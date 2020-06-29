 Skip to content
(Anchorage Daily News)   If you insist on stealing a fire truck, the only reasonable thing to do is drive to the bar with the emergency lights on   (adn.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Forget it, Jake, it's Alaska.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you really need a drink, the only reasonable thing to do is steal a fire truck and go get a farking drink.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Never go full GTA
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What starts with F, and ends in uck?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Headline isn't wrong.
 
