 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHDH Boston)   Man falls in 177 year old abyss under his house and down into a well, making 2020 when "The Ring" comes true   (whdh.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Sunbeam Television, Copyright, All rights reserved, WHDH-TV, WLVI-TV, Connecticut, Guilford Police Department, New England home  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 3:45 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our neighbor had one of these. We might've too but never dug into it
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're sending our love down the well. All the way down.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well? Sure.
Probably a old septic system or outhouse.
 
puffy999
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have seen this before.  The guy is gonna emerge in medieval England where he will be a folk hero due to his ability with a chainsaw and a level action shotgun.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.