(The Scottish Sun)   Apparently using a rubber chicken to operate the plane throttle is unprofessional for a pilot when you have hundreds of people on board ...although pilot Captain Clarence Oveur would probably disagree   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's definitely had that thing suck his dick
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"who you calling chicken?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For cryin' out loud. The plane is on the ground. The engines aren't running. The parking brake is set. Ooga booga.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ryanair probably has a surplus charge for pilots who don't use a rubber chicken on the choke.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby, have you ever been in a Turkish prison?
 
