(AZ Family)   With a spike of cases in his state, Arizona governor orders all bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing rentals to close for the next 30 days. Vows to find the bastard who allowed them to re-open in the middle of a pandemic   (azfamily.com) divider line
22
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was the one armed man
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just heard on TV: we've been set up for failure.

Sounds right
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He should check a mirror.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Second week of rising cases in Colorado.  So far the news reporting is still being optimistic, since the opening here was tighter, but we'll see.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Better close that barn door!
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next he needs to close every farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse. And then resign.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we knew then what we knew then.
 
Kazan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Told you so, farkwits
 
lolmao500
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hope Canada and Mexico keep their borders closed to the US till Trump is out and Biden has put the plague rats under control for good.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Surging cases in Nevada too. Again I've had to limit my news to one venue. I'm only watching the numbers now, can't stomach the bullpoop theorizing the newscasters seem to be delivering lately. They're all experts now with an obvious flair of drama thrown in with the diatribe.
I just want the facts and numbers.
 
puffy999
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Just heard on TV: we've been set up for failure.

Sounds right


God damned liberals...
 
buzzcut73
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Thanks to these clowns reopening too quickly I've ended up withdrawing my vacation request to go back to the mainland in August. Not really wanting to visit when I'll just have to stay in my hotel the entire time because everything is closed AND spend 2 weeks in quarantine when I get back to the territory I'm working on now
 
Todd300
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
ASU! ASU! ASU!
 
puffy999
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Todd300: ASU! ASU! ASU!


i.imgur.comView Full Size


/wait
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, close tubing rentals, but not churches. Real leadership.
No surprise. Doug Dushy has been an ass his whole term, like screwing over teacher pay raises. He's the insecure little brother brown noser who loves pats on the head from his hero, resident rump. He reopened the state early just because he wanted to please rump when he came to town to pretend to care about mask manufacturing.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I hope Canada and Mexico keep their borders closed to the US till Trump is out and Biden has put the plague rats under control for good.


The closed border helps the US more than Mexico.  Mexico has a covid positive rate above 50% and testing at ~5% compared to the US oer capita while dozens of their nurses and doctors have been physically attacked. Mexico is not Canada.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pkjun: If only we knew then what we knew then.


If these farkers start migrating to the northeast and ruin shiat we actually had a handle on, I'm gonna be one pissed off motherfarker.

/Wishes PA placed a quarantine like NY, NJ and others put in place.
//We haven't quashed it yet, but our cases are steady, not rising like a skyscraper on the infection graphs.
///My county just opened up Friday, and we're mask/social-distancing friendly.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: I hope Canada and Mexico keep their borders closed to the US till Trump is out and Biden has put the plague rats under control for good.


Yah, I was talking to my coworkers, we don't want the US border open until you guys are under control.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cool, it should be all over in 30 days, right?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PyroStock: lolmao500: I hope Canada and Mexico keep their borders closed to the US till Trump is out and Biden has put the plague rats under control for good.

The closed border helps the US more than Mexico.  Mexico has a covid positive rate above 50% and testing at ~5% compared to the US oer capita while dozens of their nurses and doctors have been physically attacked. Mexico is not Canada.


Well Mexico has been doing the whole but but but the virus is a hoax too...

The idiots arent only right wingers, they are also left wingers. ITS ALL COOL BRO, IF YOU LOVE EACH OTHER THE DISEASE WILL NOT TOUCH YOU BECAUSE PEACE AND LOVE!! JUST CHILL BRO
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: pkjun: If only we knew then what we knew then.

If these farkers start migrating to the northeast and ruin shiat we actually had a handle on, I'm gonna be one pissed off motherfarker.

/Wishes PA placed a quarantine like NY, NJ and others put in place.
//We haven't quashed it yet, but our cases are steady, not rising like a skyscraper on the infection graphs.
///My county just opened up Friday, and we're mask/social-distancing friendly.


There's no way this doesn't roll back and hit the NE again.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Mister Buttons: pkjun: If only we knew then what we knew then.

If these farkers start migrating to the northeast and ruin shiat we actually had a handle on, I'm gonna be one pissed off motherfarker.

/Wishes PA placed a quarantine like NY, NJ and others put in place.
//We haven't quashed it yet, but our cases are steady, not rising like a skyscraper on the infection graphs.
///My county just opened up Friday, and we're mask/social-distancing friendly.

There's no way this doesn't roll back and hit the NE again.


I know, it's like living next to an apartment neighbor with 10,000 roaches.

Doesn't matter how clean your place is, they're gonna come back. :(

/Unfortunately, we can't hire an exterminator to stop things.
 
