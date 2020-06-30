 Skip to content
(WAVY Virginia)   What would you do with a time capsule from 1899 found in a Confederate monument?
    time capsule, metal box, recent removal of the Confederate monument, 1979, 1970, 1960, 1967  
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Put it in a museum.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bury it deeper.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
from orbit. Nuke it
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open it, there's a chance you could get rich with a singing frog.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: from orbit. Nuke it


How long have you been a member of ISIS?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have top men look at it.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the monument itself a time capsule?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Check out the history with it. We can't erase history since we are doomed to repeat it if we do.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
open it and laugh at what traitors thought would be worth showing to future genertions
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Put it in a museum.


Yep.  There is nothing wrong with preserving history in the appropriate context.  There is definitely something wrong with having statues honoring men who tried to break the country so they could keep owning people.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this once on Dukes of Hazzard.  It turns out that the money inside was just Confederate money.  Boss Hogg was so pissed.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Store it somewhere, wait until it's supposed to be opened, then open it.
Is this a trick question?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoban Washburne: arrogantbastich: Put it in a museum.

Yep.  There is nothing wrong with preserving history in the appropriate context.  There is definitely something wrong with having statues honoring men who tried to break the country so they could keep owning people.


"And on this level, we have our twin Civil War exhibits: 'Treason' and 'Sedition.'"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn it over to the Lou Gosset Jr. Historical Society of Encryption
Blue Oyster Cult: Tenderloin
Youtube jqnmC8E3gWo
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch it be a bunch of kkk hoods.
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grab that burial list and some shovels, there's work to do!
 
Millennium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A time capsule that old likely has some legitimate historical value. Open it and put the contents in a museum for study.

Thsr said, given thar the statue and capsule date to the post-Reconstruction boom in Confederate statues, open it in private: let the press in, but not the general public. There's value in studying the contents, but the general public likely doesn't need the crap that is likely inside, other than to get yet more proof that these statues have no redeeming value.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Open it, there's a chance you could get rich with a singing frog.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wavy.comView Full Size
I'm going to have to rethink 1899 from now on.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Hoban Washburne: arrogantbastich: Put it in a museum.

Yep.  There is nothing wrong with preserving history in the appropriate context.  There is definitely something wrong with having statues honoring men who tried to break the country so they could keep owning people.

"And on this level, we have our twin Civil War exhibits: 'Treason' and 'Sedition.'"


A bit on the nose for a museum, but I don't entirely disagree.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it a singing frog?  Just put it back.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: [wavy.com image 850x680]I'm going to have to rethink 1899 from now on.


That guy looks like he's breaking the fourth wall. Everyone else is focused on burying the thing and he's standing there smoking a pipe and looking at the camera.
 
Buttknuckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shove it up Trump's big pasty, white ass?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrap it in their flag and throw it in to a porta-potty at the next BLM demonstration.
 
Flat_Panda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it and open it up when it is suppose to be open.

It doesn't have to be open with a public ceremony, it can be open by historians.  Put it in an appropriate museum or in archeology lab in a university for students to study.

Time capsules are real slices of moments in history- they give us an insight to what people back them thought.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To mah Confederate brethern in the year 1899,
Here is hoping that as we turn over to a new century our young nation has learned to get along with our agressive northern brother.  That our successful occupying armies are kind to their civilians and merciless to their armies.

Back home, our free labor based economy continues to grow and we are the envy of the world in wealth and capital.  I dare say I see a day when we are the global power and all yeild of to us.  The sun never sets on a Confederate plantation, they say. Be in in the Carolinas or the Sandwich Islands or the middle east where the Confederate white man rules over his Islamic beasts of labor.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Museum. That's where historical artifacts go, not in the town square where they can intimidate the locals.
Those monuments were put up for the express purpose of reminding Black people who was still in charge.
"I STIILL OWN YOU, even if the law says I can't" written in steel, stone and bronze. Time for them to go.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'd have top men look at it.


Who?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flat_Panda: Keep it and open it up when it is suppose to be open.

It doesn't have to be open with a public ceremony, it can be open by historians.  Put it in an appropriate museum or in archeology lab in a university for students to study.

