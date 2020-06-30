 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Family out $4,600 for postponed Celine Dion concert. Their debt will go on   (azfamily.com) divider line
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent $4600 without getting the insurance? I guess that was two bad choices.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all the shows I've bought tickets to that are cancelled or postponed, the cancelled ones are refunded automatically (unless it was an independent theater, then they ask that you consider making it a donation).  For the postponed ones, I get 30 days to decide.  The problem here sounds like they went through StubHub for some of the tickets.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concerts I had already paid for either have new dates or refunds without any work from my side

// Don't know what happened here, the site owners are too lazy manage cookies properly after two years so it's blocked
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tuxq: Spent $4600 without getting the insurance? I guess that was two bad choices.


FTA
They even purchased insurance for the tickets, just in case something happened
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i gotta think they were hoping to scalp a few of the tickets.
...........Jake says his mom wasted no time buying nearly a dozen concert tickets for family members.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude.  I got my $185 from the cancelled Kraftwerk show over a month ago.

Then again I haven't paid for anything from Ticketmaster in over 6 years.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad to see the first rule of acquisition is alive and well...
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lemurtx: tuxq: Spent $4600 without getting the insurance? I guess that was two bad choices.

FTA
They even purchased insurance for the tickets, just in case something happened


well, there's your problem. they needed to buy the insurance for just in case nothing happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spent $4,600 and might get back $3,600?

Idiots
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn, I saw her at Caesars in Vegas in 2004 for $200, and I thought that was ridiculous. She's really a great singer with an absolute splendid voice, and great stage presence, but I was just sitting in my seat waiting for it to end.  I saw Blue Man Group the next evening at the Luxor for $90, and thoroughly enjoyed the show.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Jake says his mom plucked down a whopping $4,600 for the concert tickets. But then, the coronavirus pandemic happened. As a result, the Celine Dion concert was postponed."....... "But can't seem to get it. "I mean, this is $4,000. This isn't chump change.""........"When they get their money, which is around $3,700, I'll let you know in a follow-up news report."


JFC this is some cop math shiat going on here.
 
Kaeru [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Plucked down..."

Whut?

Recently I feel like editors in news rooms are a thing of the past.
 
KB202
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's not easy to work up sympathy for people who have $4000 they can spend on concert tickets.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hestheone: The spent $4,600 and might get back $3,600?

Idiots


$1,000 is a small price to pay to be spared from a Céline Dion concert.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Who spends that on a concert?  I wouldn't spend that for zombie Queen, which is probably the only one I'd spend big money on.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

drayno76: Dude.  I got my $185 from the cancelled Kraftwerk show over a month ago.

Then again I haven't paid for anything from Ticketmaster in over 6 years.


I got tix for the Atlanta Mid-Town Music Festival and Josh Groban (don't hate me). Both offered the option for rescheduling to 2021 for a refund. Took the refund. No need to tie up the money.

Josh just did a live stream concert this weekend. Played the hits, and it only cost $20. That keeps the fans engaged and brings in some cash for the crew.

My guess about the folks in TFA is that most of those were being held to scalp.StubHub lets you do that easily....and my guess is the street value went down considerably. At 4600 for a dozen tix, they were already inflated. Make a viral sob story, get your $ back.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So...being an obsessive concert fanatic has potential drawbacks
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: "Jake says his mom plucked down a whopping $4,600 for the concert tickets. But then, the coronavirus pandemic happened. As a result, the Celine Dion concert was postponed."....... "But can't seem to get it. "I mean, this is $4,000. This isn't chump change.""........"When they get their money, which is around $3,700, I'll let you know in a follow-up news report."


JFC this is some cop math shiat going on here.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tuxq: Spent $4600 without getting the insurance? I guess that was two bad choices.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I_told_you_so: Damn, I saw her at Caesars in Vegas in 2004 for $200, and I thought that was ridiculous. She's really a great singer with an absolute splendid voice, and great stage presence, but I was just sitting in my seat waiting for it to end.  I saw Blue Man Group the next evening at the Luxor for $90, and thoroughly enjoyed the show.


Not to pester a handicapped person, but how did you become deaf?
Born that way, or an accident?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After fees, taxes, refund fees, Jake Moser and his family owe Ticketmaster an additional $1700.00
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: [Fark user image 400x267]

[Fark user image 450x300]


Story of my life right there.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They were out $4600 the minute they bought the tickets.  Celine Dion tickets?  Really?
 
padraig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tuxq: Spent $4600 without getting the insurance? I guess that was two bad choices.


Most insurances exclude pandemics.
 
I_told_you_so
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I_told_you_so: Damn, I saw her at Caesars in Vegas in 2004 for $200, and I thought that was ridiculous. She's really a great singer with an absolute splendid voice, and great stage presence, but I was just sitting in my seat waiting for it to end.  I saw Blue Man Group the next evening at the Luxor for $90, and thoroughly enjoyed the show.

Not to pester a handicapped person, but how did you become deaf?
Born that way, or an accident?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Plucked down"? Did Covid rob us of all editors? Also, I had tickets to the Hong Kong and Cebu back in March along with the Broadway revival of "West Side Story". I was able to get postponements on all. This person is just terrible at life.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One more thing. Is that a thumb or a toe holding the ticket? Either way, they need a new mani pedi person.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd get the insurance for in case she shows up.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm not sure I'd pay $4,600 to postpone listening to Celine Dion.  For that kind of money I'd want it cancelled.
 
