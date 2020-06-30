 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   CDC gives up   (cnbc.com) divider line
58
    More: Scary, New York City, New Jersey, United States, Johns Hopkins University, new infections, Humid subtropical climate, Johns Hopkins, new cases  
•       •       •

1300 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jun 2020 at 2:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every Republican needs to DIAF. Every. Single. One.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We're heading for a quarter million deaths by the election, aren't we? And half a million before it is finally fully contained...?

People aren't afraid of numbers.

We desperately need video of the daily suffering of victims up close. That's the only thing that will scare people now, maybe.

We're betting everything on the doctors keeping the rest of us alive now.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wejash: We're heading for a quarter million deaths by the election, aren't we? And half a million before it is finally fully contained...?


If we're lucky. We're approaching nightmare scenario numbers.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I haven't left the house, literally not one foot outdoors, since March 21st, yet there are more infections than ever because conservatives won't cooperate even to save their own lives.

I cannot hate them more. It's not physically or psychologically possible. I wish them all to die horrible, wheezing, gasping deaths because that's all I can do. If I could, I'd beat them to death with my metal cane, that's how much I hate them.

I already boycott and avoid anything I know is right wing, and there aren't too many around here and less than there were, but I swear that if we live through this, I will confront and chew-out any right-winger I ever find for inflicting all of this on us innocent people. I WILL NEVER FORGET AND I WILL NEVER FORGIVE!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't that really all we can do until January?  We all know that nothing good or sensible is going to happen.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks, Republicans. You really stood up to save our economy and our freedom. Oh, wait, no. You completely trashed both because you have the Intelligence and instincts of lemmings.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoy fark. This is unimaginable.

Literally. Every story of the US apocalypse has the CDC running to the bitter end. This is like...the dude in Walking Dead...but that point in Walking Dead is FARKING TODAY.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size

I'm starting to think Ron Burgundy would be a better president than Dolt 45.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Consequences will never be the same again.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Every Republican needs to DIAF. Every. Single. One.


Putin just cannot believe the luck he's been having with just a few million rubles funneled into the GOP's coffers.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: We're heading for a quarter million deaths by the election, aren't we? And half a million before it is finally fully contained...?

People aren't afraid of numbers.

We desperately need video of the daily suffering of victims up close. That's the only thing that will scare people now, maybe.

We're betting everything on the doctors keeping the rest of us alive now.


Half a million dead, maybe, if the boulder keeps rolling. Many, many businesses bankrupt, many people thrown out of their homes, no school. It's going to be abyssmal.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size


If you think this is bad, wait until we get to the inverted loop part of the rollercoaster...
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC didn't give up. They're just telling us how it is right now.

Trump and the GOP are the ones who gave up at the very beginning, because they literally do not give a single fark if hundreds of thousands of Americans die.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snarfle: [Fark user image 425x203]


And thus you now understand why I chose this username.
 
Smackledorfer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well of it's too late it's too late. Time to hit some parties!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: [image.cnbcfm.com image 740x351]

If you think this is bad, wait until we get to the inverted loop part of the rollercoaster...


atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now they're just the CD?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: wejash: We're heading for a quarter million deaths by the election, aren't we? And half a million before it is finally fully contained...?

People aren't afraid of numbers.

We desperately need video of the daily suffering of victims up close. That's the only thing that will scare people now, maybe.

We're betting everything on the doctors keeping the rest of us alive now.

Half a million dead, maybe, if the boulder keeps rolling. Many, many businesses bankrupt, many people thrown out of their homes, no school. It's going to be abyssmal.


And you know what? The effects will really start to be felt when Biden is President and the GOP without blinking an eye will blame him for ALL OF IT.

DO NOT let them get away with it. This is ALL ON THEM!
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trumpers refusing to social distance or wear a mask-
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: We're heading for a quarter million deaths by the election, aren't we? And half a million before it is finally fully contained...?

People aren't afraid of numbers.


800k, and that's only because dexamethasone and tocilizumab reduce mortality rate of ventilated patients so much.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Every Republican needs to DIAF. Every. Single. One.


Can F stand for Fever?

And we know that when and if they get voted out in a giant blue wave in November, by December they will be screaming their heads off about all these deaths that Democrats let happen in the greatest country on Earth.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, um, anyone else out there have Republican Trump-voter friends who wonder why you don't talk to them anymore? Because after Trump's COVID non-response and the latest Russian Bountygate news I can't even look those f*ckers in the eye.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Every Republican needs to DIAF. Every. Single. One.


While that's delightful, I think it would be poetically just if they spent 6 wretched weeks on a ventilator gasping for breath before expiring.
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Snarfle: [Fark user image 425x203]

And thus you now understand why I chose this username.


I'd scream into the void with you, but post-COVID, my lungs don't work so great. Maybe I'll just wheeze into the void?
 
Todd300
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2016 - Make America Great Again!
2020 - Way Too Much Virus!
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, I was looking forward to going to Disney World in February, because the US would have the 'Rona under control by then. Now I see that was just a pipe dream.
I guess I'll take the kids to another part of the world then, since the US will be an isolated, diseased husk of a creature.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: You know, I was looking forward to going to Disney World in February, because the US would have the 'Rona under control by then. Now I see that was just a pipe dream.
I guess I'll take the kids to another part of the world then, since the US will be an isolated, diseased husk of a creature.


