(CNN)   RIP Hong Kong   (cnn.com)
31
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency previously reported the law would criminalize offenses such as secession, subversion against the central Chinese government, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces."

We get to see watch China reconquer Hong Kong.

Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP right to assembly
RIP free press
RIP independent judiciary
RIP open communication/collaboration to those outside China

aka One Country Two Systems, what let Hong Kong be Hong Kong
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your move, Boris.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to bomb the Spratleys.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Housing prices in Vancouver are about to go even more thru the roof
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Housing prices in Vancouver are about to go even more thru the roof


In Vancouver. Since the protests started, the number of Hongkongers on Tinder (but browsing in Van) has been nuts. Especially for the past month or two
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Democratic governments of the world would take some kind of action, but can't risk making their paymasters nervous
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: Democratic governments of the world would take some kind of action, but can't risk making their paymasters nervous


Dude, HK is part of China.  There is not a nation on Earth that is going to get involved in an internal political dispute of another nation unless there are petrochemicals or diamonds involved.  If DC were to be returned to Maryland, France is not going to land troops on the shores of the Potomac.  Anyone who didn't see this was going to happen at some point after 1997 was a damned fool.  Frankly, I am surprised it took this long.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Naido: Democratic governments of the world would take some kind of action, but can't risk making their paymasters nervous

Dude, HK is part of China.  There is not a nation on Earth that is going to get involved in an internal political dispute of another nation unless there are petrochemicals or diamonds involved.  If DC were to be returned to Maryland, France is not going to land troops on the shores of the Potomac.  Anyone who didn't see this was going to happen at some point after 1997 was a damned fool.  Frankly, I am surprised it took this long.


This is one situation, one place, that "colonialism" was right. If they had stayed a British colony, none of this would be happening. Too bad the lease was up :(
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency previously reported the law would criminalize offenses such as secession, subversion against the central Chinese government, terrorism, and colluding with foreign forces."

And lollygagging.

/ Also I first read that as "cuddling."
// I might want to ease back on the gin.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well that's enough doomscrolling for one day, I guess.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope we get something in the trade deal out of the blind eye we'll turn, but it'll probably just be a trump hotel somewhere.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

silvervial: phalamir: Naido: Democratic governments of the world would take some kind of action, but can't risk making their paymasters nervous

Dude, HK is part of China.  There is not a nation on Earth that is going to get involved in an internal political dispute of another nation unless there are petrochemicals or diamonds involved.  If DC were to be returned to Maryland, France is not going to land troops on the shores of the Potomac.  Anyone who didn't see this was going to happen at some point after 1997 was a damned fool.  Frankly, I am surprised it took this long.

This is one situation, one place, that "colonialism" was right. If they had stayed a British colony, none of this would be happening. Too bad the lease was up :(


Britain should have said "Sure, we'll return Hong Kong to the original owners. Let us know where we can find the Qing Dynasty."
 
puffy999
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Huh Duh
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I doubt the citizens of Hong Kong are going to submit quietly. Will be very interesting watch these coming days.
 
HerptheDerp [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, are they just New North Korea now or what?

Either way, if anyone there has the means time to pull out.  Looks like pretty soon only three types of people will live there, those giving orders, those following them to oppress people and the oppressed.

Hell, they're probably there already.
 
pedrop357 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Really too bad Hong Kong residents are disarmed.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: Time to bomb the Spratleys.


and the Paracels
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Underwater Bystander: I doubt the citizens of Hong Kong are going to submit quietly. Will be very interesting watch these coming days.


Unfortunately, China will get away with this for the same reason they probably won't put up much of a fight: covid.

There's a reason that the authoritarian dictatorship that is the CCP is doing this NOW - anyone that would've gotten in the way is now mired in fighting Covid and double digit unemployment and 10/20/30 percent crashes in GDP.
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Taiwan take note - you're next.

Here in NZ and around the world we sell land to Chinese interests instead of granting then long term leases, so stupid.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Phooey.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: Taiwan take note - you're next.

Here in NZ and around the world we sell land to Chinese interests instead of granting then long term leases, so stupid.


Some nations recognize Taiwan as its own sovereign country. Hong Kong was not. So Taiwan is in a more powerful position.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bet Macau is getting real nervous.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, I'm glad I got to visit Hong Kong when I did. Definitely won't be going again now.
 
apocryphaandmyth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: John Hopoate: Taiwan take note - you're next.

Here in NZ and around the world we sell land to Chinese interests instead of granting then long term leases, so stupid.

Some nations recognize Taiwan as its own sovereign country. Hong Kong was not. So Taiwan is in a more powerful position.


including such big hitters as Guatemala and Swaziland.  Yeah, Taiwan is next.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
2020, the year that keeps on giving.

Anyone got a list of actors/singers/writers/sport teams they expected to get wiped out?  It would be fitting with the year...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now watch Trump react to the news by doing..........jack sh*t about it.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: 2020, the year that keeps on giving.

Anyone got a list of actors/singers/writers/sport teams they expected to get wiped out?  It would be fitting with the year...


Yeah, this year sucks a fat cock so far.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Guess it's time to rekindle the protests.
 
erik-k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

pedrop357: Really too bad Hong Kong residents are disarmed.


Not once since the invention of automatic weapons has this gun-wanker fantasy ever happened in real life. Only once before then did something remotely resembling it happen, and without the clandestine support of a major Continental power (and the incredible handicap to the British of being six weeks' sail from supplies and reinforcements) the Revolution would've likely been crushed by 1778.

But surely THIS time the civilian pea shooters would've made the difference. M-hmm *wanking motion*
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ less than a minute ago  

silvervial: phalamir: Naido: Democratic governments of the world would take some kind of action, but can't risk making their paymasters nervous

Dude, HK is part of China.  There is not a nation on Earth that is going to get involved in an internal political dispute of another nation unless there are petrochemicals or diamonds involved.  If DC were to be returned to Maryland, France is not going to land troops on the shores of the Potomac.  Anyone who didn't see this was going to happen at some point after 1997 was a damned fool.  Frankly, I am surprised it took this long.

This is one situation, one place, that "colonialism" was right. If they had stayed a British colony, none of this would be happening. Too bad the lease was up :(


It is not like the Brits did not colonize all of China.
The things that propped Hong Kong up were Capitalism and genuine Democracy.
To see what China would look like with those things take a look at Taiwan.
No colonialism was needed there.
 
