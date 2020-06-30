 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Sick U.S. citizens living in Mexico keep showing up at the border and calling ambulances to take them to U.S. hospitals. If only there was a wall that could keep disease vectors out   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They must have really awesome insurance
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they coming back to the US for medical care?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: They must have really awesome insurance


Based my limited experience with expats (and seasonal expats) in Sayulita, San Pancho, and La Paz, they do.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to have health insurance through Healthnet. It covered pretty much every country but only offered emergency care in the USA for 30 days with a guaranteed payment cap of $5M. The coverage automatically expired if I moved back to the USA or stayed longer than 30 days.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Why are they coming back to the US for medical care?


They had a cunning plan...
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should turn them away. You don't want to live here then you should live with the choice you made.
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't deny re-entry to a US Citizen.

Not for a missing passport.

Not for a disease.

That's why you quarantine.
 
rcain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: They should turn them away. You don't want to live here then you should live with the choice you made.


I am sure it will break your brain, but people have properties around the world and actually go to live there for a spell, because they can. Trying to imply that their citizenship should be ignored or even denied for doing so only shows what a backwards little cretin you are

So do us a favor and stick to your narrow minded, ignorant little bubble of impoverished mono-culture and leave the rest of us be to enjoy living in the 21st century. When we want the opinion of a backwards, provincial oaf we'll be sure to ask
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They must have other motives. The hospitals I've been to in the large cities are as nice as here and helluva lot cheaper.

In december I flew from Alabama to San Diego then crossed into Tijuana and went to a brand new privately owned hospital and had a life saving surgery. From airfare for 2 to several days in a 5 star resort complete with a butler surgery etc. A hair under 5k. Same thing here with excellent medical insurance just my part for the same thing were going to be in the neighborhood of 22k. Not counting the hospital stay etc. Just for the procedure only.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Why are they coming back to the US for medical care?


Get an appendectomy in a non-border provincial town before being too puzzled about it.
 
joker420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why are we letting them in?
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should read under 7k total. 5k was for surgery and resort stay. Airfare was 1200 then spending money on sight seeing etc
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: johnny_vegas: Why are they coming back to the US for medical care?

Get an appendectomy in a non-border provincial town before being too puzzled about it.


You're not my supervisor!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Should read under 7k total. 5k was for surgery and resort stay. Airfare was 1200 then spending money on sight seeing etc


You could've charged admission to the procedure to further defray the costs

/glad it worked out so well for you!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

joker420: Why are we letting them in?


Because they're tax-paying American citizens?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

rcain: abhorrent1: They should turn them away. You don't want to live here then you should live with the choice you made.

I am sure it will break your brain, but people have properties around the world and actually go to live there for a spell, because they can. Trying to imply that their citizenship should be ignored or even denied for doing so only shows what a backwards little cretin you are

So do us a favor and stick to your narrow minded, ignorant little bubble of impoverished mono-culture and leave the rest of us be to enjoy living in the 21st century. When we want the opinion of a backwards, provincial oaf we'll be sure to ask


You sound mad.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

joker420: Why are we letting them in?


Because they are US Citizens, you pathetic little ape man
And unlike you, have the mobility and the financial where with all to live their lives as they see fit
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rcain: abhorrent1: They should turn them away. You don't want to live here then you should live with the choice you made.

I am sure it will break your brain, but people have properties around the world and actually go to live there for a spell, because they can. Trying to imply that their citizenship should be ignored or even denied for doing so only shows what a backwards little cretin you are

So do us a favor and stick to your narrow minded, ignorant little bubble of impoverished mono-culture and leave the rest of us be to enjoy living in the 21st century. When we want the opinion of a backwards, provincial oaf we'll be sure to ask


I think if they voted GOP/registered Republicans they should be told to fark right off.

I live between the US and Colombia(depending on job) and I am a dual citizen there.

Colombia and Costa Rica and Panama are full of Trump humping Magats who think the rules do not apply to them and they are the worse for visa violations and doing terrible shiat.

Also look at the brits in Spain who voted for Brexit and got butt hurt when Spain is forcing them to become permanent residents and having to live in Spain six months out of the year to maintain it.

So while the poster you replied to sentiments are wrong"love it or leave it" a lot of expats are pussies and live in urban areas in other countries and pretend they are roughing it.

Also, see expat americans not following quarantine rules and getting sick and now wanting to come home.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why would I stay in Mexico in a hospital where all the nursing staff is the product of Mexico's education system when I could come back to the good old USA where all the nurses and CNAs will be from Haiti and the Phillipines
 
joker420
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rcain: joker420: Why are we letting them in?

Because they are US Citizens, you pathetic little ape man
And unlike you, have the mobility and the financial where with all to live their lives as they see fit


LMAO, I say let the anti-maskers suffer.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All the wealth being sucked out of American citizens by the "whatever the market will bear" rent and home pricing could be going into our socialist system instead of the wealthy land owners pockets.
Greed. That's all it is.
They'd still be rich, just not super stinking filthy rich.
/Huevos rancheros and coffee - less than 5 bucks.
Or ..Trump plays golf today. Your call.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rcain: joker420: Why are we letting them in?

Because they are US Citizens, you pathetic little ape man
And unlike you, have the mobility and the financial where with all to live their lives as they see fit


And yet they still won't give you tree fitty for posting this.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't bank so much on the "they are citizens" aspect. Have you not been watching the news that last 3.5 years?
 
dk47 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: Should read under 7k total. 5k was for surgery and resort stay. Airfare was 1200 then spending money on sight seeing etc


What's the best way to source overseas medical care?
 
brizzle365
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: All the wealth being sucked out of American citizens by the "whatever the market will bear" rent and home pricing could be going into our socialist system instead of the wealthy land owners pockets.
Greed. That's all it is.
They'd still be rich, just not super stinking filthy rich.
/Huevos rancheros and coffee - less than 5 bucks.
Or ..Trump plays golf today. Your call.


I hate to break it to you, but income disparity exists outside of the US. In fact, a third of the Mexican population lives on less than your eggs and a café, a day.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

theflatline: rcain: abhorrent1: They should turn them away. You don't want to live here then you should live with the choice you made.

I am sure it will break your brain, but people have properties around the world and actually go to live there for a spell, because they can. Trying to imply that their citizenship should be ignored or even denied for doing so only shows what a backwards little cretin you are

So do us a favor and stick to your narrow minded, ignorant little bubble of impoverished mono-culture and leave the rest of us be to enjoy living in the 21st century. When we want the opinion of a backwards, provincial oaf we'll be sure to ask

I think if they voted GOP/registered Republicans they should be told to fark right off.

I live between the US and Colombia(depending on job) and I am a dual citizen there.

Colombia and Costa Rica and Panama are full of Trump humping Magats who think the rules do not apply to them and they are the worse for visa violations and doing terrible shiat.

Also look at the brits in Spain who voted for Brexit and got butt hurt when Spain is forcing them to become permanent residents and having to live in Spain six months out of the year to maintain it.

So while the poster you replied to sentiments are wrong"love it or leave it" a lot of expats are pussies and live in urban areas in other countries and pretend they are roughing it.

Also, see expat americans not following quarantine rules and getting sick and now wanting to come home.


Should read this Twitter thread about a UK couple who have a retirement home in France, and are shocked to discover Brexit means possibly selling their home.
 
