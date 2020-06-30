 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   At long last, a story where a lack of personal responsibility doesn't result in bad consequences for others. Here's to you, bison-taunting lady   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, National Park Service, Yellowstone National Park, feet of a bison, series of events, 72-year-old woman, American Bison, wild animals, National park  
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Clearly this lady doesn't watch the news. I've never been to Yellowstone personally, but I know to stay the hell away...

NBC Montana Reporter Deion Broxton Breaks Bad During Live Shot "Oh My God" "Im Not Messing With You"
Youtube xjxRTkwwWCU
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
72 years old.  I'm betting she was oblivious and she's definitely lucky to be alive
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Brosephus: Clearly this lady doesn't watch the news. I've never been to Yellowstone personally, but I know to stay the hell away...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xjxRTkww​WCU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That is exactly the correct reaction.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also very sneaky. I was there in September of last year, stopped on a pull off looking at a herd from the distance on the right. There was a lone bison way behind us (~50 yds) that walked up when we weren't paying attention. Turned, saw the big bastard, and ran away.

At Mammoth springs, I watched a family allow their toddler run up to a herd of elk. People are stupid!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnEasyTarget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was most likely saying, "look at the cute Buffalo"

Bison hate that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bison was probably pissed off that her son killed so many of them in Oregon Trail despite only being able to carry 100 pounds back to the wagon.
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: Brosephus: Clearly this lady doesn't watch the news. I've never been to Yellowstone personally, but I know to stay the hell away...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/xjxRTkww​WCU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

That is exactly the correct reaction.


Too many "Oh my Gods". Only one should have been said before hauled ass
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bison can charge even though they have bad credit.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She should have watched The Breakfast Club

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's why, when I want to take any nature or wildlife photos, I use my 100-400 telephoto lens
on my camera.  You couldn't pay me enough to get close to wild animals.  They are WILD
animals.  Once spooked or whatever, they can tear you a new one.

2.img-dpreview.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
In fairness it is really easy to confuse a Bison with a mobility scooter riding Walmart type person.  The 72 year old woman probably thought it was her traveling companion.  Remember, always have your eyes checked before traveling with subby's mom.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No video?  bummer....
 
debug
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

p51d007: It's why, when I want to take any nature or wildlife photos, I use my 100-400 telephoto lens
on my camera.  You couldn't pay me enough to get close to wild animals.  They are WILD
animals.  Once spooked or whatever, they can tear you a new one.

[2.img-dpreview.com image 590x393]


Exactly.  I took this shot of a grizzly in Yellowstone in 2018, but I wasn't anywhere near that damn thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Okieboy: No video?  bummer....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
