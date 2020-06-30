 Skip to content
(CBS News)   "Congratulations, it's a happy, healthy, bouncing 50-pound cyst"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That had to hurt.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know a woman that had to have five uterine cysts removed.  She had pictures.  Showed 'em to me like family.  Four of the same size and one smaller than the rest, Eenie, Meenie, Miney, Moe, and Wilbur, the runt of the litter.

She was not expecting to be able to have kids so kept this around as a joke until surprise, she and her husband conceived despite the damage she'd suffered.  She retired that particular joke after that.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know two women who had abdominal cysts like that.  Also benign, thank goodness.  One was my HS girlfriend.  15 lbs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm gonna name it Lump.
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My Aunt Peggy had a uterine cyst, and it kept getting bigger and bigger. Incidentally, after about 9 months, it went away and we were all introduced to cousin Timothy (which was also the same name as Aunt Peggy's dachsund). He developed normally despite Aunt Peggy's cigarette smoking and got pretty high up on the carnival circuit. Timothy (the dog) went out one morning and didn't come back. Uncle Walter later said he may have gotten too close to the pond, but we were told he ran away and joined the carnival.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I know two women who had abdominal cysts like that.  Also benign, thank goodness.  One was my HS girlfriend.  15 lbs.


Your highschool girlfriend was a 15 lb. cyst?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTA "she kept getting asked a question no woman wants to hear: Are you pregnant?"

I was told to never ask a woman that unless I could see the baby sticking out of her vagina. Was good advice then and still is now.
 
flart blooger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
and by shark, we mean covid.
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Diogenes: I know two women who had abdominal cysts like that.  Also benign, thank goodness.  One was my HS girlfriend.  15 lbs.

Your highschool girlfriend was a 15 lb. cyst?


Different strokes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: FTA "she kept getting asked a question no woman wants to hear: Are you pregnant?"

I was told to never ask a woman that unless I could see the baby sticking out of her vagina. Was good advice then and still is now.


Right? I mean, they have tests for that sort of thing.
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Pardon me, but I am going to question the integrity of the headline until I actually see video of it bouncing.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With helpful before and after pics of the woman for comparison....
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: FTA "she kept getting asked a question no woman wants to hear: Are you pregnant?"

I was told to never ask a woman that unless I could see the baby sticking out of her vagina. Was good advice then and still is now.


Would that advice cover different phrasings, like "Some women retain water. Are you retaining toddler?"
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bartleby the Scrivener: My Aunt Peggy had a uterine cyst, and it kept getting bigger and bigger. Incidentally, after about 9 months, it went away and we were all introduced to cousin Timothy (which was also the same name as Aunt Peggy's dachsund). He developed normally despite Aunt Peggy's cigarette smoking and got pretty high up on the carnival circuit. Timothy (the dog) went out one morning and didn't come back. Uncle Walter later said he may have gotten too close to the pond, but we were told he ran away and joined the carnival.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What Aunt Peggy may look like
 
crinz83
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i want to buy a gift for the cyst, but is a blue or a pink garbage bag appropriate?
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet that smelled nice.....
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 520x293] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit... that scene disgusted me enough at age 12, but I really didn't need to see how well it held up a few decades later.
 
AeAe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wonder if you can fry that up and eat it with a little salsa ..

/ gross
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AeAe: I wonder if you can fry that up and eat it with a little salsa ..

/ gross


Okay, if that's the first place you went, you need to go sit in the corner and think about your life choices.

::hork::
 
Bartleby the Scrivener
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: What Aunt Peggy may look like


She and Uncle Walter bore an uncanny resemblance to each other, which may have been one reason they ended up separating. Well, that and "the harlot Charlene." Notably, cousin Timothy looked a little more like Grandy, who ran the nuts and bolts section of the hardware store at the time but Aunt Peggy said she "couldn't see it even with Nanny Pearl's glasses on."
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA: Now that the giant growth has been lifted from her body, a weight has been lifted from her shoulders.

I'm not a doctor, but I'm pretty sure the ovaries are not in her shoulders.
 