Time capsules are real slices of moments in history- they give us an insight to what people back them thought.


My little bro and I buried a few back in the day. I think we got on that kick because of the Bicentennial celebrations and hype. 5th grade stuff, you know. I know I could find the exact spot we put one at an old house we lived in. Maybe we thought that a hand trowel length depth was plenty deep. Wonder if it's still there.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
Wait. They took this monument down in the 60s (this already knowing about the time capsule) and then put it back in the 70s???

But they're about heritage ...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The box originally was placed at the monument in 1899. It was removed and put into storage in the 1960s, then replaced in the 1970s when the Confederate monument was re-erected downtown.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: [media0.giphy.com image 500x279]Wait. They took this monument down in the 60s (this already knowing about the time capsule) and then put it back in the 70s???

But they're about heritage ...


Internet socially distanced fist bump.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun side note: this actually would have been a "time bomb" in 1899 not a "time capsule". Someone should probably tell the President that there are time bombs in the Confederate monuments!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Put it in a museum.


Why is this so hard?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Stare at it and scratch your fat ass, because you are a hillbilly vegetable and that's your reaction to everything.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: The box originally was placed at the monument in 1899. It was removed and put into storage in the 1960s, then replaced in the 1970s when the Confederate monument was re-erected downtown.

[media1.tenor.com image 320x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


I completely missed that. You just saved my sanity.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: edmo: I'd have top men look at it.

Who?


Top. Men.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
PUT THE FROG BACK!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Put it in a museum.


Smithsonian.

Have it stored and preserved until the appropriate time and venue to exhibit it presents itself.

It's not an act of veneration.  The fact that the statue was there, that someone put a time capsule in it, and that it stood for 100+ years needs to be taught to future generations.  Or we ARE doomed to repeat it.

I visited one of the Smithsonian museums back in the early 200's in DC and they had a field marshal's baton from some Nazi the Allies had seized towards the end of WWII on display.

It wasn't to put Nazi's on a pedestal (obviously).
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Put it in a museum.


Empty it, refill it with trash, reseal it, auction it off and give the insides to a reputable civil war museum
 
OldJames
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's probably a jart. Some wiseacre farted into it and labeled it a time capsule. I love the long con, and that is about as long as they get.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Time capsules can reveal what was important to the people who placed them.  Since it was placed by racists traitors it will probably be a great talking point if we opened it and it reveals that that the monument builders were more about promoting racism than they were about honoring their heritage.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The entire point of a time capsule is to preserve a point in time so that future generations can unearth the contents. That there was a time capsule in the base tells me they knew the thing was going to be torn down eventually.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There is already an inventory of the contents (a list of burials, a newspaper article, a couple of camp badges). Most of it can be digitized for access for those who might be interested in what happened to GGGGGrandfather after the war and where he got put.

Nothing earth shattering.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"So Uh, guys the south rose again right? that's why you're tearin this here statue down right?! we rose again an took over thus eliminating the need for symbols that hearken back to the social order we are trying to revive? right guys?"
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Label it appropriately and drop it in the desert.  I propose this as the message:

This place is a message... and part of a system of messages... pay attention to it!

Sending this message was important to us. We considered ourselves to be a powerful culture.

This place is not a place of honor... no highly esteemed deed is commemorated here... nothing valued is here.

What is here was dangerous and repulsive to us. This message is a warning about danger.

The danger is in a particular location... it increases towards a center... the center of danger is here... of a particular size and shape, and below us.

The danger is still present, in your time, as it was in ours.

The danger is to the body, and it can kill.

The form of the danger is an emanation of energy.

The danger is unleashed only if you substantially disturb this place physically. This place is best shunned and left uninhabited.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flat_Panda: Keep it and open it up when it is suppose to be open.

It doesn't have to be open with a public ceremony, it can be open by historians.  Put it in an appropriate museum or in archeology lab in a university for students to study.

Time capsules are real slices of moments in history- they give us an insight to what people back them thought.


Why should traitors wishes be honored?

Ashheap.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Man:The foursome later is going to be spectacular.
 
