days ago and someone posted her ranting, crazy Facebook post. She's a certifiably crazy conservative racist, no doubt, but she was also triggered by some new neighbors being a little bit inconsiderate in their new neighborhood. That doesn't excuse her at all, but it gives some context and indicates that maybe... just maybe... the people who shot the video were also assholes.

And no, this isn't a BSAB thing. This is a "If you don't want crazy neighbors to freak out on you, don't make lots of noise at three o'clock in the morning every night" thing. I (very slightly) sympathize with the nutball Karen... At least, I did until she started whipping out N-bombs like it was nothing. Now I kinda hope the new neighbors are throwing loud parties every night.

Either way, the story is more nuanced than it appears and both parties might just be ...


Yeah, this seems like a situation where everyone involved should just die, but Karen should die the most.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Jenkins tells Slurry Susan that she "can't say that word," to which Evans replies, "Really, n-r? You're a n-r, honey," and "Do you think because you're not brown you're not a n-r?"

Jesus Christ and grandma too!


Nice Patti reference
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: This doesn't give the whole story of what happened before the video started.
They must have done something to provoke her.
Why can't those people be more cooperative, and simply respond when questioned?
I never have any of these kinds of problems with other people, because I don't cop an attitude.
Why is the lamestream media always doing fake news to make it look like white people are racist?

There. Did I miss any?


Where I live teenagers are out at 1 and 2 in the morning.  They ride bikes in groups and shout to one another.  I don't think they realize how loud they are because it will wake me up, but it's short-lived because they quickly ride by.

These people moving at 3 in the morning were probably louder than they realized, and it was long lasting noise.  I get that she couldn't sleep, but she could ask them to be quieter without being obnoxious.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

puzzled: why didn't she just call the police and have them shot?


Because they were white...
 