What other part of the world is going to Americans in, after all this?
 
Snarfle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to LET Americans in, that's is.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't Lag Me Bro: You know, I was looking forward to going to Disney World in February, because the US would have the 'Rona under control by then. Now I see that was just a pipe dream.
I guess I'll take the kids to another part of the world then, since the US will be an isolated, diseased husk of a creature.


Too bad you will be barred from entry. Perhaps you camp in your backyard and order in exotic cuisine from Uber Eats and buy crappy chotskies from Amazon and just pretend?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congress should AT LEAST try to pass a law mandating masks for everyone countrywide and huge fine for all the plague rats.

The senate would probably oppose it, BUT AT LEAST FARKING TRY YOU WEAKLINGS
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

anuran: Every Republican needs to DIAF. Every. Single. One.


ww w.newsweek.com/houston-protesters-begi​n-fall-ill-coronavirus-after-marching-​george-floyd-1511066
 
Socrofece
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I get the feeling we're at the end of the Fool's Paradise Summer and about to enter the Autumn of Harsh Reality.

I have a Trumper co-worker who is going on vacation to Florida in a couple of days.  He's been bellowing for months that the virus is no big deal and that the death numbers are completely faked.

I hope he lives.

Arrgh!

At this rate, I'm never going to get to see Wonder Woman battle a CGI-Cheetah Kristen Wiig.  The studios are going to have to bite the bullet and release some of these movies on VOD at some point, because I'm not going to a theater anytime soon.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Daily deaths now down to only 300 p/day.  But since there is an election coming, fark the facts.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: Don't Lag Me Bro: You know, I was looking forward to going to Disney World in February, because the US would have the 'Rona under control by then. Now I see that was just a pipe dream.
I guess I'll take the kids to another part of the world then, since the US will be an isolated, diseased husk of a creature.

Too bad you will be barred from entry. Perhaps you camp in your backyard and order in exotic cuisine from Uber Eats and buy crappy chotskies from Amazon and just pretend?


Good thing he's Canadian, eh?
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ng2810
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A friend of a friend died today from Covid19. I'm predicting that people I personally know will start dying next month, and family by fall.

I've also noticed that more and more people are ending Zoom calls with "Stay safe, I love you."

This is not the apocalypse we thought we'd get.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Naido: Isn't that really all we can do until January?  We all know that nothing good or sensible is going to happen.


The military could put trump and the gop under arrest for treason, which they have done time and time again.

The GOP is openly killing americans, bankrupting them and nobody is stopping their bullshiat. If there's anytime for a coup, its now.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Congress should AT LEAST try to pass a law mandating masks for everyone countrywide and huge fine for all the plague rats.

The senate would probably oppose it, BUT AT LEAST FARKING TRY YOU WEAKLINGS


What do you do with the people who cannot afford the fines? I mean, how many threads have we seen on these very forums talking about how punitive measures are nothing but ways to create a cycle of poverty and are racist? It isn't just a bunch of white rednecks not wearing masks you know. Idioacy comes in all colors and genders. Are you then going to jail them in tight spaces for not paying fines to spread the virus?
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wejash: We're heading for a quarter million deaths by the election, aren't we? And half a million before it is finally fully contained...?


If nothing is done very, very quickly, you'll probably be in the right order of magnitude if you multiply the first estimate by a factor of ten and the second by a factor of one hundred.

Exponential growth is a terrifying thing.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: Daily deaths now down to only 300 p/day.  But since there is an election coming, fark the facts.


that's because infections were down. Now they are rising.
They also don't report much on Sunday. Comeback tomorrow.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Naido: Isn't that really all we can do until January?  We all know that nothing good or sensible is going to happen.

The military could put trump and the gop under arrest for treason, which they have done time and time again.

The GOP is openly killing americans, bankrupting them and nobody is stopping their bullshiat. If there's anytime for a coup, its now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Brosephus: [image.cnbcfm.com image 740x351]

If you think this is bad, wait until we get to the inverted loop part of the rollercoaster...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The thing to look at is NYS got our deaths down to 5 a day from the peak... as we've opened up a bit it's starting to look like it's ticking up... but we had it at a level were it was contracting.  If you have it at a level where it is contracting and keep doing that long enough it will get to the point where you can contact trace it.

That's option A.

Option B is let it run its course.  The lowest mortality estimate I've seen anywhere is .5%.  About 70% of us would have to have had to for herd immunity, and after we got herd immunity we would still probably edge up to 80% before it fizzles out.  80% of 330 million is 266 million cases, and if .5% of them die that means we'd lose 1.33 million dead.  Of course that doesn't take into account that that's not a flattened curve.  That .5% is when everyone gets critical care.  There are numbers out there 10 to 20 times that.

But when we do masks and social distancing and only go out when we need to it goes down.  We need to redouble our efforts.  Trumps irresponsibility with mask wearing has the potential to be the single biggest decision in terms of how many will die in the history of the U.S. since maybe SCOTUS botched Dred Scott.
 
chawco
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [media3.giphy.com image 200x200]
I'm starting to think Ron Burgundy would be a better president than Dolt 45.


He would. For Ron Burgundy showed that he was capable of change. At least a little.

And he like, fought a shark or something once than he? Or did you rescue a shark? I can't remember, but whatever it was, he did it with style.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Snarfle: [Fark user image 425x203]

And thus you now understand why I chose this username.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/are you a dolphin?
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.